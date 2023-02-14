"WildFlowerhasbeencopied" trends on Twitter after fans find BTS RM's Indigo title track was plagiarized

On Friday, February 10, BTS RM's fans brought to the limelight the plagiarism of the icon's solo album, Wild Flower. The hashtag "WildFlowerhasbeencopied" started trending on Twitter following the release of Harai Bohudur, a song by a collaborative list of singers like Shusmita Anis, Tahsan, Minar, and Sajid Sarker.

The Bangladeshi song has too many similarities to the concept that RM employed in the Wild Flower music video. To cement the fact that the concepts were drawn out from RM's music video, the description of the Bangladeshi song read,

"Concept inspiration and shot references from RM Wildflower BTS."

After the news spread across the internet, many fans were furious about the evident plagiarization and the lack of credit given to BTS RM. Given that it was RM's first-ever solo album where he's metaphorized his youth into it, fans thought it was disrespectful of the artists to label plagiarism as supposed inspiration.

Naturally, fans have brought everyone's attention to the issue and are taking several steps to motivate legal action against Bangladeshi artists. They've been spreading tweets and emailing HYBE Labels, requesting them to protect their artist's work.

Fans upset over the plagiarism of BTS RM's solo-album title track, Wild Flower

KNJ Society- @NamjoonFanbase



We all know how Namjoon worked his a$$ off for INDIGO ALBUM and for someone to NOT cr him is disrespectful



youtu.be/CGZEOAjVUgg



#WildFlowerhasbeencopied

Pls, go report this MV! They fully copied wildflower's MV concept Without giving credit to RM!We all know how Namjoon worked his a$$ off for INDIGO ALBUM and for someone to NOT cr him is disrespectful Pls, go report this MV! They fully copied wildflower's MV concept Without giving credit to RM! We all know how Namjoon worked his a$$ off for INDIGO ALBUM and for someone to NOT cr him is disrespectfulyoutu.be/CGZEOAjVUgg#WildFlowerhasbeencopiedhttps://t.co/FmhVXUNOkU

While the music video description states that they only took inspiration from BTS RM's Wild Flower, the degree of similarities in the concept between the two music videos proves that it was more than just borrowing for inspiration. Several parts of Wild Flower's music video, such as RM singing in the fields, the scenery, and the fireworks, were present in the Harai Bohudur music video.

Many ARMYs were upset upon learning the same since, unlike other albums, RM's Indigo was a personal work that he created with a great sentimental edge. Knowing that RM has invested four-plus years into the album and has put great effort into bringing the album together, the plagiarization of the same has become a sensitive issue for the ARMYs.

Taehyung's Military Wife @winxtertae



#WildFlowerhasbeencopied

#WildFlowerMVcopiedbyTahsanKhan

#GivecredittoWildFlower This is literally plagiarism. Now we have to do what we have to do. All of you please post these hashtags more. We need to get it trending and also get noticed by Hybe. This is literally plagiarism. Now we have to do what we have to do. All of you please post these hashtags more. We need to get it trending and also get noticed by Hybe.#WildFlowerhasbeencopied#WildFlowerMVcopiedbyTahsanKhan#GivecredittoWildFlower https://t.co/dJt0CZKq4B

Yoonji Min @MagicShopofBTS7 Indigo is way more than just an album for Namjoon, he put all his youth in it and he literally burned in those fireworks to create the mv for Wild Flower it deserves, not for someone to copy it and not give the right credit https://t.co/RU6cyZu0l5. #WildFlowerhasbeencopied Indigo is way more than just an album for Namjoon, he put all his youth in it and he literally burned in those fireworks to create the mv for Wild Flower it deserves, not for someone to copy it and not give the right credit https://t.co/RU6cyZu0l5. #WildFlowerhasbeencopied

MıSs SůnShınə 🌸 @Nishulohana



#WildFlowerhasbeencopied

#WildFlowerMVcopiedbyTahsanKhan

#GivecredittoWildFlower It's disgusting copy a song but not give credit to right owner disappointed " Wild flower" is not only a song it's the hard work of our Namjoon how can someone disrespect his hard work and love 🙂 It's disgusting copy a song but not give credit to right owner disappointed " Wild flower" is not only a song it's the hard work of our Namjoon how can someone disrespect his hard work and love 🙂#WildFlowerhasbeencopied#WildFlowerMVcopiedbyTahsanKhan#GivecredittoWildFlower https://t.co/LYI5wZNVEc

Bangladeshi ARMYs, in particular, are unhappy about the misrepresentation it directs to the community due to the clear plagiarism made by Tahsan Khan. Though they hold great respect for the singer and their community, it's easy to argue that the plagiarism of such important work done by BTS RM was unacceptable.

