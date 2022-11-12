“Warnings don’t do nothing”: Stray Kids’ fandom have mixed response to JYPE’s statement against sasaengs

On November 11, 2022, JYP Entertainment issued another warning notice to sasaengs (obsessive fans) invading Stray Kids’ privacy, but the majority of fans believe that the agency needs to take strict legal action.

The company mentioned several instances where the artists suffered harassment, such as people lingering around the members’ dorms, entering the elevator, and following them to their doorstep. The statement also added that the newly created anti-stalking law in Korea and threatened to sue them over it.

giuly; @feIixsafetynet let's all be honest, warnings don't do nothing, i don't understand why jyp just keeps waiting to finally take legal actions when we all know that this kind of people really don't give a shit and don't stop with a simple warning let's all be honest, warnings don't do nothing, i don't understand why jyp just keeps waiting to finally take legal actions when we all know that this kind of people really don't give a shit and don't stop with a simple warning

Many fans expressed their frustration at the notice as they demanded that the company blacklist them and take action rather than giving them warnings. Several fans also criticized the sasaengs' behavior.

Stray Kids’ agency threatens using anti-stalking law against sasaengs invading privacy

Stray Kids have unfortunately become the target of several sasaeng attacks again. This time, obsessed fans have begun loitering around their dorms rather than getting mobbed or stalked in public places. As per JYP Entertainment’s statement, these people also followed them into the elevators right until reaching their doorsteps.

The agency mentioned that these instances with sasaengs have caused “serious mental and physical distress” to Stray Kids’ members. They also warned sasaengs of the law that makes stalking a crime. The severity of the consistent issue drove STAYs to Twitter to express their frustration at the toxic people and the agency.

In the statement, JYP Entertainment mentioned:

“According to the law regarding the punishment of stalking crimes, engaging in the aforementioned actions is considered “stalking behavior” and constitutes a crime that can be punished by up to three years of imprisonment or a fine of up to 30 million (Korean) won. If the situation persists, it is likely that it will have a negative impact on the maintenance of the artist’s dorm.”

yas (🐺 fan) @beyondyasmin what i don’t get is why this is STILL happening where stray kids aren’t getting privacy even after moving dorms. if you’re one of the individuals not respecting skz’s privacy, you need to rethink your decisions and learn from your own mistakes. it’s morally not right. what i don’t get is why this is STILL happening where stray kids aren’t getting privacy even after moving dorms. if you’re one of the individuals not respecting skz’s privacy, you need to rethink your decisions and learn from your own mistakes. it’s morally not right.

The agency added information on the actions they took against sasaengs, citing their previous warning:

“Following our previous notice, we gathered evidence including CCTV footage of people committing actions that violate our artist’s privacy and personal rights, and we transferred them to the police station in charge.”

Moreover, the agency emphasized taking strict measures as per the anti-stalking laws, with no desire to resolve the situation or get into a negotiation whatsoever:

“If the violations continue after this notice is posted, we will not only place the perpetrators on a permanent blacklist for Stray Kids fan club activities, but also take all possible civil and criminal [legal] measures available according to the laws related to stalking crimes.”

Fans’ reactions to the notice were mixed, as some were content that the agency took some action, while others aggressively stated that they needed to press charges. Many mentioned that they could not understand why JYP Entertainment was not taking serious action but posting threatening notices.

0325 LOVESTRAYKIDS ⤮ @backsdoor i seriously hope JYPE press charges there’s literal CCTV evidence of people doing it and it’s been occurring for over a year now a line needs to be drawn between idol and “fans”, these people are stalkers i seriously hope JYPE press charges there’s literal CCTV evidence of people doing it and it’s been occurring for over a year now a line needs to be drawn between idol and “fans”, these people are stalkers

Em seeing skz !! @STAYingbyyou Why is JYP threatening legal action against the stalkers at skz dorms

They shld hs be arrested Why is JYP threatening legal action against the stalkers at skz dormsThey shld hs be arrested

mark @chuckyleeknow jyp needs to stop waiting and start immediately taking actions against sasaengs because this has gone on for so long. it’s not even the first time that skz or other groups under the label have had issues with stalking .. jyp needs to stop waiting and start immediately taking actions against sasaengs because this has gone on for so long. it’s not even the first time that skz or other groups under the label have had issues with stalking ..

It's not abt being their fan or loving them. It's just being obsessed. What'd u expect when go to their dorm? invite you in? Those who purposely waited outside for them n then acted like they had met by chance were annoying enough. I hope JYP take legal action immediately Stray Kids @Stray_Kids



bit.ly/3UPB65R 아티스트 사생활 침해 행위 관련 안내 아티스트 사생활 침해 행위 관련 안내bit.ly/3UPB65R WTF!!!!It's not abt being their fan or loving them. It's just being obsessed. What'd u expect when go to their dorm? invite you in? Those who purposely waited outside for them n then acted like they had met by chance were annoying enough. I hope JYP take legal action immediately twitter.com/Stray_Kids/sta… WTF!!!!It's not abt being their fan or loving them. It's just being obsessed. What'd u expect when go to their dorm? invite you in? Those who purposely waited outside for them n then acted like they had met by chance were annoying enough. I hope JYP take legal action immediately twitter.com/Stray_Kids/sta…

bomi 🪷 ⤮ | will be seeing skz @seolarpwr 승확행 🐾 승프 @leeminnow also just an fyi to all stays.. most of the "fans" you've seen posting on tiktok or twitter their "chance" encounters with skz in korea are definitely waiting for them in places outside/near where they're trying to work in peace 🙂 twitter.com/stray_kids/sta… also just an fyi to all stays.. most of the "fans" you've seen posting on tiktok or twitter their "chance" encounters with skz in korea are definitely waiting for them in places outside/near where they're trying to work in peace 🙂 twitter.com/stray_kids/sta… Reminds me of that recent tiktok where the girl was in front of jyp building and saw Seungmin and Jeongin walking outside the building but they were running away quickly from her (she even tried calling them i think) and she even jokingly said she might be mistaken as a sasaeng twitter.com/leeminnow/stat… Reminds me of that recent tiktok where the girl was in front of jyp building and saw Seungmin and Jeongin walking outside the building but they were running away quickly from her (she even tried calling them i think) and she even jokingly said she might be mistaken as a sasaeng twitter.com/leeminnow/stat…

Jyp/Div1 should put those people behind bars @Stray_Kids FOLLOWING THEM INTO.. STRAY KIDS OWN DORM? WTF is wrong with those people.. That's stalkingJyp/Div1 should put those people behind bars @Sophie_Woit @daydreaminblues @Stray_Kids FOLLOWING THEM INTO.. STRAY KIDS OWN DORM? WTF is wrong with those people.. That's stalkingJyp/Div1 should put those people behind bars

cynthia ⤮ @lovleelix @Stray_Kids if they’re able to get as far as getting to their dorm doors than obviously something further needs to happen do something about it jyp @Stray_Kids if they’re able to get as far as getting to their dorm doors than obviously something further needs to happen do something about it jyp

Meanwhile, K-pop fans have previously celebrated the anti-stalking laws created recently. They reveled in the fact that the laws may decrease sasaeng incidents as idols and agencies would be able to punish them under it.

In other news, Stray Kids resumed their MANIAC World Tour in Jakarta, Indonesia, starting today, November 12, 2022. As per the current schedule, the tour will wrap up in April 2023 and will take them across Thailand, Japan, Australia, the Philippines, and the United States.

