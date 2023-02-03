“My ARMYCARAT heart”: SEVENTEEN’s HOSHI on BTS’ SUGA’s SuChwita Ep 4 has fans going berserk

BTS’ SUGA’s drinking show SuChwita has been a delight for the entire K-pop fandom. However, the craze for the upcoming episode with SEVENTEEN’s HOSHI is all over the internet.
As soon as SuChwita’s episode 4 teaser dropped, it immediately started trending after fans recognized the giggly idol drinking alongside SUGA as the self-nicknamed Horangi, HOSHI. The upcoming episode is one of the rarest interactions between BTS and SEVENTEEN, the two top boy K-pop groups.
ARMYs and CARATs, the respective fandoms of the Butter and HOT singers, celebrated SUGA and HOSHI’s meet-up. As fans pointed out, the last time they saw them together was in 2017 at the ISAC competition. To have the two idols meet up at a drinking show came as a surprise to them, one that they were super enthusiastic about.
BTS’ SUGA and SEVENTEEN’s HOSHI are ready to give fans adorable interactions in SuChwita ep 4
The ARMY and CARAT fandoms couldn’t stop gushing over a surprise interaction between a BTS and SEVENTEEN member. SUGA will be interacting with HOSHI in the latest episode of SuChwita, where he has had heartfelt, deep conversations about everything under the sun with his guests.
Fans who know both BTS’ SUGA and SEVENTEEN HOSHI’s alcohol tolerance are looking forward to the episode with bated breath. In the teaser, the Tiger singer was seen giggling and having a gala time with the Daechwita rapper.
The captions also suggested that the two discussed their idol life, their agencies, and even struck a bond as HOSHI asked BTS’ SUGA if he could address him as “hyung.”
BTS’ SUGA is an introvert both on and off screen. On the other hand, the SEVENTEEN member is an extrovert on screen but a self-confessed introvert.
Moreover, fans have labeled the former for having a cat personality, while the latter sports a tiger personality. They posted several memes comparing the duo’s energy and expressed their high expectations from the upcoming episode.
It has been long since fans have seen BTS and SEVENTEEN members interact with each other in public. Although many members from both groups have birth year-wise friendship groups, fans can only see them in award shows or ISAC.
However, fans have been unable to see them for various reasons, such as the pandemic when the awards were online, when the ISAC got canceled, or because BTS gradually started having lesser appearances in South Korean shows.
Hence, SuChwita episode 4 comes across as a years-long surprise that many fans have been waiting for. The episode will be released on February 9, 2023, at 10 pm KST on YouTube and Weverse.
Meanwhile, HOSHI will be appearing on SuChwita to promote the BSS comeback. BSS stands for BooSeokSoon, a SEVENTEEN subunit consisting of SEUNGKWAN, DK, and HOSHI. The subunit is making their much-awaited return after five years with their first single album, titled SECOND WIND, which is scheduled for release on February 6, 2023.