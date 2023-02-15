BTS’ SUGA announces solo Agust D tour: Dates, venues, tickets, and more

On Wednesday, February 15, at midnight KST, BTS’ SUGA gave the ARMY fandom a thrilling surprise by announcing an Agust D tour.
Agust D is SUGA’s stage name as a solo artist, which helps him differentiate between his real personality as Min Yoon-gi and his persona as a BTS member. The rapper, known for his tsundere-esque personality, initially held a live stream on Weverse. As fans focused on the idol, they were hit with the Agust D tour announcement in real-time and saw the rapper react to the news gleefully.
The tour will take the Daechwita rapper through the U.S., Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, and Japan. The dates for Japan are yet to be announced. However, the idol is all booked and busy from April to June, greeting fans on his solo tour.
Check out all dates, venues, and how to buy tickets for BTS’ SUGA’s Agust D tour
One of the many things people never imagined adding to their 2023 K-pop Bingo card was a BTS member’s solo tour. On February 15, BIGHIT MUSIC released an announcement poster with dates for the Agust D tour. The tour will begin in the U.S. in the last week of April and, for now, end in June in South Korea.
As Agust D, BTS’ SUGA released two mixtapes (Agust D in 2016, D-2 in 2020) and several other solo and collaboration songs over the past few years. Although not as Agust D, SUGA has also worked on the group’s entire discography. Fans can expect his concerts to include a variety of his solo music.
The dates and venues for the Agust D tour are as follows:
The U.S.:
- April 26 and 27 - Belmont Park, UBS Arena
- April 29 - Newark, Prudential Center
- May 3, 5, and 6 - Rosemont, Allstate Arena
- May 10, 11, and 14 - Los Angeles, Kia Forum
- Mayy 16 and 17 - Oakland, Oakland arena
Asia:
- May 26, 27, and 28 - Jakarta, Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE BSD) Hall 5-6
- June 10 and 11 - Bangkok, Impact Arena
- June 17 and 18 - Singapore Indoor Stadium
South Korea:
- June 24 and 25 - Seoul, Jamsil Indoor Stadium
After Seoul, the Dachwita rapper will be touring Japan. Dates for the Japan concerts are not yet out.
Meanwhile, fans can buy tickets via the Verified Fan presales on Ticketmaster. The first Verified Fan link for ARMY Members (people who bought the ARMY membership) will begin on March 1 with full ticket availability. A general Verified Fan presale link would open on March 2, considering seats remain and do not get sold out.
All remaining tickets will be available to book on March 3 through the general on-sale booking. For more details, fans can visit www.tickermaster.com/suga.
Fans trend “Min Yoongi” as BTS’ SUGA surprise drops Agust D tour details
In an unexpected twist, BTS’ SUGA met fans online on Weverse live stream on February 14, KST. ARMYs worldwide celebrated the rapper spending Valentine’s Day with them. However, they were unaware that the idol purposely switched on the live broadcast.
As they gushed over SUGA’s outfit and conversations, on February 15 at midnight KST, BIGHIT MUSIC released the rapper’s solo tour poster. Take a look at the surprising and celebratory reactions to the first BTS solo member tour below:
Meanwhile, there are speculations that Jung Kook will appear on the upcoming episode of SUGA’s SuChwita. The last guest on the show was SEVENTEEN’s HOSHI.