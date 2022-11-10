Stray Kids announces first-ever Dome Tour in Japan and is set to perform a US stadium concert

JYP Entertainment, the agency of the K-pop boy band Stray Kids, made a series of announcements on November 7, 2022, regarding new tour dates for their MANIAC global tour, which will take place in 2023. The latest additions to the world tour include concerts in various cities in the US, Japan, and the Philippines.

These include a string of encore performances in Los Angeles, Tokyo, and Osaka. Furthermore, according to the band's recent announcement, Stray Kids will be performing in Manila as well as part of the upcoming Asia-Pacific leg of the tour.

Stray Kids' upcoming MANIAC concerts set to enthrall fans globally

Stray Kids is set to perform in Los Angeles on March 31, 2023, at the iconic Banc of California Stadium. This will be the band's first stadium event in the United States. Making it even more special is that, before this, only BTS performed in that stadium.

Tickets for the performance will be available through Live Nation from November 11, at 3.00 pm PT.

Stray Kids is scheduled to begin their Japan tour from the enormous Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on February 11 and 12, 2023, and will be followed by the second Japanese city of Osaka. The concert will take place at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka on February 25 and 26, 2023.

JYP Entertainment has not yet announced any information on ticket sales, but it is expected that this information will be revealed on the website of the group's Japanese fan café.

Additionally, Stray Kids will be performing two shows at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Manila on March 11 and 12, 2023, as part of the Asia-Pacific leg of their tour. PULP Live World, a concert promoter in Manila, has not yet disclosed when ticket sales will begin. However, information will most likely be made available on their official website in the near future.

Before this, Stray Kids announced the majority of the tour's dates in Asia and the Pacific. The announcements also revealed information about performances in Jakarta, Bangkok, and Singapore in Southeast Asia and Sydney and Melbourne in Australia.

Shortly after these concerts, the band will depart for North America, where they will perform the rescheduled performances that were initially planned for July 2022 in both Atlanta and Fort Worth. The performances were postponed as several members of the group had contracted COVID.

The group's upcoming concert is scheduled for November 12 and 13, 2023, at Beach International Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia.

