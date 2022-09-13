“Internet will break”: K-pop fans are excited at the possible collab between BLACKPINK’s Lisa and NCT’s Ten

BLACKPINK’s Lisa and NCT’s Ten might collab, according to a recent fansign. At the recent fansign, NCT’s Ten revealed that he and BLACKPINK’s Lisa have definitely spoken about working on a dance project.

A fan asked him about a potential collab with Lisa and Ten confirmed that the Pink Venom singer had indeed asked him to join her for a LILI’s Film project.

Unfortunately, due to their conflicting schedules, that project couldn’t materialize. Now, Ten shared that he and BLACKPINK’s Lisa are definitely thinking of working on something, though nothing is close to being finalized yet.

Naturally, fans are excited at the prospect of the two talented Thai K-pop idols collaborating, with fans stating that the “Internet will break” whenever it happens.

haru🦋ᴮᴼᴿᴺᴾᴵᴺᴷ @lisarenity And when we get a Lisa x Ten lilifilm the internet will break



K-pop fans react to the news of a possible collab between BLACKPINK’s Lisa and NCT’s Ten

closed @haechan_shines lisa and leo ten and leon lisa and leo ten and leon https://t.co/X6UcpKcYI3

BLACKPINK’s Lisa and NCT’s Ten are currently considered two of the biggest K-pop idols and are also the main dancers of their groups. Besides that, both are Thai and have a common group of friends with other Thai origin idols.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is known for her solo project, her YouTube channel LILI’s Film series, where she showcases her effervescent and effortless dancing skills, and Ten has previously worked on his solo project Paint Me Naked.

Hence, it is natural for fans to expect a collab between them, which Ten did confirm they spoke about, but nothing is officially in the pipeline yet and no formal announcement has been made.

However, that hasn’t stopped fans from reacting to the news of a possible collab. Check out some fan reactions below.

COOPER @super_manoban Lisa with Bambam, Ten, Minnie and Sorn. Their friendship is the most adorable. Lisa with Bambam, Ten, Minnie and Sorn. Their friendship is the most adorable. https://t.co/lyDZl3RQGN

Lisa and NCT’s Ten previously danced together on WayV’s song Kick Back, showing off their flawless dance moves and amazing chemistry.

At the time, she had revealed that Ten personally tutored her and taught her Kick Back’s dance moves. The video of them dancing currently has 10,256,086 views on Instagram.

iz is seeing dpr ian!! @suhloproj 210501 ten and lisa will go down as one of the greatest crossovers in kpop history 210501 ten and lisa will go down as one of the greatest crossovers in kpop history https://t.co/bEzbn4bHqO

Ten also revealed that he wants to start his own YouTube channel, inspired by the LALISA singer, at some point.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa makes a new record with her b-side track MONEY

A couple of days back, Lisa and her fans celebrated the first anniversary of her debut solo album LALISA and its b-side track MONEY.

Lisa’s b-side track MONEY has clocked a new achievement and has sold over a million units in the US, becoming her first solo single to reach this milestone. This means that the hip track is now eligible to receive Platinum certification in America.

Lisa also enthralled fans with her individual teaser photo for the group’s upcoming album release BORN PINK, all set to be released on September 16 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST).

Dressed in a black mesh bra top with cargo pants and chunky pieces of jewelry, the singer looked fierce and gorgeous as always.

In other news, on September 12, BLACKPINK’s Whistle music video surpassed 800 million views on YouTube, becoming their eighth music video to achieve this incredible feat.

