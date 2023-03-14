BTS’ RM reveals the biggest misconception non-Koreans have about K-pop is “that it is prefabricated”

In a recent interview with the Spanish publication El Pais, BTS’ RM spoke about the biggest misconception non-Korean media has about K-pop idols. He said that it was the fact that the industry is "prefabricated."

BTS' RM recently visited Spain on a family holiday after attending Bottega Veneta’s fashion show in Milan. Although the singer was on vacation, BTS' RM took time to answer some interview questions, one of which was what the biggest prejudice about K-pop was.

BTS' RM promptly said that it was the fact that it is "pre-fabricated."

BTS' RM speaks about K-pop in Spanish interview (Image via Twitter)

The K-pop industry has quite often been accused by non-Korean media of being manufactured and formulaic.

The industry is often criticized for its intense training systems where potential idols have to devote their teenage years to become K-pop idols. They end up dedicating ten to twelve hours each day to honing their craft.

BTS’ RM dispels notions about the K-pop industry and idols in a recent Spanish interview

BTS’ RM dispelled notions about the K-pop industry and idols in his recent Spanish interview with El Pais. When the Indigo singer was asked whether the "stratospheric success of K-pop dehumanized the artists," he had an earnest response.

BTS' RM said that K-pop allows artists to start early, and dedicate their twenties to building their careers and making good music. BTS' RM added that this was what made K-pop special and different. BTS' RM said that it allowed the youth to invest their time and energy into building their talents and careers in a way that people in their thirties would not be able to do.

BTS' RM stated that he and the BTS members invested all their time, energy, and resources into making music, perfecting their choreography, and writing meaningful lyrics.

You are in France or the UK, countries that have been colonizing others for centuries, and you come to me with "oh God, you put so much pressure on yourselves, life in Korea is so stressful!". Well, yes.

That's how you get things done.

"In Korea we work so hard because 70 years ago there was nothing"



BTS’ RM confessed that his agency, BIG HIT MUSIC, does not approve of how he usually answers this question in interviews. He noted that he was cautious with his words, confessing that things have changed with better contracts, the money offered to K-pop idols, and the facilities provided.

The singer admitted that he had to sacrifice his teenage years and the prospect of going to college.

BTS’ RM also criticized non-Korean media’s reportage of the Korean entertainment industry, specifically K-pop.

When asked if the “worship of youth, perfection and overstraining in K-pop” are typical traits found in Korean people, BTS' RM had a matter-of-fact response.

BTS' RM said that the non-Korean media villainizes K-pop without understanding South Korea’s history and culture. He said that they don't understand how the tough times have shaped Koreans into becoming hardworking, dedicated, and sincere individuals.

BTS' RM also confessed and called K-pop a "premium label," which is a guarantee of the life the young artists are living, one that their grandparents fought for.

BTS’ RM reveals what he would do if he wasn't a member of Bangtan

Besides answering some tough questions, BTS’ RM answered some fun and lighthearted questions. When asked what career he would have pursued if not for BTS and K-pop, the singer responded that he thinks a lot about the multiverse shown in the Marvel film Doctor Strange.

BTS’ RM revealed that he learned an important lesson from the film which is that the version they are in is the best possible one and hence, he thinks there is nothing better than being a BTS member and the group’s leader.

BTS’ RM also confessed that he spent his twenties as the BTS’ leader which was largely stable and fun, going upward. However, as he is inching closer to his thirties, he feels the need to redirect his life.

BTS’ RM revealed that there were certain life-changing moments in 2023 that prompted him to make some tough decisions. He also hopes that serving in the Korean military for a year and a half will change him for the better and make him wiser.

