“They are really selfish”: NCT’s Taeyong calls out sasaengs for invading his privacy on live stream

NCT’s Taeyong called out sasaengs (toxic, obsessive fans) in his recent Instagram live stream on October 27, 2022. The heated response was prompted when a sasaeng kept on contacting him on his mobile incessantly.

The 27-year-old NCT leader looked visibly upset and exhausted during the continuous phone calls. This is not the first time the idol has explicitly talked about being stressed because of such toxic fans. He also mentioned in the Instagram live that this kind of behavior "really stresses" him out.

As per Twitter user @TyonggTyongg, NCT’s Taeyong said:

“Don't call me, it really stresses me out. The people who called are the minority but they are really selfish. I really don’t know why they do such a selfish thing just for their own gain. Don't call me.”

‎️️️️ً @valentyongf_ TAEYONG SAID PLEASE STOP CALLING HIM TAEYONG SAID PLEASE STOP CALLING HIM https://t.co/U0O9EAh2dB

Fans were disgruntled at watching Taeyong suffer at the cost of sasaengs. They expressed their anger at them on Twitter and even requested SM Entertainment to take action against the sasaengs.

Live stream of NCT’s Taeyong marred by toxic fans’ continuous phone calls

NCT is one of the many groups that have been victims of sasaeng phone calls, stalking, and invasion of privacy on several occasions. The group’s leader, Taeyong, was unfortunately targeted yet again. This time, he was being subjected to harassment in front of thousands of people during his Instagram live stream. While in the past, idols hardly disclosed their sasaeng troubles, times have changed.

NCT’s Taeyong took it upon himself to once again call out toxic fans who kept on intruding upon his privacy by calling him continuously on October 27, 2022. The idol had switched on the live stream to hang out with fans and give them a few updates and stories about his life.

At one point, he requested that whoever was calling him stop doing so, and went on to add that they were being selfish. He added that even though people who call him are in the minority, it stresses him out.

NCTzens took to Twitter to express their anger at those who tried contacting him. Take a look at some of the comments below:

nilly.🐱🌹 @tennieandbubu 어둠속의빛♡ @TyonggTyonggg 221027 Taeyong ig live

Don't call me, it really stresses me out. The people who called are the minority but they are really selfish. I really don’t know why they do such a selfish thing just for their own gain. Don't call me. 221027 Taeyong ig live Don't call me, it really stresses me out. The people who called are the minority but they are really selfish. I really don’t know why they do such a selfish thing just for their own gain. Don't call me. https://t.co/UWhGLsduih oh please this really has to stop!! They're tired and stressed as it is. Let's give them peace in their rare times of resting please twitter.com/TyonggTyonggg/… oh please this really has to stop!! They're tired and stressed as it is. Let's give them peace in their rare times of resting please twitter.com/TyonggTyonggg/…

Mila @taeyonglegacy 어둠속의빛♡ @TyonggTyonggg 221027 Taeyong ig live

Don't call me, it really stresses me out. The people who called are the minority but they are really selfish. I really don’t know why they do such a selfish thing just for their own gain. Don't call me. 221027 Taeyong ig live Don't call me, it really stresses me out. The people who called are the minority but they are really selfish. I really don’t know why they do such a selfish thing just for their own gain. Don't call me. https://t.co/UWhGLsduih We have to find a way to stop them from calling him and URGENTLY, I really can't bear to see him so stressed and scared. If Ty takes any drastic measure I will support him, he has already been patient enough and really doesn't deserve to continue tolerating this situation. twitter.com/TyonggTyonggg/… We have to find a way to stop them from calling him and URGENTLY, I really can't bear to see him so stressed and scared. If Ty takes any drastic measure I will support him, he has already been patient enough and really doesn't deserve to continue tolerating this situation. twitter.com/TyonggTyonggg/…

💜BRITT💜 @LUMI_MBB_STAY @t3alpurp @multifandombts8 The sad part is this isn't at all the first time he's asked them to stop on his lives. I think he's done it multiple times and they still do it. Even after he publicly said how uncomfortable it makes him. These people are so sick and disgusting! @t3alpurp @multifandombts8 The sad part is this isn't at all the first time he's asked them to stop on his lives. I think he's done it multiple times and they still do it. Even after he publicly said how uncomfortable it makes him. These people are so sick and disgusting!

