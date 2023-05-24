5 K-pop idols who attended the 2023 Cannes Film Festival

The 2023 Cannes Film Festival has recently become one of the most talked-about topics on the internet. Aside from the fact that the film festival is presided over by Swedish filmmaker Ruben Stlund, the attendees of the show have also piqued the public's curiosity. Yet again, the K-pop industry showcased its continuous growth and expansion with the number of idols who graced the event.

With a number larger than last year, from rookie groups to world-famous K-pop groups, quite a handful of K-pop idols have attended the event for several various reasons this year. From BLACKPINK's Jennie to Stray Kids' Hyunjin, here are five K-pop acts that have made their presence known at the event.

From groups to soloists: Stray Kids' Hyunjin and 4 other Kpop stars who attended the 2023 Cannes Film Festival

1) aespa

aespa, the four-member K-pop girl group that debuted under SM Entertainment in 2020, was the only group to attend the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. The group attended the event on May 24 after being invited by the luxury jewelry brand Chopard, for which they serve as brand ambassadors.

Given that the brand has been sponsoring Cannes since 1997, its brand ambassadors naturally become essential attendees. Fans were particularly enthusiastic about the content that would flood the internet after hearing that the Girls group would be attending the event, especially since the idols had only recently created their personal Instagram profiles.

2) BLACKPINK's Jennie

The first BLACKPINK member who attended the 2023 Cannes Film Festival is the group's rapper, Jennie. She walked the red carpet on May 22 in a princess-inspired white gown, stunning everyone with her unmatched visuals.

Jennie was invited to the festival for the premiere of her HBO series, The Idol, which also stars The Weeknd, Lily Rose-Depp, and Troye Sivan. Her presence at the event doesn't just mark her debut at the event but her series, The Idol, also marks her acting debut, which fans have been eagerly looking forward to.

3) Stray Kids' Hyunjin

Hyunjin from Stray Kids, the group's visual and rapper, is the only male K-pop idol who has so far attended the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. The idol appeared at the event on May 24 to witness the collaborative collection between Donatella Versace and the American singer, Dua Lipa, named La Vacanza.

While fans weren't completely sure about him attending, they were overjoyed when they saw airport photographs of the idol arriving in France for the event. Additionally, given his interest in fashion, fans were excited to see him don a full-Versace outfit.

4) Krystal

The f(x) member, Korean-American singer, and K-drama actress Krystal Jung is the only K-pop soloist sitting on the list of attendees for the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. Given that the film festival features a slew of great films from around the world, the idol's Cobweb, directed by Kim Jee-wong, is also on the list.

The film is an experimental film starring Song Kang-ho in which the protagonist attempts to unleash the voices inside his head onto his abusive parents. Krytal's presence at the event will mark her debut at the Cannes Film Festival and fans have been ecstatic about it.

5) BLACKPINK's Rose

The other BLACKPINK member who also attended the 2023 Cannes Film Festival is Rose. She walked the event's red carpet on May 18 in her simple yet elegant black slip-on dress. Akin to Jennie, this also marks the idol's debut at the event, and fans couldn't be happier to have two members appear at the event in the same year.

The idol was present to watch the premiere of the Japanese movie Monster, directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda. While the non-attendees can't get a glimpse of what happens inside, reports stated that the film, Monster, received a six-minute-long standing ovation from the audience.

In addition to these K-pop idols, fans are hoping for more attendees to be revealed in the final few days before the film festival concludes. Additionally, while it was much speculated that BTS' V would attend the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, his agency denied the same.

