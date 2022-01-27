Who is Michael Rapaport? Actor's political views become topic of debate after he films alleged shoplifter robbing a Rite Aid

On Tuesday, actor-comedian Michael Rapaport filmed a video showing a man allegedly robbing a Rite Aid store in Manhattan. In the video, the robber can be seen walking out of the store with two bags full of stolen goods in broad daylight.

Meanwhile, the actor can be heard in the background of the video expressing his shock over the incident:

“I can’t believe I’m seeing this s*ht. This f***ing guy just filled his two bags up with everything in Rite Aid, right here on 80th [Street] and First Avenue is walking down the street like s*ht is Gucci. I was watching him the whole time.”

Rapaport also alleged that the thief did not care about the security guard or other shoppers present at the store:

“He looked me in the face like ''what’s good.'' I was watching him the whole time! My man just went Christmas shopping in January.”

The entertainer also told The Daily Mail that he initially mistook the robber as an employee because he was “deliberate and casual.” The outlet mentioned that the actor blamed former Mayor Bill de Blasio’s “soft-on-crime policies” for the rise in local crimes.

Michael Rapaport also said he was hopeful about new Mayor Eric Adams' actions against such crimes and hence tagged him in the viral video:

“I think Eric Adams knows what’s going on, he knows how to deal with crime. I’m just hoping he lives up to our expectations.”

The Rite Aid store in question is reportedly shutting down on February 15, 2022, with consistent shoplifting being one of the major causes behind the closure.

More than 60 other locations will also be closed in the coming months due to similar reasons.

Everything to know about Michael Rapaport

Michael Rapaport is an actor and comedian (Image via Randall Michelson/WireImage)

Michael Rapaport is an American actor, comedian and podcast host. He has reportedly appeared in more than 100 films and TV shows since beginning his career in the entertainment industry in early 1990s.

The actor was born to parents June Brody and David Rapaport on March 20, 1970, in New York City. He grew up on the Upper East Side of Manhattan and attended Erasmus Hall High School in Brooklyn. He later graduated from Martin Luther King High School in New York.

The 51-year-old moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in stand-up comedy at the age of 19. After working for three years as a stand-up comic, Rapaport made his TV debut with a small role in the 1990 TV show Crime Beach.

He went on to appear in more than 100 TV shows and films over the years. The actor was cast in films like Deep Blue Sea, The 6th Day, Dr. Dolittle 2, True Romance, Mighty Aphrodite, Higher Learning, Metro, Big Fan, Cop Land, Hitch, and The Heat, among others.

Rapaport also guest starred in popular shows like Friends, My Name Is Earl and Justified. He even bagged a leading role in Fox sitcom The War at Home and became a series regular for Boston Public, Atypical, and the fourth season of Prison Break.

In addition to his acting endeavors, the New York native also directed the 2011 documentary Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of A Tribe Called Quest. He currently serves as the host of the I Am Rapaport Stereo Podcast on CBS Local Radio.

The actor-comedian is also a reporter for Fox Sports and covers the BIG3 basketball league for the network. He even narrates the WWE 365 series on WWE Network.

Michael Rapaport was previously in a relationship with Lili Taylor and was once arrested for allegedly harassing the actress in 1997. He was married to writer and producer Nichole Beattie between 2000 and 2007. The pair share two sons together.

He is currently married to actress Kebe Dunn. The duo tied the knot in 2016 after several years of relationship.

Twitter reacts to Michael Rapaport's Rite Aid robbery video

Social media users debated over Michael Rapaport's shoplift video (Image via Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Michael Rapaport recently made news after filming a man casually robbing a Rite Aid store in New York in broad daylight. He also blamed former Mayor Bill de Blasio for the current situation of local crimes in the city but placed his faith in current Mayor Eric Adams.

The actor is already known online for his contradicting political views. While some of his old videos against former US President Donald Trump went viral on social media, he was also seen criticizing President Joe Biden at a Climate Change Summit in 2021.

