“This is how things are achieved”: BTS’ RM defends K-pop in a Spanish interview 

In a recent interview with the Spanish publication El Pais, BTS’ RM defended the K-pop industry against accusations of 'over-exertion'.
The Indigo singer recently visited Spain on a family holiday after attending the Milan Fashion Show for Bottega Veneta upon the brand’s personal invitation. Amidst his personal schedule, he spared some time to give some interviews to the local Spanish media.
When asked about K-pop’s crazed euphoria amongst youngsters and the overexertion caused by K-pop, BTS’ RM replied matter-of-factly that this is how things are achieved and is part of what makes K-pop appealing.
He agreed that there may be repercussions, but then every industry and system has drawbacks.
BTS’ RM’s fans applaud Bangtan’s leader for his refreshing honesty in a viral Spanish interview
BTS’ RM’s fanbases translated his El Pais interview into English for international ARMYs to read, and the interview soon went viral in the fandom for the refreshing honesty and candor displayed by Bangtan’s leader.
When asked about the “worship of youth, of perfection, of overstraining in K-pop”, BTS’ RM answered without mincing words that most people, particularly westerners, fail to understand that South Korea has been through a lot of economic hardships and has risen from the ashes, from misery and poverty to becoming the nation that they are today.
He shared that the people of South Korea are hardworking and dedicated to making their standard of living better.
Furthermore, he revealed that he is almost bemused when a certain section of the western audience ask him about “how stressful and pressuring life in Korea is”. He revealed that this is how things get done and the hard work and sincerity is what makes K-pop appealing as well.
BTS fans lauded him for his candid and no-holds-barred responses to the tricky questions.
In the same interview, he dispelled the idea that the stratospheric success of K-pop dehumanizes an artist. BTS’ RM revealed that because you start your career in your early twenties and try to make things happen, it is what makes K-pop shine. Because an individual can only have such an insatiable hunger and zest for performance in their youth.
Furthermore, he revealed that as BTS, the members invested all their time and energy into making good music and perfecting their choreography.
He also admitted that things have improved for the better in the K-pop industry in terms of money, contracts, and education, and now K-pop companies have mental health professionals to help K-pop idols deal with stress and anxiety as well.
BTS’ RM attends singer Younha’s Seoul concert
BTS’ leader RM attended Korean singer Younha’s Seoul encore concert C/2023YH. He shared a photo posing with the Winter Flower singer via his personal Instagram account and another photo on the stage screen that read "C/2023YH".
The talented Korean idols previously collaborated in 2020 on the song Winter Flower, part of her album Unstable Mind, which received a lot of love from fans across the world. BTS’ RM has stated in numerous interviews that Younha is his favorite Korean singer.
In other news, Bangtan’s leader is all set to release his collab song Smoke Sprite with SE SO NEON’s Hwang So Yeon (So!YoON!) which is all set to be released on March 14. Notably, this is his first release after Indigo, his debut solo album which was released in December.