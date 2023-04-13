Agency announces action against rumors of BLACKPINK’s Rosé dating and indulging in substance abuse

YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s agency, informed fans that it will be taking strict legal action against recent rumors about the singer. On April 11, a picture of the On the Ground singer with actor Kang Dong-won and others at a celebrity dinner party went viral on the internet.

The photo was shared by Riccardo Tisci, Burberry’s former Chief Creative Officer, on his Instagram account. The high-angled image led to criticism and speculation of BLACKPINK’s Rosé indulging in drugs. There were also conversations about her allegedly dating Kang Dong-won, based on the picture as proof. The photo has now been deleted.

The now-deleted photo showing BLACKPINK's Rose and Kang Dong-won (Image via Twitter)

As debates surrounding the same continued, two days later, YG Entertainment officials told Xports News that they would be taking action against people who are spreading these rumors. The agency stated:

“We’re taking legal action against acts that violate the rights and undermine the honor of our artists. We’re currently monitoring rumors and those who spread it, and we will respond strongly without any leniency.”

YG Entertainment informs fans about strict legal action against ill-intentioned rumors of BLACKPINK’s Rosé, fans say “PROTECT ROSÉ AT ALL COST”

Jess @jmgpark



Those people who spread lies must be held accountable.



PROTECT ROSÉ AT ALL COST! I hope this is not just mainly a statement YG.. but to do some serious actions, really, in no delay!Those people who spread lies must be held accountable.PROTECT ROSÉ AT ALL COST! I hope this is not just mainly a statement YG.. but to do some serious actions, really, in no delay! Those people who spread lies must be held accountable. 😩 PROTECT ROSÉ AT ALL COST!

BLACKPINK’s Rosé was recently part of an online controversy where people targeted her for allegedly using drugs and dating actor Kang Dong-won. Kang Dong-won was represented by YG Entertainment for seven years until he left the agency in December last year.

The allegations sprung from a photo that showcased the singer and the award-winning actor sitting side-by-side with others at a dinner table. Netizens made their own conclusions about the BLACKPINK singer’s dating life.

BLACKPINK’s fans, BLINKs, were naturally frustrated with the negative comments and criticisms and demanded YG Entertainment take action against the people who were spreading these rumors. They even mass-emailed the agency requesting for the same.

The agency acknowledged the situation two days later, on April 13. However, fans had mixed reactions to it. Some hoped that YG Entertainment would follow through with their comments on taking the allegations seriously while others celebrated the update.

Take a look at how fans reacted to the agency’s statement:

pinksé✩ @rgirlY2K lets carry on all this support for #ROSÉ , now that yg has made a statement she definitely knows about the allegations now. wishing her happiness lets carry on all this support for #ROSÉ, now that yg has made a statement she definitely knows about the allegations now. wishing her happiness https://t.co/8YdFuGysmK

ruka's pr manager @rukapinks now that yg sent a public statement it means rosé probably knows it too :( now that yg sent a public statement it means rosé probably knows it too :(

♕ @aestheticxrosie never thought we'll get to the day where yg will move to protect rosé. i know that statement is the bare minimum but i remember us fighting for our lives for them to move like this in the past and never did. never thought we'll get to the day where yg will move to protect rosé. i know that statement is the bare minimum but i remember us fighting for our lives for them to move like this in the past and never did.

lj 🍋🌹 @jclcbpblink official statement from yg about protecting rosé, them suing those who spread the ill-intentioned rumors, jisoo winning, glimpses of pinkchella rehearsals, oh what a turn around from the other day official statement from yg about protecting rosé, them suing those who spread the ill-intentioned rumors, jisoo winning, glimpses of pinkchella rehearsals, oh what a turn around from the other day https://t.co/WRoMyGHetA

... @__Its_Ya_Girl__ BLINKSTATS @BLINKSTATS



says they "...are taking legal action against acts that violate the human rights of our artists and undermine their reputation. We are currently monitoring rumors generation and dissemination, and we will respond strongly… YG ENTERTAINMENT releases statement regarding ROSÉ,says they "...are taking legal action against acts that violate the human rights of our artists and undermine their reputation. We are currently monitoring rumors generation and dissemination, and we will respond strongly… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… YG ENTERTAINMENT releases statement regarding ROSÉ, says they "...are taking legal action against acts that violate the human rights of our artists and undermine their reputation. We are currently monitoring rumors generation and dissemination, and we will respond strongly… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/UoHvn4nG0n YG doing something right? We love to see it twitter.com/BLINKSTATS/sta… YG doing something right? We love to see it twitter.com/BLINKSTATS/sta…

