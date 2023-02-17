“Armys are so unserious”: Fans spot an alleged hickey on BTS’ RM’s neck, make it trend worldwide on Twitter

The word Hickey trended in the top 20 trending list on Twitter on Thursday, February 16, soon after BTS’ RM went live on the Weverse platform.

The reason behind the trend was ARMYs noticing a mark on the BTS’ RM’s neck. In multiple clips going viral on Twitter, it seemed that RM saw his mark was visible on the screen and tried to block its view by nonchalantly keeping his hand in front of it.

ARMYs being a force to reckon with, continued gushing over the speculated hickey and reacting to it with memes. This was despite the BTS leader sharing that he was hurt while doing CrossFit after reading a comment about the mark on his neck.

ugh_tanisha @ugh_tanisha armies are so unserious that they can trend hickey on twitter lol armies are so unserious that they can trend hickey on twitter lol https://t.co/WvAhOyZw6u

BTS’ RM trends on Twitter as fans speculate a hickey on his neck in his latest livestream

After Jung Kook and SUGA met ARMYs on Weverse this month alone, BTS’ RM also went live recently to spend some time communicating with fans. He switched on the broadcast unexpectedly on February 16. While fans gushed over his outfit, a small mark on his neck took away major attention.

혜자 @5595z the way i believe namjoon when he says he got it from crossfit purely because i dont think anyone receives/gives hickeys over the age of 23…. the way i believe namjoon when he says he got it from crossfit purely because i dont think anyone receives/gives hickeys over the age of 23…. https://t.co/exjzCwEv49

The live stream was done in portrait or vertical mode and gave a closer look at BTS’ RM. He was suited up in a puffy black, and white jacket zipped all the way to his neck. However, for a few seconds during the live, fans noticed a dark mark on the neck when the idol was resting his face on one hand and reading the comments.

It seems that RM noticed that the mark was visible. At the same time, he raised another arm to block the view. After fans started bombarding the comments asking him about it, he mentioned that he had been doing CrossFit and got injured.

#hickey #rmalive #rmbts #namjoon Life is all about fun and playing, let the man be a man and live is life...he said it was CrossFit but if it was another thing well I guess he is grown enough to do whatever he wants...I'm crying here but it's okayIs just jealous Life is all about fun and playing, let the man be a man and live is life...he said it was CrossFit but if it was another thing well I guess he is grown enough to do whatever he wants...I'm crying here but it's okayIs just jealous#hickey #rmalive #rmbts #namjoon https://t.co/SLar3jYJqV

However, fans hilariously began calling the mark a hickey and refused to believe the BTS leader. They unknowingly trended the word ‘HICKEY’ on worldwide Twitter trends.

While some fans mentioned that it might be an injury or scar that BTS’ RM received after doing some exercise, others were adamant about believing that it was a hickey.

A few fans also wished to protect the idol from unnecessary hate. They urged fellow ARMYs not to get overworked and post negative comments about RM, regardless of whether it was a hickey or not.

Take a look at some of the fans’ varied hilarious reactions below:

🜇 @luvmeyoongs #Namjoon #NAMJOON The moment he realized… but y’all remember if it is a hickey. Don’t hate on joon, he’s a grown man. #Bts The moment he realized… but y’all remember if it is a hickey. Don’t hate on joon, he’s a grown man.#Bts #Namjoon #NAMJOON https://t.co/IidFqxpupo

lexita 💫 @honeychata HOLD ON WHAT YOU MEAN MY MANS NAMJOON WAS ROCKING A HICKEY ON HIS NECK WHAT HOLD ON WHAT YOU MEAN MY MANS NAMJOON WAS ROCKING A HICKEY ON HIS NECK WHAT https://t.co/lvn1iG3wDD

emmie ❀ // ᰔ #lovestay @xoxoemmeline whether it’s a hickey or not it’s funny that army was able to actually make this trend whether it’s a hickey or not it’s funny that army was able to actually make this trend

jejuliallgreen⁷🌙 semi ia @taeginjske_lion namjoon realizing that accidentally shows his hickey during the live

namjoon realizing that accidentally shows his hickey during the live https://t.co/jdCQrdQ5W5

natalie⁷ rani’s lover @agustdnat i hate y’all the way the top 3 things trending rn is hickey, namjoon & crossfiti hate y’all the way the top 3 things trending rn is hickey, namjoon & crossfit 😭😭😭 i hate y’all https://t.co/GNkspGiSAM

daly⁷ hobi day 🐿 @fearofgodyoongi what do u mean someone got the privilege to do a hickey on namjoon's neck and that wasn't me

what do u mean someone got the privilege to do a hickey on namjoon's neck and that wasn't mehttps://t.co/IieTEbYPjn

OT7 @BTS_Army312

HICKEY

KIM NAMJOON Okay, i am gonna pretend this just not happenedHICKEYKIM NAMJOON Okay, i am gonna pretend this just not happened 😭🙈HICKEY KIM NAMJOON https://t.co/MPhS7QEnFu

Recent updates on BTS: SUGA announces solo tour

After RM’s solo debut with Indigo, SUGA announced his solo tour on February 15. It marks the first time a BTS member will be hosting a solo world tour.

Titled SUGA | Agust D, the regions revealed for the tour currently include 11 nights in the U.S., six nights in Asia, and two nights in South Korea. It will kick off in late April and end in late June. The agency will also be posting dates for Japan in the future.

The tickets for the tour will be available to purchase from Ticketmaster. The first date of ticket opening is March 1, which will only be open to people who have registered on Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan Presale with ARMY Membership. If seats remain, the people who registered for General Verified Fan Presale will be able to purchase tickets on March 2.

People with no ARMY Membership or registration at Verified Fan can book seats on March 3, subject to seat availability.

