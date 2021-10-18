BTS ARMY hype up "Evil BTS" trend creating hilarious memes

A new trend has taken over the K-pop stan Twitter called "Evil (group name)" and ARMYs are the latest to hop on board with Evil BTS. The trend focuses on turning everything in the picture into its exact opposite. The color scheme of the pictures are turned into negatives and an inside joke or phrase is twisted.

It’s not yet known who created the trend, but all the fandoms, especially ARMYs, have gotten hilariously creative, creating multiple memes based on the trend.

"Evil BTS" unleashes ARMYs creative side as they trend hilarious memes based on inside jokes

At first glance, the "Evil" trend looks like a new concept for the group, and they may even come across as content created by haters.

Understanding the "Evil BTS" memes created by ARMYs will be difficult, especially if one isn’t a part of the fandom. Sprinkled with inside jokes and phrases, it can only be understood by people from that particular fandom, which is one of the most entertaining aspects of the trend.

Another aspect of the trend is its flexibility and easy-to-create style. Anyone can take any photo of BTS, turn it into a negative, and write an iconic line in reverse.

Some of the memes have also turned harmless fun into dark comedy, as the group preaches self-love and confidence, which the trend turns into self-hatred and demotivation. However, some memes require fans to put on their ARMY hats to decipher their meaning.

Readers can check out some of the iconic tweets below:

⭑시차 ⁷🌙¹³🎃 @bubblyjungkook My contribution to evil bts..pls tell me you get it 😭😭💀 My contribution to evil bts..pls tell me you get it 😭😭💀 https://t.co/deJhmx9QiD

:)san⁷ @SanTae_30 Here is my contribution in "evil BTS be like" trend: Here is my contribution in "evil BTS be like" trend: https://t.co/boZNJbe06a

beyza nur ⁷ @swiftyeondan13 the evil version of bts pied piper the evil version of bts pied piper https://t.co/GYrBR1NrUH

There is still a small part of the fandom that does not like the trend. They believe that it portrays the group in a negative light, and raised concerns about BTS's possible reaction upon finding memes that appear to be twisting the group's positive statements.

RAIN ||Noticed by JK on 7.3.21|| @Gukie_twt SORRY BUT I DON'T FIND THIS TREND EVIL BTS FUNNY AT ALL. YOU ALL WILL MAKE A BAD PERSPECTIVE OF BTS AMONG PEOPLE IF THEY DON'T CLICK ON THE TREND AND SEE WHAT THIS ACTUALLY IS.PLEASE BE MATURE AND UNDERSTAND SORRY BUT I DON'T FIND THIS TREND EVIL BTS FUNNY AT ALL. YOU ALL WILL MAKE A BAD PERSPECTIVE OF BTS AMONG PEOPLE IF THEY DON'T CLICK ON THE TREND AND SEE WHAT THIS ACTUALLY IS.PLEASE BE MATURE AND UNDERSTAND https://t.co/fBLYTIQkcy

Kiran Goswami @KiranGo77370557 @Gukie_twt I am an Army & when I saw this on trending.. I thought haters Trend this #... Seriously why bts needs haters when armies are there.. @Gukie_twt I am an Army & when I saw this on trending.. I thought haters Trend this #... Seriously why bts needs haters when armies are there..

Currently, three "Evil" trends are gaining popularity on Twitter - ATEEZ, Stray Kids and BTS. Each fandom appears to be adding their own touch to the memes.

Meanwhile, BTS' first offline concert in almost two years has everyone ecstatic. Twitter was filled with "I got tickets" tweets when the first day of sales opened for Permission To Dance On Stage. However, fans soon slammed Ticketmaster as scammers purchased tickets in bulk, selling them out before the pre-sale period. The scammers then started re-selling the tickets to fans at exorbitant amounts.

