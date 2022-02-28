How old is Fran Drescher? SAG-AFTRA President is a vision in off-shoulder gown at 2022 SAG Awards red carpet

On Sunday, the flashy girl of Flushing, Fran Drescher, shined like a star on the red carpet of the Screen Guild Awards. The actress, who played the lead role in The Nanny, has been the President of SAG-AFTRA since September last year.

Drescher sported an off-shoulder body-hugging black gown designed by Reem Acra. Her dress was decorated with an embroidered bust and long slit sleeves, which appeared to look like a floor-skimming train.

The 64-year-old’s longtime stylist, Brenda Cooper, was the brains behind putting together her black ensemble. A standout feature of her complete look was her hair, which brought back the coiled up-do hair makeup made popular by Elizabeth Taylor in the 1960s.

In her interview with PEOPLE magazine, Fran said:

"I'm honored to be here and to celebrate all this wonderful talent. It's a great evening."

She further shared how everyone was greeting her for being the President, saying:

"Everyone is saying 'Madam President' and 'I voted for you' and 'I'm so happy that you're our president'."

Putting forward her expectations from the Awards night, Drescher said:

"They are incredible stars that are coming tonight and incredible movies and ensemble casts and it's just going to be wonderful stargazing. It goes fast, it's two hours, you're in, you're out. It's jam-packed from beginning to end."

Fran Drescher stole hearts with her off-shoulder gown

Drescher’s appearance SAG on the red carpet left the internet awe-inspired. Twitter was loaded with her fans appreciating her wholeheartedly.

✩ @wbkgaga she's so cute I love fran drescher she's so cute I love fran drescher https://t.co/3QQhojzBKz

P. Prefers Country Pleasin Over Conecuh🤘🏿🕊 @chillin662 Saw Fran Drescher trending and thought they were rebooting The Nanny without her



Saw Fran Drescher trending and thought they were rebooting The Nanny without herhttps://t.co/cED8ua0mej

coochie 420 @Salandthebadpun face tight body snatched gown tailored to an inch fran drescher you will always know how face tight body snatched gown tailored to an inch fran drescher you will always know how https://t.co/G1LTPUitDb

Unapologetically Her Podcast @natalienadeen Love the way this picture of Fran Drescher was taken Love the way this picture of Fran Drescher was taken 😍 https://t.co/c2LANpqyBg

Bronco Henry @fir3wizard Fran Drescher being the president of SAG-AFTRA just makes so much sense. Fran Drescher being the president of SAG-AFTRA just makes so much sense. https://t.co/vantCVp3u5

Someone remarked on Drescher trending on Twitter:

"I was so nervous when I saw Fran Drescher trending but it's just because she's being her regular perfect self serving incredible looks."

Carly Hate Account @BBPorshaDuh 🥰🥰 Fran Drescher is going to be FINE her entire life.🥰🥰 Fran Drescher is going to be FINE her entire life. 😭😭🥰🥰 https://t.co/HiacPX16L9

Born on September 30, 1957, in Flushing, New York, she is also a comedian, writer, activist, and trade union leader, besides being an actress.

Edited by Ravi Iyer