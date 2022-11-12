“Warnings don’t do nothing”: Stray Kids’ fandom have mixed response to JYPE’s statement against sasaengs

On November 11, 2022, JYP Entertainment issued another warning notice to sasaengs (obsessive fans) invading Stray Kids’ privacy, but the majority of fans believe that the agency needs to take strict legal action.
The company mentioned several instances where the artists suffered harassment, such as people lingering around the members’ dorms, entering the elevator, and following them to their doorstep. The statement also added that the newly created anti-stalking law in Korea and threatened to sue them over it.
Many fans expressed their frustration at the notice as they demanded that the company blacklist them and take action rather than giving them warnings. Several fans also criticized the sasaengs' behavior.
Stray Kids’ agency threatens using anti-stalking law against sasaengs invading privacy
Stray Kids have unfortunately become the target of several sasaeng attacks again. This time, obsessed fans have begun loitering around their dorms rather than getting mobbed or stalked in public places. As per JYP Entertainment’s statement, these people also followed them into the elevators right until reaching their doorsteps.
The agency mentioned that these instances with sasaengs have caused “serious mental and physical distress” to Stray Kids’ members. They also warned sasaengs of the law that makes stalking a crime. The severity of the consistent issue drove STAYs to Twitter to express their frustration at the toxic people and the agency.
In the statement, JYP Entertainment mentioned:
“According to the law regarding the punishment of stalking crimes, engaging in the aforementioned actions is considered “stalking behavior” and constitutes a crime that can be punished by up to three years of imprisonment or a fine of up to 30 million (Korean) won. If the situation persists, it is likely that it will have a negative impact on the maintenance of the artist’s dorm.”
The agency added information on the actions they took against sasaengs, citing their previous warning:
“Following our previous notice, we gathered evidence including CCTV footage of people committing actions that violate our artist’s privacy and personal rights, and we transferred them to the police station in charge.”
Moreover, the agency emphasized taking strict measures as per the anti-stalking laws, with no desire to resolve the situation or get into a negotiation whatsoever:
“If the violations continue after this notice is posted, we will not only place the perpetrators on a permanent blacklist for Stray Kids fan club activities, but also take all possible civil and criminal [legal] measures available according to the laws related to stalking crimes.”
Fans’ reactions to the notice were mixed, as some were content that the agency took some action, while others aggressively stated that they needed to press charges. Many mentioned that they could not understand why JYP Entertainment was not taking serious action but posting threatening notices.
Meanwhile, K-pop fans have previously celebrated the anti-stalking laws created recently. They reveled in the fact that the laws may decrease sasaeng incidents as idols and agencies would be able to punish them under it.
In other news, Stray Kids resumed their MANIAC World Tour in Jakarta, Indonesia, starting today, November 12, 2022. As per the current schedule, the tour will wrap up in April 2023 and will take them across Thailand, Japan, Australia, the Philippines, and the United States.