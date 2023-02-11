4 best BTS' SUGA X SEVENTEEN's Hoshi moments on Suchwita

Suchwita, the talk show hosted by BTS' SUGA where guests bring their own drinks, is slowly becoming a great place for K-pop artists to promote their new music. BIGBANG's Taeyang and BTS' RM are some of the previous guests that the producer has had on the show, leading to deep, insightful dives into each musician's artistry.

SEVENTEEN's Hoshi is the latest K-pop idol to make an appearance on the show. The Spider singer was promoting BooSeokSoon (or BSS), a sub-unit consisting of Seungkwan and DK along with Hoshi. They recently made their first comeback with a single album, Fighting. SUGA and Hoshi spoke about their impressions of each other, their trainee days, and why it was important to treasure the moments they could perform with the full group.

Suchwita ep. 4: BTS' SUGA and SEVENTEEN's Hoshi praising each other and three other unforgettable moments from the interview

1) Hoshi attributing K-pop's success in the West to BTS

While SEVENTEEN is a successful group on its own, Hoshi made sure to inform SUGA that BTS opened the doors to promotions in the West, making it easier for the rest of K-pop to follow. Although the Daechwita rapper refused to accept the statement, Hoshi kept at it, even saying that the Butter group was responsible for many trends within the Korean award shows as well, including that of large-scale performances, which are now considered standard.

Eventually, BTS' SUGA thanked the younger idol for his sincerity, even going on to apologize for all the innovations that they brought about. He further lauded SEVENTEEN's enviable performance skills despite having 13 members, adding that he knew the group would be successful when they debuted.

2) The two seasoned idols sharing woes from their trainee days

DINO BDAY BASH @wwchans hoshi n yoongi talking about their trainee days and they just get each other sounds like trauma bonding to me

It has been a hot minute since BTS and SEVENTEEN debuted. Both of these groups were created by small companies, and they happen to share many similarities. The two K-pop idols bonded over their trainee days when they weren't sure if they would end up in the debut group.

Ten or more idol trainees would sleep in one room with multiple bunk beds, with several inhabitants sleeping on mattresses on the floor due to lack of space. BTS' SUGA even pointed out how, in those days, clothes often disappeared after doing laundry, and underwear was basically "for sharing." The Tiger singer concurred, adding that people may find it difficult to understand, but sharing things were prevalent in the common space.

3) Hoshi asking for SUGA's advice about his concerns regarding SEVENTEEN's looming enlistment

sector.svt on ig @wozhoshi hoshi almost crying while talking about enlistment with yoongi, pls my heart sunk 🥺

hoshi almost crying while talking about enlistment with yoongi, pls my heart sunk 🥺 https://t.co/mqeCd3Tvem

All Korean males between the ages of 18 and 30 who are fit must enlist in the military to serve for up to two years. K-pop idols are no exception, and BTS and SEVENTEEN will also have to do their bit for their country. Jin, the eldest BTS member, is currently fulfilling his conscription requirements, and it is expected that other members will follow suit soon.

Knowing this, SEVENTEEN's Hoshi brought up his distress at the fact that their time as a thirteen-member is limited. BTS' SUGA was visibly affected by the younger singer's impassioned dialog, empathizing with him very well.

Trying to allay his fears, the rapper-producer said that they might enjoy the same level of fame after returning as a group, but it was important that the fans (CARATs and ARMY) enjoy themselves because they love unconditionally. He also encouraged Hoshi to communicate with his members because he understood that fans loved and appreciated them best as a group.

4) BTS' SUGA bringing Hoshi to his studio after filming Suchwita

SUGA's production studio, Genius Lab, is legendary among ARMY. This is where the rapper, known to be very particular about the space, produces music for BTS and other artists. So, his invitation to SEVENTEEN's Hoshi after their Suchwita episode was especially endearing.

Though SEVENTEEN's Performance Team leader was evidently tipsy, he made his way into the studio, asking questions and interacting with BTS' SUGA. After ensuring that Hoshi had taken off his shoes, the rapper sat down with the younger idol and they continued their conversation, possibly creating a lasting rapport in the process.

Other memorable moments from the fourth episode of Suchwita included Hoshi admitting to mixing cola with his whisky, SUGA expressing confusion on being told that it was intimidating for junior idols to approach BTS, and an inebriated Hoshi trying to break apart some ice for SUGA. Fans of both groups enjoyed the synergy between the two HYBE idols, with many hoping for a collaboration between the two in the future.

BTS' SUGA participated in the challenge created for BSS' Fighting ft. Lee Young Ji, cheerfully dancing alongside Seungkwan, DK, and Hoshi. He also encouraged the trio by commenting on Hoshi's post on Instagram, a fact which caused SEVENTEEN's in-house producer Woozi to express his surprise below the comment.

