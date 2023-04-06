THE BOYZ's agency, IST Entertainment, warns about taking serious legal action against sasaengs invading the privacy of the group

IST Entertainment, THE BOYZ's agency, recently released a statement addressing the ongoing issue of sasaengs' invasion of privacy and the spread of false rumors. In their statement, they warned people engaging in the same, stating that strict legal action will be taken against those who continue to adopt such stances in the future.

"Legal response to The Boyz invasion of privacy, malicious posts, and spread of false information."

Given that THE BOYZ has been facing several issues where people would interfere in their daily lives that are secluded from their careers and spread rumors that are embedded with malicious intentions, fans found IST Entertainment's bold stance to be valid. Along with this, the agency also explains the actions they'll be taking about the situation that's currently uncontrollably growing.

In the past few years, following the rising popularity of THE BOYZ in the K-pop industry, the issue of the invasion of members' privacy and them being involved in baseless rumors have surfaced several times.

Moreover, there have been many instances where so-called fans have followed them around and stalked them when the members were on private schedules. The situation grew to the extent that even their dorms were broken into.

While fans have been waiting for the longest time to witness serious actions against sasaengs to prevent their behavior, IST Entertainment has finally put forth the same in their latest statement, which started by saying:

"Even after releasing the annoncement on privacy infringement in February of last year, unauthorised visits to places related to the artists' daily lives such as office building and hair salon as well as the dorm continued, causing serious mental and material damage to the artists as well as their families, aquaintances, adn people around them."

The statement continued to read:

"We inform you that the acts, such as making loud noises in front of the company building, blocking paths while filming, attempting to trespass the artists' dorm and parking lot, and following dangerously in a vehicle, are being collected through black box and CCTV footage and are continously delivered and reported to the local police station."

창큐.ˬ.⑅ @changgyu02 IST Entertainment shared how even since February 2022, unauthorized visits to places of the members such as the office building, salon’s and accommodation buildings occurred, which have cause mental stress and damage not only to the members but their families, acquaintances etc + IST Entertainment shared how even since February 2022, unauthorized visits to places of the members such as the office building, salon’s and accommodation buildings occurred, which have cause mental stress and damage not only to the members but their families, acquaintances etc +

IST Entertainment cements their argument by sharing the seriousness with which they are taking THE BOYZ's invasion of privacy, which occurred on the day the statement was posted:

"Even at dawn today, there was a case that was handed over to a police officer on site for committing the acts mentionedebefore. If such an act of invasion of privacy contines to occur even after this announcement, our agency will take strong legal actions without leniency in order to prevent further damage and protect the privacy of the artists, so please stop these acts immediately."

The statement further moved to address another issue at hand, the spread of baseless rumors surrounding THE BOYZ that could potentially create a bad and false image of the artists.

"As previously informed, we have asked people to refrain from posting false rumors about THE BOYZ, continously making defamatory remarks. Nevertheless, we are aware that the act of violating the rights and interests of artists has gone too far, and we inform you that were are continously collecting evidence and receiving legal consultation in this regard."

The entertainment agency also shared a few ways in which they'll be handling the situation, stating:

"We will continue to take thorough legal action against malicious posts through self-monitoring and e-mails sent by fans (and reviewing the same through our legal representatives), and we would like to inform you that there will be no leniency or agreement in this process even in the future."

IST Entertainment concluded its statement with:

"We ask for your active reports in order to eradicate the spread of malicious posts and prevent the invasion of privacy. Thank you."

With an official and strict statement released by IST Entertainment in an effort to protect their artists and prevent any further damage, fans are relieved by the same, hoping it will hold practical effect.

