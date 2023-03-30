5 times BTS personally called out sasaengs for crossing all boundaries

Sasaengs are extreme fans of K-pop who don’t believe in the privacy and boundaries of K-pop idols, and unfortunately, BTS have also been victims of such malicious fans. The group is popular around the globe, but with fame also comes scrutiny and the inability to move from one place to another without having a thousand eyes following your every move.

ARMYs have always tried their best to give BTS their space when they are on private schedules. However, many sections of K-pop fans, particularly sasaengs, who thrive on negative attention, do not give that much importance to their privacy. This has caused the group to speak up on multiple occasions against such an invasion of their privacy. Moreover, their company, BIGHIT MUSIC, has even sued such fans for their invasive acts.

From RM to Jungkook: 5 instances where BTS members were vocal about their privacy being invaded by sasaengs

1) Jung Kook calling out fans who loitered outside his gym

During a Weverse Live broadcast, Jung Kook politely addressed his issue with fans swarming outside his gym while working out. He mentioned that he was thankful for the massive support he receives but hopes people will not come out to find him during private schedules.

The Euphoria singer mentioned that he’s also human and is entitled to his personal time. He went on to explain that every time he misses ARMYs, he switches on Weverse Live and comes to talk to them. However, fans trying to find him during his private time is not right.

2) KORAIL employee looking up RM’s personal details

BANGTAN DELIGHT | FACE TODAY 🎭 @Lovly_mochitwin "It is known that a Korea Railroad Corporation (Korail) employee who unauthorizedly read the ticket information of ' RM ', the leader of the group BTS received a severe punishment of 'dismissal'" "It is known that a Korea Railroad Corporation (Korail) employee who unauthorizedly read the ticket information of ' RM ', the leader of the group BTS received a severe punishment of 'dismissal'" https://t.co/1vdBCqI8B3

An employee of South Korea’s railway operator KORAIL was reported to have accessed RM’s personal information, including his phone number as well as house address, along with his ticketing information, every time he has traveled by train for the past three years.

When this news came to light, it turned into a huge issue as a public servant with access to sensitive information was committing an act of invasion of privacy against the BTS member. RM even uploaded a screenshot of the news article to his Instagram story.

The KORAIL employee has now been fired from his position after a thorough investigation.

3) V asking people not to book seats next to the members on flights

jess⁷ @jikookology out of taehyung’s own mouth he has said it makes him & the rest of the members extremely uncomfortable when people stalk them during their flights. it SCARES them when people follow them around to that extent. this is not up for debate. it has been SAID. so WHY would you do it!? out of taehyung’s own mouth he has said it makes him & the rest of the members extremely uncomfortable when people stalk them during their flights. it SCARES them when people follow them around to that extent. this is not up for debate. it has been SAID. so WHY would you do it!?

On a V Live broadcast in 2019, V spoke out about fans who bought their flight information to book tickets on the same plane as the BTS members in hopes of seeing and sitting next to them. This is another reason why the members started using private planes and private exits at the airport.

He mentioned that although they fly private jets now, they would love to go to their schedules via commercial airlines but aren’t able to do so because of sasaengs whose presence makes them uncomfortable. He wishes they wouldn’t do that as it scares him.

4) Jimin asking sasaengs not to call him on his number

(뿅) ikota⁷ 🪐 ⟭⟬ ᴛxᴛ @lvstivhs i think a sasaeng called jimin 🤨 he told us “don’t call, everyone. armys, don’t call” when he phone rang.. i hope they are safe i think a sasaeng called jimin 🤨 he told us “don’t call, everyone. armys, don’t call” when he phone rang.. i hope they are safe

Jimin and j-hope were in the United States for the latter’s performance at Lollapalooza and decided to pop-in on V Live after the show to chat with ARMYs.

During the broadcast, Jimin kept getting calls from unknown numbers, which caused the Like Crazy singer to address the sasaengs directly on the live, asking them not to call him and disrupt the broadcast.

5) SUGA subtly hinting at sasaengs texting him

During the behind-the-scenes video of a Run BTS episode, SUGA mentioned that he thought it was time for him to change his number. When inquired by the members about the urgency, he replied by saying that he was receiving “weird texts” from unknown numbers, subtly hinting at sasaengs having access to his private number, which is an invasion of his privacy.

BTS is a global group with millions of fans. However, at the end of the day, they’re also just seven boys who are entitled to their private time away from the eyes of the media and fans, which many people, especially sasaengs, seem to forget.

Poll : 0 votes