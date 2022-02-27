SAG Awards: 5 most iconic fashion moments of all time 

One of the most awaited awards nights is finally back! The Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards) are all set to showcase their iconic red carpet moments for 2022.

The annually held award show is the perfect place to sight the best looks which are sported by various celebrities.

This year's 28th annual SAG Awards will be held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. Simultaneously, the show will be streamed live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, February 27, at 8:00 PM ET.

5 awe-inspiring SAG Awards fashion moments

5) Margot Robbie at 2018’s red carpet

Margot Robbie arrived at the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, which was held at The Shrine Auditorium, wearing an all-white custom made Miu Miu Gown, which was embellished with pearl-like beads and detailed with faux fur. Alongside, she carried a Jimmy Choo Celeste Clutch priced at $975.

Further, the on-screen Harley Quinn accessorized her outfit with a $335 Ziegfeld Pearl Bracelet and a Jazz Diamond Bracelet worth $9,000 by Tiffany & Co. For footwear, she picked Aquazzura Temptation Crystal Slingback Sandal of $1,250.

4) Natalia Dyer at 2018 SAG Awards

Natalia Dyer appeared at the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, where she sported a Dior Spring 2017 Couture Gown, which had a black plunging neckline on top with white skirting at the bottom. The skirt part of her gown had a unique galaxy-like print of stars and sun.

She also added a Roger Vivier Cigarette Bag priced at $1,742. She wore three-stone diamond drop earrings worth $3,150 and an Antique Georgian Crowned heart diamond earring which costs $7,950, all her accessories were Beladora’s designs.

Natalia donned a pair of Christian Louboutin Follies Strass velvet pumps which were priced at $1,195.

3) Yara Shahidi at the 2019 awards night

Yara Shahidi chose to sport a peachy pink outfit from Fendi’s Fall 2018 Couture for the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. The Grown.ish star's outfit was decorated with shimmery stones, which were fitted into a graceful net that covered her from head to toe.

She coupled her dress with many jewelry pieces including Maillon Infini De Cartier Ring worth $1,310, Cactus De Cartier Wedding Band made in Pink Gold priced at $3,500, and the one in White Gold was for $3,750.

Further, she added Étincelle de Cartier Wedding Band of $8,150, along with Trinity Wedding Band, which costs $4,000. Lastly, she carried Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps worth $619.99 to complete her look.

2) Lady Gaga at 2019 Award show

In 2019, singer and actress Lady Gaga attended the 25th Annual SAG Awards. She wore a Christian Dior Spring 2019 Couture dress, an all-white ensemble that had a plunging neckline rimmed with white fur.

She accessorized her outfit with the T True Narrow Bracelet which was for $4,800. Her jewelry was designed by Tiffany & Co. Further, she complimented her look with $650 worth of Jimmy Choo Anouk pumps.

1) Sarah Hyland at 2020 SAG Awards night

Sarah Hyland arrived on the red carpet of the 26th Annual SAG Awards, which was organized at The Shrine Auditorium. The actress was donning a floral print taffeta high-low gown with a plunging neckline, designed by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini.

Her dress was beautified with lavender and pink floral prints. The front bottom of her dress appeared to be a knot, which added a hint of uniqueness to her outfit.

Crafted with lilac-colored fabric, the dress was worth $2,450. To complete her look, she wore Christian Louboutin Jonatina PVC-Trimmed Sandals priced at $730.

