4 most controversial moments of BLACKPINK’s Rose 

BLACKPINK's Rose has been making waves in the music industry ever since she debuted with the popular K-pop girl group. Her powerful vocals, impressive stage presence, and unique fashion sense have earned her a huge fan following across the world. However, with great fame comes great scrutiny, and the idol has faced a fair share of controversies throughout her career.

Recently, on April 12, she was embroiled in dating rumors involving veteran Korean actor Kang Dong-won, after a picture of them at a group dinner party went viral on social media. Unfortunately, as expected, some netizens jumped to conclusions of dating and substance abuse against BLACKPINK's Rose over that picture.

On April 13, YG Entertainment issued an official statement refuting the rumors and explaining their stance on the matter.

However, this is not Rose's first brush with controversy. There have been quite a few times when hawk-eyed netizens have called out the idol when they felt they are in the wrong. Here are a few moments when the idol landed in controversy through some of her actions.

Four times BLACKPINK’s Rose actions got her into trouble with internet users

1) Kill This Love video ban

다올 @jennieedyou The KTL music video was deemed unfit for broadcasting on KBS. The reason is because of the violation of the Road Traffic Act.



BLACKPINK’s Rose’s participation in the Kill This Love video drew criticism from the South Korean television station KBS for not wearing a seatbelt.

The trouble began when the group's worldwide hit music video, Kill This Love, was released on April 4, 2019. At the time, reports from South Korean media indicated that KBS, a television station, had banned the video for violating the Road Traffic Act.

As a result, the band's achievement of setting a record for the quickest music video to reach 100 million views on YouTube was overshadowed, as the ban was placed due to the idol's apparent disregard for the country's laws, as she was seen driving in the music video without wearing a seat belt.

2) Rose’s stance on LGBTQ+ rights

GLOBALMYEON @globalmyeon BLACKPINK ’s ROSÉ went viral on Twitter as a fan asked if she supports gay rights at a recent send off.

BLACKPINK Rose’s response to a LGBTQ+ rights question had garnered both criticism and support for her answer.

During the BORN PINK tour send-off, a fan asked the idol if she supported gay rights. Although she seemed surprised by the question, the BLACKPINK vocalist cheered and gestured a rock sign in response before moving on to greet other fans.

However, the five-second clip soon spiraled out of control as several netizens accused the singer of being homophobic due to her reaction. BLINKs rushed to her defence, sharing past instances where the 25-year-old had openly shown her support for the LGBTQ+ community. Fans also pointed out that such topics could create extreme backlash from not just K-fans, but the general Korean public.

Despite this, the incident sparked widespread discussion and debate online. Fans argued that judging BLACKPINK’s Rose or any other artist based on a five-second clip is unfair without considering their previous actions and statements.

3) Rose's use of the controversial 'Ilbe' term

On January 3, 2023, BLACKPINK's Rose edited her Instagram story post following criticism from netizens over her use of a controversial 'Ilbe' term.

In her original post, the idol wished her bandmate Jisoo a happy birthday and used the phrase "nohhmu nohhmu" instead of the traditional "neomu neomu" to express "really really". However, "nohhmu nohhmu" is considered an 'Ilbe' term, used by extreme conservatives to insult South Korea's former president Noh Moo Hyun.

Some netizens raised concerns about BLACKPINK’s Rose's use of the term and the singer subsequently edited and reposted the story, replacing "nohhmu nohhmu" with "neooooo-mu neomu".

4) Rose’s drugs controversy

Former chief creative officer of Burberry, Riccardo Tisci, recently posted pictures of a luxurious dinner party, and among the guests were BLACKPINK's Rose and actor Kang Dong-won, who were photographed sitting together and sparking unexpected dating rumors. Additionally, rumors of substance abuse among the attendees also surfaced, but the authenticity of these claims could not be confirmed due to the poor quality of the available images on social media.

As anticipated, fans of the idol took to social media to defend her against the unfounded accusations of dating and substance abuse. Despite some claiming to have seen evidence of substance use in the pictures, it remains unverified. Riccardo Tisci has since removed the photos from his Instagram account, but they have already gone viral and caused a commotion online.

However, YG Entertainment, has dismissed the rumors and released a statement declaring their intent to take strong legal action against those who spread false information and defame their artists:

"We are pursuing legal action against those that violate our artists’ rights and privacy. We are currently monitoring and watching those who created and are spreading rumours. We will not settle and will respond strongly."

This isn’t the first time the BLACKPINK member has been embroiled in public dating rumours. Last December, she was linked with Spotify's Head of Music Strategy, Jeremy Erlich.

BLACKPINK has been trending on all social platforms as their headlining act for the Coachella festival was a huge hit. With a seismic performance on April 15, 2023, the quartet unleashed a power-packed show that electrified the Coachella audience for nearly two hours, captivating the attention of all who were lucky enough to witness their transcendent performance.

