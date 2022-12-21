BooSeokSoon comeback trends as SEVENTEEN’s fans discover new merch registrations by HYBE

SEVENTEEN’s BooSeokSoon (BSS) unit might be making a comeback soon and fans are thrilled about it.

Boo Seung-kwan, Lee Seok-min (DK), and Kwon Soon-yoong (Hoshi), make up the Boo-Seok-Soon trio. On December 20, CARATs, the group's fandom, discovered HYBE’s three merch registrations under the name BSS. The merch included a chain charm, a lenticular photo card set, and an acrylic stand.

The news, which excited fans considerably, led to the trio’s name trending on Twitter. The first and last time CARATs saw the BSS trio collaborate was in 2018 with their digital song Just do it. As is the case with the three already existing sub-units in SEVENTEEN, the BooSeokSoon trio also has a leader - DK.

“Leader Dokyeom CB!”: SEVENTEEN fans are over-the-moon after discovering BooSeokSoon merch registrations

jc | HANSOLO ⚔︎ @de9kay BOOSEOKSOON COMEBACK WHICH MEANS LEADER DOKYEOM CB!!!!!! EVERYONE CHEERED BOOSEOKSOON COMEBACK WHICH MEANS LEADER DOKYEOM CB!!!!!! EVERYONE CHEERED https://t.co/esNOdM7NHg

SEVENTEEN’s fans are all over social media reminiscing about the four-year old stage of the BooSeokSoon trio. While Seungkwan, DK, and Hoshi’s unusual pairing first took fans by surprise in 2018, since then, CARATs have been waiting for their return. After multiple teases raised their hopes, official merch registrations posted by a Twitter user fueled speculation of a BSS comeback.

Fans believe a BSS comeback has been in the works for the past few months. CARATs have brought up multiple past instances which can be taken as hints for the same.

In one of MMTG X GOING SEVENTEEN special episodes, Seungkwan and DK shared that fans can anticipate their return towards the end of the year. Leader S.Coups looked genuinely surprised after this revelation.

dkz @dkzones



please anticipate... bss this year

⚔ please wait for the end of the year~

what's gonna come out for bss?!

first, we'll think it

⚔ we will make it! booseoksoon comeback soon?!please anticipate... bss this year⚔ please wait for the end of the year~what's gonna come out for bss?!first, we'll think it⚔ we will make it! booseoksoon comeback soon?! 🍊 please anticipate... bss this year⚔ please wait for the end of the year~👤 what's gonna come out for bss?!🍊 first, we'll think it⚔ we will make it! https://t.co/zyCen1Njsp

In another instance, Seungkwan’s expression in a December 20, 2022, fan call made CARATs all the more suspicious. During the call, a fan asked him if the BSS unit was prepping for a new release, and he looked away from the screen for a split second while answering it. Many believe that he looked at the staff and refrained from spoiling the comeback.

dana: set in @resetjiung shia 💎 @wonboolens seungkwan was looking around (at the staff maybe?) and was telling op that he can’t really say that they’re doing it;;;; op directly asked if booseoksoon will be having a comebackseungkwan was looking around (at the staff maybe?) and was telling op that he can’t really say that they’re doing it;;;; op directly asked if booseoksoon will be having a comeback 😁 seungkwan was looking around (at the staff maybe?) and was telling op that he can’t really say that they’re doing it;;;; https://t.co/hQTQAhvfLG the way he started fidgeting twitter.com/wonboolens/sta… the way he started fidgeting twitter.com/wonboolens/sta…

Yet another Seungkwan moment further fueled this speculation. On December 11, 2022, a fan posted a short clip that showed the idol giving a thumbs up sign to their poster of “BooSeokSoon comeback?” The tweet has amassed over 25k likes already.

Additionally, the most recent interview for the Japanese magazine ViVi also confirmed fans’ doubts. In it, Dokyeom mentioned:

“It would be nice if we can promote as BSS.”

Seungkwan, DK, and Hoshi were paired up for the magazine cover shoot as the entire 13-member SEVENTEEN was split into sub-units.

Meanwhile, calling fans excited over a possible return of BooSeokSoon would be an understatement. With each new hint popping up on the internet, especially the latest BSS merch registrations, their anticipation for a comeback has risen multifold.

Fans excitedly gushed over the many hints and teases they had received throughout the year for the sub-unit comeback.

* @siooobeee 🤚🏼

https://t.co/Vz52b0UcnX

https://t.co/Vwgvainqyo finally after how many years of seungkwan saying "please give us one more chance" abt booseoksoon comeback they're coming back🤚🏼https://t.co/Vz52b0UcnXhttps://t.co/Vwgvainqyo twitter.com/i/web/status/1… finally after how many years of seungkwan saying "please give us one more chance" abt booseoksoon comeback they're coming back 😭🤚🏼https://t.co/Vz52b0UcnXhttps://t.co/Vwgvainqyo twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

hien 🍯 @viethoshi HYBE REGISTERED BOOSEOKSOON MERCH OH MY GOD WE’RE GETTING A COMEBACK [REAL] ???? HYBE REGISTERED BOOSEOKSOON MERCH OH MY GOD WE’RE GETTING A COMEBACK [REAL] ???? https://t.co/q3OloSTds9

* @siooobeee booseoksoon comeback FINALLY



me is seungkwan rn

booseoksoon comeback FINALLY me is seungkwan rnhttps://t.co/TR48ZpVrxM

한나 • Black Eye 🐈‍⬛️🖤 @hansollieee Booseoksoon when the managers told them to meet at the meeting room for bss comeback plan :



Booseoksoon when the managers told them to meet at the meeting room for bss comeback plan :https://t.co/sZoATZ2fAB

🐸 @_haofolder_ Since BOOSEOKSOON having a comeback. Here's their iconic celeb five performance with hao and dino

Since BOOSEOKSOON having a comeback. Here's their iconic celeb five performance with hao and dino https://t.co/AoabyC2icZ

캠프파이어 01:44🍒💕 @cherishthe17 So next year will be like



- the rest of award shows

- in the soop

- gose

- booseoksoon comeback

- caratland

- seventeen comeback

- wv summer festival

- world + stadium tour So next year will be like- the rest of award shows- in the soop- gose- booseoksoon comeback- caratland- seventeen comeback- wv summer festival- world + stadium tour https://t.co/hvcw6PknFe

Since teasers for Vernon’s solo debut Black Eyes are currently ongoing, fans suspect that the BooSeokSoon comeback might be postponed to next year.

SEVENTEEN seems to have multiple content lined up for the entirety of 2023, and it remains to be seen if and when CARATs' wish for a BSS' return comes true.

