BTS’ RM debunks disbandment rumours in a personal statement addressed to ARMYs on Weverse

BTS’ RM has stepped in to debunk the ongoing disbandment rumours in a personal statement addressed to the group’s fandom.

Bangtan's leader shared an extended statement via the social networking platform Weverse, where he revealed that he had been repeatedly contacted ever since the Festa Dinner Party was released.

He reiterated that BTS members were not disbanding or breaking up as media reports initially suggested. Rather, they were taking a break from group activities to release more of their solo work.

“As clear as it would have been to those who actually watched it, we explained throughout the whole broadcast that this is not the end for us— just like the title of the song ‘Yet To Come’ suggests.”

"I fully expected this to happen": BTS’ RM attempts to clear misunderstandings about disbandment

BTS’ ever-dependable leader revealed that many articles regarding the Festa Dinner, particularly headlines, were blown out of proportion. He also stated that he had anticipated their words would be taken out of context and framed negatively.

“A lot of the screenshots of headlines and articles, which had been shared with me, used aggressive keywords taken out of context, like BTS ‘disbanding,’ ‘halting group activities,’ and ‘announcing hiatus.’ I fully expected this to happen. I was bracing myself for it, too. But it still left a bitter feeling in my heart.”

He clarified that the members stood by the statements they made during the Festa dinner but admitted that things were blown out of proportion, causing unnecessary worry among ARMYs and casual fans of the group.

“The broadcast had been—as evident from the fact that it was in the style of a non-regular ‘dinner party’ content and that it was aired on a meaningful date of June 13—solely and entirely dedicated to ARMYs who have supported us for the past nine years.”

The Intro: Persona singer revealed that the members had been completely open and honest about everything, reiterating that there is no need to read between the lines.

“And in the process of being open and honest about our feelings, we ended up shedding some tears. I have no doubt in my heart that ARMYs, who know us for who we are, will understand all of that with great generosity. We meant what we said in the broadcast as is, with no other message to it.”

He further clarified that both the Festa dinner and their newest title track Yet to Come convey the same thoughts and intentions: that this is not the end for BTS, and their story will continue in the second chapter of their discography.

Finally, he thanked ARMYs for being their patience and understanding, and assured them that going forward he will be on his best behaviour, both as an individual and as a part of the team.

How ARMYs reacted to RM’s personal statement

Shortly after he posted his personal statement, ARMYs took to Twitter to thank the Mono singer for putting things in perspective and for reassuring fans.

Keywords like “joonie” and “Namjoon” took over worldwide Twitter trends.

The CEO of HYBE, Park Ji-won, also released a statement dispelling the ongoing speculations about the K-pop group's disbandment. In an email, he wrote that members of the band would be combining both group and solo activities, shutting down rumors that sprang up following the BTS Festa Dinner Party on June 14.