공주⁺ ᓚᘏᗢ @breathefortae my poor baby don’t deserve that kind of treatment from those who called themselves his fans☹️ sasaeng keep calling taeyong the whole livemy poor baby don’t deserve that kind of treatment from those who called themselves his fans☹️ sasaeng keep calling taeyong the whole live😭 my poor baby don’t deserve that kind of treatment from those who called themselves his fans☹️

Dree ✨🌙🌸 @DStr0ny taeyong pics @taeyongpictures “please don't call i’m stressed out... honestly it's a small amount of people who are calling me right? and i think those people are really selfish” “please don't call i’m stressed out... honestly it's a small amount of people who are calling me right? and i think those people are really selfish” https://t.co/EPr4oYraTq Tell them off Taeyong! We got your back! twitter.com/taeyongpicture… Tell them off Taeyong! We got your back! twitter.com/taeyongpicture…

ᶜʳʸˢᵗᵃˡ @softiwaii taeyong pics @taeyongpictures “please don't call i’m stressed out... honestly it's a small amount of people who are calling me right? and i think those people are really selfish” “please don't call i’m stressed out... honestly it's a small amount of people who are calling me right? and i think those people are really selfish” https://t.co/EPr4oYraTq I’m glad he’s calling them out and expressing his dislike for this but istg they never listen twitter.com/taeyongpicture… I’m glad he’s calling them out and expressing his dislike for this but istg they never listen twitter.com/taeyongpicture…

😐🤨 @NinoGuz taeyong pics @taeyongpictures “please don't call i’m stressed out... honestly it's a small amount of people who are calling me right? and i think those people are really selfish” “please don't call i’m stressed out... honestly it's a small amount of people who are calling me right? and i think those people are really selfish” https://t.co/EPr4oYraTq he's just mentioning the calls... but imagine all the weird messages he gets sent by those weirdos... that's just HELL. twitter.com/taeyongpicture… he's just mentioning the calls... but imagine all the weird messages he gets sent by those weirdos... that's just HELL. twitter.com/taeyongpicture…

Moreover, NCT’s Taeyong also mentioned in the live stream that he planned a surprise song for fans. He was meant to upload it to SoundCloud earlier but promised to release it after the group’s concert in Indonesia, scheduled for November 11, 2022.

Korean entertainment enthusiasts revel South Korea’s anti-stalking law

On October 20, 2022, the South Korean government brought into effect the anti-stalking law.

By law, stalking has become a crime with up to three years in prison and a fine of 30 million KRW (approximately 21,200 USD). If a stalker is caught with a dangerous object, the punishment increases to 50.0 million KRW (approximately 35,400 USD) and up to five years of imprisonment.

1 of the 2 baddies 🏎 BRING TYONGYA HOME!! @byulxo 어둠속의빛♡ @TyonggTyonggg 221027 Taeyong ig live

Don't call me, it really stresses me out. The people who called are the minority but they are really selfish. I really don’t know why they do such a selfish thing just for their own gain. Don't call me. 221027 Taeyong ig live Don't call me, it really stresses me out. The people who called are the minority but they are really selfish. I really don’t know why they do such a selfish thing just for their own gain. Don't call me. https://t.co/UWhGLsduih now that stalking is a crime in korea, i hope this also counts too bc taeyong clearly looks so tired of this bs twitter.com/TyonggTyonggg/… now that stalking is a crime in korea, i hope this also counts too bc taeyong clearly looks so tired of this bs twitter.com/TyonggTyonggg/…

Korean entertainment fans, especially global K-pop fans, celebrated the news. Stalkers are dangerous for every person, whether they are celebrities or not. With such cases increasing in the K-pop industry recently, people around the world believe that the law will help decrease stalking incidents.

Poll : 0 votes