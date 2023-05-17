"Talk of the town": BLACKPINK' Rosé graces the 2023 Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of Strange Way of Life

On May 17, 2023, BLACKPINK' Rosé was spotted attending the 2023 Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of Strange Way of Life along with the Creative Director of Saint Laurent, Anthony Vaccarello. The idol attended the event to support the aforementioned short film being the global ambassador for the French luxury fashion house.

BLACKPINK' Rosé attended the premiere of Strange Way of Life, the short film by Pedro Almodovar. The aforementioned film is the first film to be produced by Saint Laurent Productions which is one of the subsidiaries of the French luxury fashion house. The idol graced the event to support the new feat of the brand.

As the BLACKPINK Rosé arrived at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival with the creative director of Saint Laurent, holding his arms, fans could not contain their excitement and took to Twitter to express themselves. One fan tweeted:

Ŕ @rsdolI



ROSÉ AT CANNES

#ROSÉAtCannes2023 #Cannes2023 @YSL she knows she’s about to be the talk of the townROSÉ AT CANNES she knows she’s about to be the talk of the town ROSÉ AT CANNES#ROSÉAtCannes2023 #Cannes2023 @YSL https://t.co/t7yNuFcrv1

Fans can't get enough of BLACKPINK' Rosé's presence at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival

chiara @skintypink #ROSÉ at the the Cannes Film Festival premiere of “Strange Way of Life” #ROSÉ at the the Cannes Film Festival premiere of “Strange Way of Life” https://t.co/IqdZs7y09m

The pictures of BLACKPINK' Rosé attending the screening of the aforementioned short film were welcomed much excitedly by fans. They were happy to see her casually interacting with other prominent personalities at the event. Fans went berserk when they saw her at the screening of the film and on the red carpet of the 76th Cannes Film Festival. They started calling her the center of the crowd and were elated to see the photographers at the event screaming her name. One fan even posted how Rosé was sitting behind her during the screening of the short film.

As the idol appeared for the premiere of Strange Way of Life and Monster, fans called her natural, classy, and stunning as always. Fans were proud and felt overjoyed how she was comfortable with the creative director of Saint Laurent.

the Rosé Connection @theroseconnect



ROSÉ AT CANNES

#ROSÉAtCannes2023

#Cannes2023



Rosé with Emmanuel Tomasini at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival with YSL for the premiere of Strange Way of Life 🖤ROSÉ AT CANNES Rosé with Emmanuel Tomasini at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival with YSL for the premiere of Strange Way of Life 🖤ROSÉ AT CANNES#ROSÉAtCannes2023#Cannes2023https://t.co/MP98vJyHZ3

stansé @acestanse



ROSÉ AT CANNES

#ROSÉAtCannes2023

#Cannes2023 Look at her casually socialising while making historyROSÉ AT CANNES Look at her casually socialising while making historyROSÉ AT CANNES#ROSÉAtCannes2023#Cannes2023 https://t.co/tIws72h7nh

Colourmeblue99 @ColourMeBlue99



ROSÉ AT CANNES

#RoseAtCannes2023

#Cannes2023 @YSL "Guys I think Rosé is sitting right behind me"ROSÉ AT CANNES "Guys I think Rosé is sitting right behind me"ROSÉ AT CANNES #RoseAtCannes2023 #Cannes2023 @YSL https://t.co/7JgipmAWxA

rosé cannes @artisticrozay ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍



ROSÉ AT CANNES

#ROSÉAtCannes2023

#Cannes2023

@YSL

Oh my god the zoom in to rosé at the center of the crowdROSÉ AT CANNES Oh my god the zoom in to rosé at the center of the crowd 😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫ROSÉ AT CANNES #ROSÉAtCannes2023#Cannes2023 @YSLhttps://t.co/aPGZbvMIv8

BLACKPINK' Rosé graced the premiere of Strange Way of Life in her casual fit while donned in Saint Laurent's halterneck dress for the premiere of Monster which is one of the most talked about films of the year. She was also wearing Tiffany & Co's platinum and diamond with riveting sapphire cut.

Additionally, the idol also became the first BLACKPINK member to make her Cannes Film Festival debut. Fans appreciated the idol's appearance and look at the festival and swooning over her.

rosé cannes @artisticrozay



ROSÉ AT CANNES

#ROSÉAtCannes2023

#Cannes2023

@YSL Rosé the first Bp member to attend Cannes and to walk down the Cannes red carpet we CHEEREDROSÉ AT CANNES Rosé the first Bp member to attend Cannes and to walk down the Cannes red carpet we CHEERED ROSÉ AT CANNES #ROSÉAtCannes2023#Cannes2023 @YSL https://t.co/aPGZbvMaFA

The 31-minute short film Strange Way of Life revolves around the two friends when Silva rides a horse across a desert to pay a visit to his friend Sheriff Jake after twenty-five years. However, things are not the same and Silva reveals that meeting Sheriff Jake is not about recalling memories but some other different reason. The film features actors including Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke.

Meanwhile, the Monster is a Japanese film helmed by the director Hirokazu Kore-eda and penned by Yuji Sakamoto. The film revolves around a mother who decides to confront a teacher after observing certain changes in her son's demeanor.

Meanwhile, fans are also awaiting the BLACKPINK Jennie's debut at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on May 22, 2023, for the premiere of her debut film The Idol in Hollywood.

More about BLACKPINK' Rosé

The Korean-New Zealand singer and dance BLACKPINK Rosé began her career in the Entertainment industry by making her debut in the K-pop industry with the aforementioned female girl group in 2016. Since then she has released many songs and albums with the other members of the group including Jennie, Jisoo, and Lisa.

She has also released her first-ever debut solo album R which was released in 2021 and consisted of two tracks including On The Ground and Gone. Fans loved when they got to hear the tracks of her aforementioned album. The idol has recently attended Saint Laurent's WW23 show in Paris.

The idol is currently on her ongoing Born Pink World Tour along with fellow group members and the world tour will be concluded on August 26, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes