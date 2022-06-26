Which actors will guest star in Only Murders in the Building Season 2?

Only Murders in the Building returns for a highly anticipated second season on Hulu on June 28, 2022 at 03.00 am EST. The latest season will pick up right after the events of last season, where the podcasting trio were arrested for being suspects in the murder of Arconia owner Bunny.

The upcoming season will not only bring fresh plot twists and new mysteries, but will also feature some new faces as part of the cast. The lead trio, played by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, will be joined by several recurring cast members like Nathan Lane, Jackie Hoffman, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and others.

Additionally, as the trailer teased, this season will also feature Amy Schumer and Cara Delevingne joining the cast. Interested readers can take a look at the star-studded guest list of Only Murders in the Building Season 2 below.

Amy Schumer and other guest stars in Only Murders in the Building Season 2

Fans awaiting the second season of Hulu's mystery-comedy series clearly have a lot to look forward to. With the core cast reprising their roles in the upcoming season, several recurring cast members as well as new faces will appear as guest stars this season.

1) Amy Schumer as Herself

One of the major cast announcements for this season was that of Amy Schumer making an appearance. Much like the previous season where Sting made an appearance, Amy Schumer will be seen playing an exaggerated version of herself in Season 2.

American stand-up comedian and actress Amy Schumer began her comedy career with NBC's Last Comic Standing. She is also the creator, co-writer, and co-producer of the sketch comedy series Inside Amy Schumer. Schumer made her film debut with Trainwreck and in 2018, she starred in the comedy film, I Feel Pretty.

2) Cara Delevingne as Alice

English model, actress, and singer Cara Delevingne is yet another high-profile actor to join the cast of Only Murders in the Building this season. She will be playing the role of Alice, a potential love interest for Mabel (Selena Gomez).

Delevingne began her acting career with a minor role in Joe Wright's 2012 film adaptation of Anna Karenina. She later went on to star in Paper Towns (2015), Suicide Squad (2016), and Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017).

3) Shirley MacLaine as Bunny's mother

Shirley MacLaine in Downtown Abbey (Image via IMDb)

American actress, singer, author, activist, and former dancer Shirley MacLaine is best known for her portrayal of quirky, strong-willed, and eccentric women. MacLaine has numerous accolades under her belt, including an Academy Award, an Emmy Award, two British Academy Film Awards, and six Golden Globes, among others.

She has had an illustrious career ever since she debuted in Alfred Hitchcock's The Trouble with Harry (1955). She gained prominence with her roles in Around the World in 80 Days, She Came Running, Ask Any Girl, The Apartment, etc. MacLaine will be joining the cast of the Hulu comedy series as Bunny's mother, who is among the suspects in his murder.

4) Michael Rapaport as Detective Kreps

Michael Rapaport in Life & Beth (Image via IMDb)

American actor and comedian Michael Rapaport will be joining the cast of Only Murders in the Building Season 2 as Detective Kreps, who has been assigned to investigate Bunny's murder.

Since beginning his career in the 1990s, Rapaport has made over 100 film and television appearances. His film credits include True Romance, Higher Learning, Metro, Cop Land, Dr. Dolittle 2, The Heat, and others. On television, he has starred in The War at Home, Prison Break, and Atypical among others.

Season 2 will also see Amy Ryan, who portrayed Tim's killer and Charles' love interest Jan, returning to a guest role. Nathan Lane, who played the role of Teddy Dimas, will also return this season. Furthermore, comedy actress Andrea Martin will also join the guest cast of Only Murders season 2. Jackie Hoffman and Da'Vine Joy Randolph will be returning to their respective roles for the upcoming season.

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 will premiere on Hulu on June 28, 2022.