ZL🪼🩷 @__zlteo__ BLINKSTATS @BLINKSTATS



says they "...are taking legal action against acts that violate the human rights of our artists and undermine their reputation. We are currently monitoring rumors generation and dissemination, and we will respond strongly… YG ENTERTAINMENT releases statement regarding ROSÉ,says they "...are taking legal action against acts that violate the human rights of our artists and undermine their reputation. We are currently monitoring rumors generation and dissemination, and we will respond strongly… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… YG ENTERTAINMENT releases statement regarding ROSÉ, says they "...are taking legal action against acts that violate the human rights of our artists and undermine their reputation. We are currently monitoring rumors generation and dissemination, and we will respond strongly… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/UoHvn4nG0n So glad they are taking action, especially since the rumors by antis have gone out of hand twitter.com/BLINKSTATS/sta… So glad they are taking action, especially since the rumors by antis have gone out of hand twitter.com/BLINKSTATS/sta… https://t.co/USor1I2fPZ

kei @luvvkjh BLINKSTATS @BLINKSTATS



says they "...are taking legal action against acts that violate the human rights of our artists and undermine their reputation. We are currently monitoring rumors generation and dissemination, and we will respond strongly… YG ENTERTAINMENT releases statement regarding ROSÉ,says they "...are taking legal action against acts that violate the human rights of our artists and undermine their reputation. We are currently monitoring rumors generation and dissemination, and we will respond strongly… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… YG ENTERTAINMENT releases statement regarding ROSÉ, says they "...are taking legal action against acts that violate the human rights of our artists and undermine their reputation. We are currently monitoring rumors generation and dissemination, and we will respond strongly… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/UoHvn4nG0n as u should twitter.com/blinkstats/sta… as u should twitter.com/blinkstats/sta…

Marie⚡️ @Mariexivv BLINKSTATS @BLINKSTATS



says they "...are taking legal action against acts that violate the human rights of our artists and undermine their reputation. We are currently monitoring rumors generation and dissemination, and we will respond strongly… YG ENTERTAINMENT releases statement regarding ROSÉ,says they "...are taking legal action against acts that violate the human rights of our artists and undermine their reputation. We are currently monitoring rumors generation and dissemination, and we will respond strongly… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… YG ENTERTAINMENT releases statement regarding ROSÉ, says they "...are taking legal action against acts that violate the human rights of our artists and undermine their reputation. We are currently monitoring rumors generation and dissemination, and we will respond strongly… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/UoHvn4nG0n CATCH THEM twitter.com/blinkstats/sta… CATCH THEM twitter.com/blinkstats/sta…

introvertiert🌵 @Riflower125



YG PROTECT ROSÉ! @BLINKSTATS Finally! As they should! They should protect their artists!YG PROTECT ROSÉ! @BLINKSTATS Finally! As they should! They should protect their artists! YG PROTECT ROSÉ!

ᴊɪsᴏʏᴀ❦ @userbpinks @BLINKSTATS Oh there getting sued and they got doxxed @BLINKSTATS Oh there getting sued and they got doxxed

I'm her Georgia @Anna96293682 @BLINKSTATS They should even they apologize or not as fact that this is a serious matter and can even harm her reputation or her mental health I want all of them to sue @BLINKSTATS They should even they apologize or not as fact that this is a serious matter and can even harm her reputation or her mental health I want all of them to sue

Recent updates on BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Lisa recently surprised fans by rocking two new hair colors at the Japan stops of their BORN PINK World Tour. The group performed on April 8 and 9 at the Tokyo Dome for an audience of 110,000 per day.

Lisa ditched her black hair for a rose gold or mild orange color, while Rosé, on the other hand, shined bright in a copper shade. Fans loved the new hair colors on the members as the singers treated them to more thrilling concert nights.

lisa loops @lsloops new hair, new outfit, new her new hair, new outfit, new her https://t.co/gE438HWVJH

Meanwhile, Jisoo, the group’s eldest, finally made her solo debut with the album ME and its title track FLOWER. She is the last member to release her solo album and its addictive chorus and choreography is going viral.

FLOWER became the fastest K-pop music video to reach 100 million views on YouTube in 2023. As per Soompi, it took seven days and 22 hours to achieve the feat.