In light of his latest shoplift video, several social media users have started debating about Rapaport’s political affiliation. Some called out the actor for voting for Biden, while others defended him against critics:

𝕻𝖆𝖎𝖓𝖋𝖚𝖑𝖑𝖞 𝕭𝖊𝖒𝖚𝖘𝖊𝖉 @bjones306



Still going to go right back to voting Democrat?🙄 Libs of Tik Tok @libsoftiktok Michael Rapaport caught a shoplifter in the act today in a NYC Rite Aid Michael Rapaport caught a shoplifter in the act today in a NYC Rite Aid 😂 https://t.co/rQKvG4R9Nk Michael Rapaport starting to learn that harsh lesson of.... You get what you vote for. Welcome to reality Michael. Might want to take a look at the homeless situation the next time you're in LA as well.Still going to go right back to voting Democrat?🙄 twitter.com/libsoftiktok/s… Michael Rapaport starting to learn that harsh lesson of.... You get what you vote for. Welcome to reality Michael. Might want to take a look at the homeless situation the next time you're in LA as well.Still going to go right back to voting Democrat?🙄 twitter.com/libsoftiktok/s…

Bleeding Heart Liberal Marine @BleedingMarine Right wingers are bashing Michael Rapaport for being stunned by a brazen shoplifter he filmed in NYC. Your fellow cultists attacked our Capitol because of the dirtbag you voted for. I’ll take a shoplifter over violent traitors to America any day, losers. #GOPTraitorsToDemocracy Right wingers are bashing Michael Rapaport for being stunned by a brazen shoplifter he filmed in NYC. Your fellow cultists attacked our Capitol because of the dirtbag you voted for. I’ll take a shoplifter over violent traitors to America any day, losers. #GOPTraitorsToDemocracy

Clark Kent @mikemcd92 Michael Rapaport logic

Vote in liberals who are soft on crime and act surprised when crime rises. Michael Rapaport logicVote in liberals who are soft on crime and act surprised when crime rises.

Will° 🦍 @spinning_will Liberal Michael Rapaport still doesn’t get it... Big city libs still don’t get it. You vote for people who are soft on crime, you get crime. 1+1=2 yet they openly argue “which policies” and call you the idiot. Liberal Michael Rapaport still doesn’t get it... Big city libs still don’t get it. You vote for people who are soft on crime, you get crime. 1+1=2 yet they openly argue “which policies” and call you the idiot.

Ex, Life long conservative Republican @SawtoothSasqua1 The same Trumpers saying

If Michael Rapaport would have voted republican this wouldn't have happened.



All turned a blind eye when Trump & friends smash & grabbed billions from American Taxpayers.

Pardoned his buddies.

And tried to overthrow the government.

But yeah The same Trumpers sayingIf Michael Rapaport would have voted republican this wouldn't have happened.All turned a blind eye when Trump & friends smash & grabbed billions from American Taxpayers.Pardoned his buddies.And tried to overthrow the government.But yeah

Patti Davis-Aus @pattidavisaus Michael Rapaport is getting clowned by trump🗑️. As if they're voting for trump didn't help to kill over 800,000 Americans. Michael Rapaport is getting clowned by trump🗑️. As if they're voting for trump didn't help to kill over 800,000 Americans.

Vaxxed but still not relaxed @ljtcpa Jeff Grubb @JeffGrubb I was gonna joke about Michael Rapaport being a narc, but why do people like this think that he voted to elect the security guard at Rite Aid? I was gonna joke about Michael Rapaport being a narc, but why do people like this think that he voted to elect the security guard at Rite Aid? https://t.co/Cn5cbjZhmL The same people outraged that Michael Rapaport votes liberal, yet thinks people shouldn't steal, don't have a problem with Trump costing taxpayers over $160 million on golf excursions at his own clubs or funneling billions in COVID relief to his cronies. twitter.com/JeffGrubb/stat… The same people outraged that Michael Rapaport votes liberal, yet thinks people shouldn't steal, don't have a problem with Trump costing taxpayers over $160 million on golf excursions at his own clubs or funneling billions in COVID relief to his cronies. twitter.com/JeffGrubb/stat…

Chafed Charlie @ChafedCharlie I absolutely love the way that the beta-male-replublicans are calling out Michael Rapaport for his outrage over a shoplifter while calling him weak on crime.



This is all while everyone in Trump's circle is pleading the fifth as the Reps continue to lie and cover up his crimes. I absolutely love the way that the beta-male-replublicans are calling out Michael Rapaport for his outrage over a shoplifter while calling him weak on crime.This is all while everyone in Trump's circle is pleading the fifth as the Reps continue to lie and cover up his crimes.

Rich @UptownDC_Rich Nobody:



Michael Rapaport when he sees shoplifting at Rite Aid: Nobody:Michael Rapaport when he sees shoplifting at Rite Aid: https://t.co/Uzfe7dwe9B

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen whether Mayor Eric Adams will respond to Michael Rapaport’s Instagram video and take serious action against the rising cases of theft and burglary in the city.

Edited by R. Elahi