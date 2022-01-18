×
"She never has to do too much": LeBron James' wife Savannah James gets internet talking with all-black ensemble

Savanna James took the internet talking with her black dress (Image via romancereviewtv and twinteatime/Instagram)
Shatakshi Gupta
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jan 18, 2022 01:02 PM IST
Savannah James is no stranger to fashion, but her recent look came out of nowhere and surprised her admirers.

She posted an Instagram video in which she is seen strutting around in an all-black ensemble that featured a plunging neckline and feather trim. She completed the look with light makeup and wavy hair.

Savannah James was sporting a creation from 16Arlington, reportedly priced at $1,800. She added a pair of black strappy Gianvito Rossi pumps to complete the look. King Carter did Savannah's hair and iCON Billingsley styled her.

Twitter reacts to Savannah James' stunning black ensemble

Savannah James' moves in her Instagram video sparked a barrage of enthusiastic tweets. While some were surprised to see her sashay with such ease and grace, others believed she always had it in her.

A handful of fans even pointed out that when it comes to NBA wives, Savannah stands out among them with her fashion sense.

Mrs. Savannah James hitting 50 everytime. Shout out to LeBron (respect the husband) https://t.co/VzTQ9LoYCx
Savannah James is very pretty. I'm about to start referring to LeBron as Savannah James husband twitter.com/4theculture___…
Ciara and Savannah James are just breathtaking to me. Everything they do is so pure and effortless 😍💕
I’m turning into a Savannah James Stan. Cause mama is gorgeous! And she never has to do too much. https://t.co/JhDfB5dRI9
Lebron James is not the GOAT on the basketball court; that remains easily Michael Jordan. BUT..When it comes to NBA wives, Lebron James is definitely the GOAT and has no rival. Savannah James is one of the finest women on Earth. Goodness. 🤦🏿‍♂️#NBAAllStar #MondayMotivation https://t.co/frw6hFxygx
Savannah James is so fine and someone I’m about to start studying. Mama has been in a high profile relationship foreva and I ain’t never ever seen her in mess. Just being fly, loving on her kids and man… and staying TF out the way! I truly aspire to get like her lol
It’s giving lady in the streets, but a …………. 𝑏𝑖𝑔 𝑣𝑖𝑟𝑔𝑜 𝑣𝑖𝑏𝑒𝑠. Mrs. Savannah James is that girl. https://t.co/cWeyfPzswD
Savannah James has no business being as fine as she is.
Mrs. Savannah James, always giving flawless, natural vibes .. It’s weird how rare this look is these days twitter.com/harmony4799142…
Savannah James really don’t miss…sis be serving looks and making it look effortless 😍🔥

Exploring Savannah's personal life

As is evident from the video, Savannah definitely knows what she's doing. However, there are days when the best need help too and who better to go to for advice than her little stylist of a daughter, Zhuri James.

Through a series of Instagram stories, the 35-year-old shared how Zhuri helped her dress up for a date night.

Zhuri may only be six years old, but she already knows about what works in fashion. In the clips, she tells Savannah what she needs to be wearing in order to look the part. From footwear to jewelry, Zhuri had everything ready.

Not long ago, Savannah kickstarted a YouTube channel with Zhuri, and named it All Things Zhuri.

The James family is close-knit and that has a lot to do with the amount of time NBA superstar Lebron James and his wife Savannah James have spent together.

Despite being married in 2003, the couple dated for quite some time before walking down the aisle. They first met in high school when Savannah was 16 and LeBron was a year older than her. Today they are parents to three children: Zhuri, Bryce, and Bronny.

Edited by Siddharth Satish