Ri⁷ ᵛⁱᵇᵉ ❤️‍🔥 @ForJimm

#WildFlowerhasbeencopied A Bangladeshi singer named Tahsan Khan just copied the entire MV of Wildflower. Firstly they didn’t give any credit. angladeshi ARMYs have been spamming them since morning. They finally credited Namjoon but wrote Wildfire. It was extremely unprofessional A Bangladeshi singer named Tahsan Khan just copied the entire MV of Wildflower. Firstly they didn’t give any credit. angladeshi ARMYs have been spamming them since morning. They finally credited Namjoon but wrote Wildfire. It was extremely unprofessional #WildFlowerhasbeencopied https://t.co/eYQPDxgwuH

JYPE'S SLAVE @KaziTasmia3 #WildFlowerhasbeencopied

#WildFlowerMVcopiedbyTahsanKhan

I don't have enough words to say. As a Bangladeshi this is very humiliating. How can an artist do that to another. I will say anything let the picture talk itself.

All I wanna say is: আমাদের এই ভুলের জন্য ক্ষমা করে দাও। I don't have enough words to say. As a Bangladeshithis is very humiliating. How can an artist do that to another. I will say anything let the picture talk itself.All I wanna say is: আমাদের এই ভুলের জন্য ক্ষমা করে দাও। #WildFlowerhasbeencopied#WildFlowerMVcopiedbyTahsanKhan I don't have enough words to say. As a Bangladeshi🇧🇩 this is very humiliating. How can an artist do that to another. I will say anything let the picture talk itself. All I wanna say is: আমাদের এই ভুলের জন্য ক্ষমা করে দাও। https://t.co/GDG78A70Ch

sari ™ ᥫᩣ @__aestaetic___

#WildFlowerMVcopiedbyTahsanKhan

#GivecredittoWildFlower I posted this on my IG story last Dec 5 and this is one of the many reasons why Namjoon is the one who always makes me cry the most, and the reason why I love the boys sm. #WildFlowerhasbeencopied I posted this on my IG story last Dec 5 and this is one of the many reasons why Namjoon is the one who always makes me cry the most, and the reason why I love the boys sm. #WildFlowerhasbeencopied#WildFlowerMVcopiedbyTahsanKhan#GivecredittoWildFlower https://t.co/K4nYQAyr3G

As the issue spreads to more fans, they trend it under various keywords to draw more attention, fixed on finding a tangible solution. Fans have been doing everything in their power to garner attention from HYBE for them to take proper legal steps against the Bangladeshi song.

While fans were upset about the plagiarism, fans wished that a well-deserved credit to BTS RM would've had lighter reactions. ARMYs have been passing around an email template for other fans to raise their concerns to HYBE about the issue. Here's what the template reads:

"It has come to our attention that a Bangladeshi label named NEW MUSIC PARADIGM COMPANY, along with Shusmitha Anis and Tahsan Khan released a track on 09/02/2023, called "Harai Bohudur" which has the exact visual copy of Kim Namjoon's Wild Flower music video. And they haven't given proper credits too."

It continues:

"It is extremely important that you do something about it because things like this are continuing. Since we are taling about the work of the artist being unjustly taken away. We hope that you, as a company that is in charge of ensuring the protection, safety, and well-being of their artists and everything relatted to your artits, can take action on the case."

With multiple efforts taken by fans to help people prioritize the issue, they hope those responsible will be held accountable for the same, and BTS RM will receive a statement of apology from the singer's side.

Poll : 0 votes