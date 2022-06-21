"It was unique": BTS' RM gets real about his feelings on the group's performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards

Global K-pop sensation BTS was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group at the 2022 Grammy Awards. Unfortunately, did not take home a win. The group, however, amazed fans with its mind-blowing performance at the Grammy Awards held on April 4, 2022.

Despite not winning, each group member expressed that they weren’t disappointed with the results, saying they wanted to change the world with their unique music, and winning awards wasn’t as important.

In a recent one-on-one interview with Weverse, group leader RM sat down and got real about his feelings on the group’s 2022 Grammy Awards performance on their iconic summer track Butter. The septet performed a special choreography that hadn’t been seen by the public before. RM said:

"I think the performance of Butter we put on at the Grammy Awards astonished people. It was unique."

RM also mentioned that each moment on stage in front of world-famous actors and singers was indeed very special and that the group’s Butter performance astonished millions.

BTS' RM discusses the 2022 Grammy Awards Butter performance with Weverse

As each BTS member sat down with Weverse magazine for their individual interviews, group member RM spoke about the group’s recent experience at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

With the septet’s summer track Butter topping several international music charts, the group decided to go ahead and surprise viewers and audiences with a never-seen-before performance of the song.

As the moment arrived, the K-pop boy group swept people off of their feet with their smooth-like butter moves and a Mission Impossible theme to add some exciting concepts.

Suited and booted in chic formal shoes and outfits, the seven members stupefied viewers with their extraordinary talent, unparalleled dancing skills, and mellifluous vocals.

Speaking of himself as an individual artist, the topic of the Grammys came up yet again. Group leader RM stated that he feels like he has “hit a kind of wall”. BTS' RM continued to share:

"It was never my intention to live feeling this way, and I want to live an independent and active life, but now I’m starting to wonder if I’m living too passively because of the pandemic, and it’s unbearable. That includes how I felt at the Grammys, and I think I’ve hit a kind of wall."

The 2022 Grammys was an important occasion for the group, especially as each member delivered a smashing performance. However, RM stated that he feels that it’s high time for the group to grow and learn even more.

In his recent interview with Weverse, RM stated that the group needs to go beyond perfecting performances and grow into unique artists who know what particular message they want to convey via their music. BTS' RM shared:

"It’s something I felt when I looked at artists like Lady Gaga or H.E.R. who devote their entire lives to their music: We need a message so we can be sure and assert our own image, too. I think it’s time for us to move beyond astonishing people and think again about what kind of messages we can send people now."

Nevertheless, it wasn't RM’s intention to stay complacent after everything the group has achieved over the past nine years. Yet, RM revealed his doubts as to what road BTS will continue and what kind of boundaries the members are aiming to push. The Butter rapper further shared that he needs time to find inspiration in various things and also the people around him.

RM’s Weverse interview truly showcases his artistic and empathetic nature and that he is still searching for more meaning in his life and music. As Jungkook stated in his interview with the magazine, the group is not interested in momentary achievement, rather they are interested in proving themselves through meaningful music.

