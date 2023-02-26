“Look at him”: BTS’ RM’s fans lavish praise on him for making a fashionable appearance at Bottega Veneta FW 2023 show in Milan

On February 25, 2023, BTS’ RM made his debut appearance at the Bottega Veneta FW 2023 show in Milan.

The news came after he shared his Bottega Veneta’s Andiamo invitation on Instagram. Since then, BTS’ RM made his first-ever official appearance at a fashion show in Milan, where he was greeted by several ARMYs who were excited to welcome the Indigo singer to their city.

BTS’ RM made a fashionable appearance at the Bottega Veneta FW 2023 show in Milan. Dressed in a stylish black blazer and trousers from the brand’s latest collection, he was also seen flaunting a simple white silk shirt tucked inside his pants. He paired it up with wine-red boots and a neat side-part hairdo.

BTS’ RM’s fans congratulate him on making a successful debut at Bottega Veneta FW 2023 show in Milan

BTS’ RM’s fans took to social media to congratulate him for making a successful debut appearance at the Bottega Veneta FW 2023 show in Milan. Here, Matthieu Blazy, creative director of the Italian brand, showcased an impeccable lineup from the Ready to Wear collection.

However, Twitter was buzzing with posts about BTS' RM recent appearance at the event. The majority of the fanbase commented on how good the singer looks. Using hashtags and key phrases such as RM X BOTTEGA VENETA or RMILAN FASHION WEEK, ARMYs shared their heartfelt reactions on seeing the singer at the event.

BTS’ RM was seated next to American singer Kelela in the front row, applauding the models and stylists for putting up an amazing show. The septet’s leader also shared a message for fans, thanking ARMYs for cheering him on and supporting him on the fashion night.

Although the brand hasn’t yet officially onboarded the Mono singer as their official brand ambassador, they have been styling and designing his recent public appearances. This includes the sleek beige outfit for the Rolling Stone magazine cover he shared with American rapper Pharrell Williams in a special interview dedicated to fans.

The Italian luxe brand even styled him for his mini-concert at the contemporary art installation space Dia Beacon in New York, where he performed some hit songs from his debut solo album Indigo surrounded by nature and greenery.

Most of the BTS members have signed on with globally renowned luxe fashion brands as official ambassadors. J-hope is now the in-house brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton. Jimin has been chosen as the global ambassador for Dior, SUGA has become the global representative for Valentino, and finally, V is associated with the French luxury brand CELINE.

ARMYs are now waiting for Bottega Veneta to make an official announcement regarding BTS’ leader joining their brand as its global face. Moreover, with Matthieu Blazy, the creative director, and Dario Gargiulo, the chief marketing and digital business officer of Bottega Veneta following the Indigo singer on Instagram, fans are certain that this isn’t a mere appearance and more collaborations are in the offing.

What are BTS members upto?

방탄소년단 @BTS_twt 우리 먹기바쁜 멤버들

들어오자마자 축하해줘서 너무 고마워ㅠㅠ http://t.co/312k6DHvyQ 우리 먹기바쁜 멤버들들어오자마자 축하해줘서 너무 고마워ㅠㅠ http://t.co/312k6DHvyQ

Ever since BTS members announced that they will be temporarily pausing their group activities to pursue their solo endeavors, the members have been busy with solo albums, headlining music festivals, concerts, brand endorsements, collaborations, magazine appearances and variety shows collectively.

At present, the group’s oldest member, Jin, is currently serving in the military. Meanwhile, J-hope announced that he will be canceling his military postponement, which means he is eligible to enlist in the military anytime soon.

As Jimin is prepping to release his debut album, FACE, on March 24, 2023, V is busy promoting his debut variety show Seo Jins, which raked in an impressive 8.8 percent rating for its first episode. With SUGA all set to go on a World Tour in May this year, Jungkook’s plans for the future are yet to be announced.

