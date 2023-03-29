“Put them in Jail”: BTS’ RM’s fans react to the KORAIL employee ‘A’ finally getting fired for invading his privacy

On March 29, Korean media outlet EDaily revealed that the KORAIL employee, known as ‘A,’ who invaded BTS’ RM’s privacy by accessing his private information has been fired.

For those unversed, a couple of weeks ago, a KORAIL (Korea Railroad Corporation, South Korea’s national railway operator) employee ‘A’ came under fire for invading the Indigo singer’s privacy by accessing his personal information from the KORAIL database, including his phone number and residential address, and sharing it with their inner circle.

The incident was disclosed to KORAIL’s senior authorities, who launched an investigation and suspended the guilty employee. However, now, according to a fresh update, employee ‘A’ has been permanently terminated from their job.

While most fans are relieved, BTS’ RM’s fans feel the punishment isn’t severe enough and employee ‘A’ should be “put in jail,” as tweeted by @BTSmyStars.

T⁷⛧FACE🪞Like Crazy @BTSmyStars @cestlavie9090 NOW PUT THEM IN JAIL, WHERE THEY DESERVE TO BE @cestlavie9090 NOW PUT THEM IN JAIL, WHERE THEY DESERVE TO BE

BTS’ RM’s personal information was accessed 18 times over four years by KORAIL employee ‘A’

cestlavie_90⁷💜 @cestlavie9090



v.daum.net/v/202303291555… So they reported that the staff from KORAIL who has been violating Namjoon's privacy by accessing his personal details for the past 3 years, has been fired. I hope the person will be punished severely as well. So they reported that the staff from KORAIL who has been violating Namjoon's privacy by accessing his personal details for the past 3 years, has been fired. I hope the person will be punished severely as well. v.daum.net/v/202303291555…

On March 29, almost a month into the internal investigation, KORAIL has announced that employee ‘A’ had misused their position and received a permanent termination from their job as a punishment.

ARMYs are happy that BTS’ RM has gotten the justice he rightfully deserves and, additionally, have called for a more severe punishment as well.

Many fans believe that employee ‘A’ should also face legal repercussions for their behavior. Fans also hope that public companies will issue strict guidelines to protect employee rights, especially for public figures and celebrities.

냥준이팬⁷♡ @ddaranghaet that Korail employee is now dismissed, they should've been behind bars 🙄 v.daum.net/v/202303291555… that Korail employee is now dismissed, they should've been behind bars 🙄 v.daum.net/v/202303291555…

Nika Tweets⁷ till Apr 15?☕️🐶🎵🌍 @tweets_nika @cestlavie9090 Actually the fact that a dev could undetectedly check personal data for 3 yrs shows that Korail isnt doing well in terms of Pipa. RM and Hybe could technically sue the company too not just Mr A @cestlavie9090 Actually the fact that a dev could undetectedly check personal data for 3 yrs shows that Korail isnt doing well in terms of Pipa. RM and Hybe could technically sue the company too not just Mr A

Ren @bowloftea



v.daum.net/v/202303291555… What does KORAIL’s employee code of conduct look like? What are the privacy laws especially if he (as I suspect) sold the information? Firing him seems like the first step. What does KORAIL’s employee code of conduct look like? What are the privacy laws especially if he (as I suspect) sold the information? Firing him seems like the first step. v.daum.net/v/202303291555…

GATulip @USArmyBlink @bora_twts @BTS_twt This is why I love BH! They don’t play around and they WILL prosecute people! What this person did was horribly wrong and illegal on so many levels…18 times over 3 years that they know of so far….jail time? Yup! Deserved! @bora_twts @BTS_twt This is why I love BH! They don’t play around and they WILL prosecute people! What this person did was horribly wrong and illegal on so many levels…18 times over 3 years that they know of so far….jail time? Yup! Deserved!

💫SHADOW💜QUEEN💫 @nachuz_n @bora_twts @BTS_twt He should be punished as a warning for others who were trying to do the same things to our tannies just for money... @bora_twts @BTS_twt He should be punished as a warning for others who were trying to do the same things to our tannies just for money...😠😠😠 https://t.co/F6PQcHcDNy

🎙LEGEND RMᴿᴹ⁴💨 @LifeMusicSound @KNJsSource Like why would you do that 🤦‍♀️ it's illegal. The fact that the company didn't know all that time is sketch. @KNJsSource Like why would you do that 🤦‍♀️ it's illegal. The fact that the company didn't know all that time is sketch.

💨 Kim Namjoon Source @KNJsSource K-media reported that after 3 years of spying on RM's personal information, the KORAIL employee has been fired.

v.daum.net/v/202303291555… K-media reported that after 3 years of spying on RM's personal information, the KORAIL employee has been fired. 📰 K-media reported that after 3 years of spying on RM's personal information, the KORAIL employee has been fired. v.daum.net/v/202303291555…

Earlier this month, it was revealed that a certain KORAIL employee had misused their position and powers to leak personal and confidential information about BTS’ RM to their close friends and family. Korean media outlet SBS revealed that the employee, who worked in the IT department, dug up personal information about BTS’ leader 18 times over the last three years since 2019. The information was dug out of the company’s passenger database during an internal audit.

The confidential information included the moonchild singer's phone number and home address, along with information about his travel plans. Employee ‘A’ would share this with their friends and acquaintances to help them get a seat next to BTS’ RM.

When caught, the employee admitted that they were a fan of BTS’ RM, and did it simply out of curiosity, and are ashamed of their behavior.

“I simply looked at it because I was curious. I am reflecting on my mistakes.”

At the time, BIG HIT MUSIC released a statement assuring fans that they will verify the facts and take action for BTS members’ safety.

“We will verify the details and, after, take the necessary steps to protect our artist.”

Additionally, at the time, the Indigo singer took to his personal Instagram account to share a screenshot of the news with a simple emoji without giving any further explanation.

Notably, this was the second time in recent months that his privacy was invaded. Previously, the chief monk of Hwaeomsa Temple in Mount Jirisan spoke to the media about BTS’ RM’s private visit and conversations. At the time, the singer reacted angrily to the incident and called out the chief monk of Hwaeomsa Temple in Mount Jirisan for leaking details about him to the media, and he vowed to visit a different temple next time.

What are BTS members upto?

hope⁷ @winnttaebear 4/7 BTS solo album



J-hope : Jack In The Box

Seokjin : The Astronaut

Namjoon : Indigo

Jimin : Face

4/7 BTS solo album J-hope : Jack In The BoxSeokjin : The AstronautNamjoon : IndigoJimin : Facehttps://t.co/iOr4wCx87S

BTS members recently met Jin, who was on his first military vacation after successfully completing 100 days in the Korean Army. He was granted a vacation of four days as a reward.

BTS’ SUGA uploaded a picture of the members hanging out and justified Jimin and V’s absence from the pictures, revealing that they left before they could take a picture together.

J-hope has canceled his military postponement and will be available to enlist anytime soon. SUGA is busy hosting Suchwita, his drinking-themed talk show, and preparing to go on his first world tour, starting with the U.S. in April.

RM is busy with his personal activities and collaborations; a case in point is his recent collaboration with SE SO NEON’s So Yoon on the song Smoke Sprite. V is busy with his variety show, Jinny’s Kitchen, and Jimin is basking in the success of his debut solo album, FACE.

Jungkook was recently named the global ambassador for Calvin Klein.

