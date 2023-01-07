"Finally BOOSEOKSOON comeback": Fans go feral as SEVENTEEN's BSS announce comeback

SEVENTEEN's subunit BooSeokSoon, made up of members Seungkwan, D.K., and Hoshi, is finally making a comeback, and fans are going gaga over the news.

Commonly known as BSS, they made their debut in March 2018 with the digital single Just Do It. Although their discography is remarkably short, the subunit has its own fandom. As it happens, fans have been waiting for a BSS comeback for almost five years now.

On January 5, SEVENTEEN shared a teaser image with a red backdrop featuring a race track and the BSS logo. The logo is also designed in the shape of a race track, indicating that the BSS comeback will be a with a high-energy song to get everyone on their feet. Following this, fans took to Twitter to celebrate their return. One Twitterati wrote:

"FINALLY BOOSEOKSOON COMEBACK ㅠㅠ THE WORLD IS HEALING!!!"

FINALLY BOOSEOKSOON COMEBACK ㅠㅠ THE WORLD IS HEALING!!!

SEVENTEEN made their debut in 2015 with 13 members, including S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, D.K., Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. Known globally for their outstanding music production and thrilling performances, each of the members is divided into three categories: vocal, performance, and hip-hop.

BOOSEOKSOON's comeback trend on the internet as SEVENTEEN's fans go crazy after hearing the subunit's comeback update

CARATs (the group's fandom name) have taken over social media with funny posts to celebrate the news of BSS' comeback. The subunit is led by D.K and comprises of SEVENTEEN members Boo Seung-kwan, Lee Seok-min (D.K), and Kwon Soon-young (Hoshi), who are known for their chaotic energy.

booseoksoon in the past being asked about a potential comeback... ik they're bursting with happiness rn

News regarding the BSS comeback came into existence after fans spotted new merchandise under the name BSS. It included a chain charm, a lenticular photo card set, and an acrylic stand.

Since then, fans have been looking back on their performances as a trio subunit. So far, all they could enjoy were BSS' funny moments in SVT's videos and behind-the-scenes content. Luckily, they can now enjoy a new song exclusively from Boo-Seok-Soon.

As such, a few CARATs have mentioned on Twitter how they have been asking the trio to return for over five years, which is why they cannot believe the latest news. Meanwhile, other fans have been calling the comeback news the ultimate happiness of their lives.

WAKE UP EVERYONE BOOSEOKSOON COMEBACK IS REAL ITS HAPPENING ITS REAL LIKE ACTUALLY HAPPENING OMG

after years and years of begging, we're finally getting a booseoksoon comeback

happiness doesn't come from grades but booseoksoon comeback !!!!!!!!!!!!!

With the confirmation of BSS making a comeback, more details about the subunit's plans will be announced by Pledis Entertainment in due time.

I think woozi just said to keep the booseoksoon comeback as a secret. Don't worry carats can pretend that we didn't know anything.

In related news, amidst the celebrations of BSS' return, SEVENTEEN member Woozi also posted the same teaser picture on his Instagram account. He later uploaded another post on Weverse, further confusing the fandom. While some CARATs speculated about his contribution to the upcoming BSS comeback, others thought that Woozi might have accidentally revealed the subunit's return.

