BTS’ RM’s agency assures ARMYs that they will take necessary steps to protect the artist after the KORAIL employee controversy

BTS’ RM’s agency, BIG HIT MUSIC, issued a statement assuring ARMYs that they will take the necessary steps to protect the artist after a KORAIL employee allegedly released his private information. The employee apparently accessed and leaked his details, including his number and personal residence address, to their close friends.

The KORAIL employee was found guilty of accessing the Indigo singer's personal records 18 times since 2019 and passing this information on to close friends and family members who claimed to be BTS fans.

ARMYs all over the world were outraged by the news reports, and BIG HIT MUSIC issued a statement assuring fans that they would undoubtedly take the necessary action.

“We will verify the details and, after, take the necessary steps to protect our artist.”

BTS’ RM’s fans enraged after an anonymous KORAIL employee leaks his personal information

Namjoon doesn't deserve this, joonie and other members need to be protected at any cost. first Jungkook now RM, what are you doing BIGHIT???

WE LOVE YOU NAMJOON

HYBE PROTECT BTS

HYBE PROTECT RM



WE LOVE YOU NAMJOON

HYBE PROTECT BTS

HYBE PROTECT RM





Shortly after the news went viral that a KORAIL employee misused her position and powers to leak private information about BTS’ RM to her close friends and family, ARMYs reached out to the singer's company. For those unfamiliar, KORAIL is the Korea Railroad Corporation, South Korea’s national railway operator.

Korean media outlet SBS revealed that employee A who worked in the IT department dug out personal information about the Indigo singer from the company’s passenger database during an internal audit and was recently found guilty of that.



Remember Namjoon's reaction when he read an Army’s pick up line in his live, an iconic moment Remember Namjoon's reaction when he read an Army’s pick up line in his live, an iconic moment 😂😂https://t.co/RCjmbubSLd

The personal information included his phone number and home address, along with information about his travel plans. KORAIL employee A stated that she simply looked at the information out of curiosity. She has admitted that she is deeply ashamed of the entire incident and is reflecting on her mistakes. Employee A has reportedly accessed BTS’ RM’s personal database 18 times in the past four years since 2019.

Additionally, the employee revealed that she shared this information with close friends and helped them find a train seat close to BTS’ leader. Notably, BTS fans were outraged and demanded that HYBE take action to set a precedent against anyone invading BTS' personal space.

“Namjoon”, “Joon”, “HYBE protect RM” and “BIG HIT protect RM” took over Twitter trends as fans bashed the unnamed KORAIL employee who misused her position and put the Indigo singer’s privacy in danger as well.

an employee of korail, which is the national railway operator in SK managed by a whole minister was able to access joon's train ticketing information as well as his personal information, his address, mobile phone number & more. Leave Namjoon alone!!!

BIGHIT PROTECT RM









namjoon always deserves happiness 🥺

HYBE PROTECT RM

BIGHIT PROTECT RM



HYBE PROTECT RM

BIGHIT PROTECT RM



Namjoon acknowledging it on his story makes me sad so mad no one deserves this and not joonie nobody

HYBE PROTECT RM

BIGHIT PROTECT RM



HYBE PROTECT RM



MAYBE THAT WAS THE REASON NAMJOON DELETED / ARCHIVED HIS NAMJOONING POST?

KORAIL RESPECT RM

HYBE BIGHIT PROTECT NAMJOON



KORAIL RESPECT RM











HYBE PROTECT BTS

KORAIL RESPECT RM

HYBE SUE KORAIL

WE LOVE YOU, NAMJOON

We are so thankful that this planet has Kim Namjoon. you're more than enough luv and you deserve the whole world 🤍🥺

WE LOVE YOU NAMJOON

HYBE PROTECT BTS

BIGHIT PROTECT RM

HYBE PROTECT RM



WE LOVE YOU NAMJOON

HYBE PROTECT BTS

BIGHIT PROTECT RM

HYBE PROTECT RM





SBS reported that in January 2021, fresh out of the COVID-19-induced lockdown, Employee A secretly viewed BTS’ RM’s itinerary for his trip from Seoul to Dong Daegu. She informed an acquaintance that she was able to access BTS’ leader’s personal travel schedule due to her influence. The acquaintance reported to their management, exposing unnamed employee A.

KORAIL conducted an internal audit after receiving this tip-off from A’s acquaintance. Their suspicions were confirmed when they found out that employee A had indeed misused her powers to access personal information about BTS’ RM but were unable to determine how far the information had spread to the public.

KORAIL audit committee confirmed that they will be suspending employee A for misuse of position and information.

BTS’ RM reacts to the viral KORAIL controversy









[230302 RM Instagram Story]

^^;;

note: screenshot of the article is about an employee of Korail (train/railway company in korea) who accessed and shared rm's personal information for 3 years

BTS’ RM took to his personal Instagram to react to the viral KORAIL controversy where employee A shared personal information about him with her close friends.

He reposted the SBS news article revealing that the KORAIL employee invaded his privacy via Instagram Stories. RM reacted using a simple emoji without giving any more explanations.

This is the second time in recent months that his privacy has been invaded. Previously, the chief monk of Hwaeomsa Temple in Mount Jirisan spoke to the media about BTS’ RM’s private visit and conversations.

The BTS member was vocally furious about the incident and deleted all the pictures related to his temple visit, vowing to visit a different temple next time in his spare time.

