IN THE SOOP SEVENTEEN Ver. to return with season 2 in January 2023

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Dec 31, 2022 10:31 AM IST
IN THE SOOP SEVENTEEN to return with season 2 (Image via Twitter/@INTHESOOP_TV)

On December 30, 2022, it was announced that the IN THE SOOP SEVENTEEN will return next year with a season 2 in January. IN THE SOOP is one of the most appreciated reality shows. Seeing their idols off-stage in their most natural essence is a kind of content that fans constantly yearn for.

Given the immense love and support IN THE SOOP SEVENTEEN season 1 received last year, fans rejoiced at the news of its return as they'll witness wholesome moments between the K-pop group. What's considered by many to be the most therapeutic K-pop show is scheduled for a comeback, and in light of the same, many fans reminisce about the previous season's moments.

#IN_THE_SOOP SEVENTEEN ver. Season2COMING SOON in JANUARY#SVT #세븐틴 #인더숲 #인더숲세븐틴편시즌2 https://t.co/jW2DcijOS3

Fans react to the return of IN THE SOOP SEVENTEEN season 2

Following the release of the news, fans flooded Twitter in disbelief and excitement. Since SEVENTEEN has been busy with their ongoing world tour, Be The Sun, CARATs (SEVENTEEN's fandom) didn't expect much content from the K-pop boy group, let alone hear about the release of IN THE SOOP SEVENTEEN season 2. However, fans also saw it coming, given S.COUPS' spoiler on Weverse months ago.

Naturally, CARATs stormed Twitter to share their opinions and inevitably look back at some of the best moments the first season of IN THE SOOP SEVENTEEN offered them. From hilarious moments to sob-worthy incidents where fans were reaching for tissues, the show has proven to be an emotional rollercoaster, and fans can't wait to go through it all over again.

can’t believe i’m welcoming the new year by listening to the seventeen in the soop theme song again i will never know what it feels like to lose https://t.co/24IekfXmIB
SEVENTEEN IN THE SOOP SEASON 2 YAY https://t.co/oZwMXJrPn1
@INTHESOOP_TV spoiler already given by cheol months ago https://t.co/96uzDW20S3
@INTHESOOP_TV IM SAUR EXCITED HEHEHHEE https://t.co/Bf4pizfbVl
tears running out rn seventeen in the soop season 2 is coming next year https://t.co/h793hXbwgv
@INTHESOOP_TV @pledis_17 things im excited abt this one:✓ drunk seventeen✓ bare faced seventeen✓ seventeen in sleeveless shirts and shorts✓ them singing ballad songs while drunk af✓ asa hongsam, everybody hongsam
@INTHESOOP_TV @pledis_17 does the poster/logo mean their base will be in the middle of a lake ⁉️ https://t.co/yTJvf9uYSN
@INTHESOOP_TV @pledis_17 HOW WHEN?? WHILE THEY WERE ON TOUR??? HOW PRODUCTIVE CAN THESE PEOPLE BE??? i can’t even finish a single task without procrastinating 🤡

What is IN THE SOOP?: All you need to know for baby CARATs

IN THE SOOP is a South Korean reality TV show under HYBE labels. The show's title roughly translates to "In The Forest", therefore, the participants starring in the show will spend a few days in the middle of the woods. Ideally, the show is a documentation of celebrities taking their time and bonding with each other, relaxing and healing away from the buzz of the city.

What makes it loved by fans is the realistic dimension of celebrities that they rarely get to see onscreen or onstage. While the members mostly spend their time doing normal chores and playing games, it's the reality check that fans receive, realizing celebrities, too, are like ordinary people.

#IN_THE_SOOP : Friendcation EP1 Preview Photo드디어 시작되는 급 #우정여행!They finally set off on their sudden trip!⏰ Premieres TONIGHT! ➡️JTBC : 오늘 밤 9시 (KST) ➡️Disney+ : 오늘 밤 11시 (KST)⏰ Premiers tonight at 9PM on JTBC & EP1 released at 11PM on Disney+ https://t.co/GLZ5Fcynoo

So far, three groups have popped up on IN THE SOOP, the first K-pop group being BTS, followed by SEVENTEEN. Earlier this year, IN THE SOOP featured the Wooga Squad (BTS V, Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik, and Peakboy). While BTS' Ver. released a second season at the end of 2021, IN THE SOOP SEVENTEEN 2 is set to be released next year.

As more and more content piles up for CARATs to catch up to in the next year, fans can't help but rejoice at the same, specifically awaiting the release of the therapeutic show, IN THE SOOP SEVENTEEN season 2.

