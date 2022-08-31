LISAforVMAGAZINE trends as BLACKPINK's member became the First Asian Star to feature on the cover of V Magazine

On August 22, 2022, BLACKPINK’s Lisa released a teaser in which she was featured on the cover of V Magazine, making her the first Asian star to be on the cover of the famous V Magazine. Naturally, fans of the K-pop rapper are estatic and proud of the artist for achieving yet another feat.

V Magazine is a popular American fashion magazine with readers all around the world.The magazine only prints six issues a year. The magazine previously featured global stars such as Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Madonna, and Rihanna, among others. Joining their ranks now is BLACKPINK's Lisa.

Fans started trending the hashtag #LISAforVMAGAZINE on social media once they found out about Lisa's ethereal appearance on the cover of V Magazine. Lisa's charismatic visuals and aura in the pictures made fans gush over the singer's beauty and her amazing career graph that made Lisa stand out in the industry and be on the cover of the popular magazine.

Lisa, also known as Lalisa, has received praise for her look in various projects, endorsements, magazine issues, and fashion weeks. It was still magnificent for fans to see the rapper once again in the gorgeous attire and glowing visuals which led to fans trending #LISAforVMAGAZINE on social media. Here's how fans supported Lisa on social networking sites for her appearance on the V Magazine cover.

LALISA NEW GLOBAL VOICE

forVMAGAZINE #LISA now joins Beyoncé, Britney Spears and Selena Gomez among other female A listers to grace the cover of the main issue of America's Top Fashion Magazine - @vmagazine , making her the first K-pop and Asian artist to do so!LALISA NEW GLOBAL VOICE #LISA forVMAGAZINE #V138 #LISA now joins Beyoncé, Britney Spears and Selena Gomez among other female A listers to grace the cover of the main issue of America's Top Fashion Magazine - @vmagazine, making her the first K-pop and Asian artist to do so! LALISA NEW GLOBAL VOICE#LISAforVMAGAZINE #V138 https://t.co/lq1vYE2f7E

Fans were elated to see BLACKPINK's Lisa come this far and become the first Asian star to take this milestone. Fans also trended #LisaXCeline as Lisa was seen wearing a gorgeous black dress from the brand Celine for her first V Magazine cover. Lisa is a brand ambassador for Celine and she actively promotes the brand.

As a brand ambassador for Bvlgari, Lisa also wore jewelry from the Italian luxury brand for the cover. Lisa has always been known to be loyal to her brand endorsements and the V Magazine cover was no exception. Lisa representing Asia and the K-pop industry was a proud moment for all fans.

BLACKPINK rapper Lisa has been on the cover of many famous magazines, including ELLE, Marie Claire, and five different editions of Vogue. Fans also talked about V Magazine's article on Lisa as it highlighted her singing and rapping skills and how the K-pop idol was commended for her versatility. The article also talked about Lisa's cheerful personality.

The article also praised the BLACKPINK member for being the most famous Lisa in the world.

BLINKs – you are the most important people to us, thank you so much for making this happen! Thank you @MTV for awarding LISA of BLACKPINK with Best K-POP!BLINKs – you are the most important people to us, thank you so much for making this happen! #VMAs Thank you @MTV for awarding LISA of BLACKPINK with Best K-POP!BLINKs – you are the most important people to us, thank you so much for making this happen! #VMAs 🖤💖 https://t.co/Ws4XAr0yCI

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK's Lisa also made history as the first female K-pop soloist to win the Best K-pop award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards for her solo debut song LALISA. Fans also remarked that Lisa's achievements are a testimony to her immense talents and consistent hard work.

