“This is how things are achieved”: BTS’ RM defends K-pop in a Spanish interview 

In a recent interview with the Spanish publication El Pais, BTS’ RM defended the K-pop industry against accusations of 'over-exertion'.

The Indigo singer recently visited Spain on a family holiday after attending the Milan Fashion Show for Bottega Veneta upon the brand’s personal invitation. Amidst his personal schedule, he spared some time to give some interviews to the local Spanish media.

When asked about K-pop’s crazed euphoria amongst youngsters and the overexertion caused by K-pop, BTS’ RM replied matter-of-factly that this is how things are achieved and is part of what makes K-pop appealing.

He agreed that there may be repercussions, but then every industry and system has drawbacks.

BTS’ RM’s fans applaud Bangtan’s leader for his refreshing honesty in a viral Spanish interview

BTS’ RM’s fanbases translated his El Pais interview into English for international ARMYs to read, and the interview soon went viral in the fandom for the refreshing honesty and candor displayed by Bangtan’s leader.

When asked about the “worship of youth, of perfection, of overstraining in K-pop”, BTS’ RM answered without mincing words that most people, particularly westerners, fail to understand that South Korea has been through a lot of economic hardships and has risen from the ashes, from misery and poverty to becoming the nation that they are today.

He shared that the people of South Korea are hardworking and dedicated to making their standard of living better.

Furthermore, he revealed that he is almost bemused when a certain section of the western audience ask him about “how stressful and pressuring life in Korea is”. He revealed that this is how things get done and the hard work and sincerity is what makes K-pop appealing as well.

BTS fans lauded him for his candid and no-holds-barred responses to the tricky questions.

lidou @lidou3012 @BTSOriented . He is so smart and so subtle in his analysis of the world. What he said is correct and very wise for the young man that he still is… @MrsTOH2O Wow can’t I possibly love and respect this man more than what is already too much?. He is so smart and so subtle in his analysis of the world. What he said is correct and very wise for the young man that he still is… @BTSOriented @MrsTOH2O Wow can’t I possibly love and respect this man more than what is already too much? 😭. He is so smart and so subtle in his analysis of the world. What he said is correct and very wise for the young man that he still is…

limbo @namteats @pjmvelvets he’s such a poet like how does everything he say and write become so profound I’m always in awe of him @pjmvelvets he’s such a poet like how does everything he say and write become so profound I’m always in awe of him

Alan_High @AlanHigh4 @pjmvelvets Perspective is important. The obsessively hard work ethic is one of the interesting things about Korea (just look at their focus on education) This comment sheds light on that motivation. @pjmvelvets Perspective is important. The obsessively hard work ethic is one of the interesting things about Korea (just look at their focus on education) This comment sheds light on that motivation.

Mimi13_💜 @mimi28_maryam @triviafall Namjoon spoke so freely in this interview. Spoke his mind and heart and everything he said is 100% true. Namjoon for president. WE LOVE YOU JOON. @triviafall Namjoon spoke so freely in this interview. Spoke his mind and heart and everything he said is 100% true. Namjoon for president. WE LOVE YOU JOON.

Namjoon is soo done with these questions especially when it comes from the UK or france who are colonizers themselves and wont understand. Koreans are working so hard to rebuilt there country and culture @triviafall "Why do Koreans work so hard", "are they not over stressing themselves"Namjoon is soo done with these questions especially when it comes from the UK or france who are colonizers themselves and wont understand. Koreans are working so hard to rebuilt there country and culture @triviafall "Why do Koreans work so hard", "are they not over stressing themselves"Namjoon is soo done with these questions especially when it comes from the UK or france who are colonizers themselves and wont understand. Koreans are working so hard to rebuilt there country and culture

Linda Irving @LindaIr83064164 @SaraBangtan07 Well said!!! RM really enlightened us! The history of South Korea is young! Look at how much South Korea has done to improve the lives of their citizens! But it took the work of every member OF BTS TO PUT SOUTH KOREA ON OUR RADAR!!!!☮️ @SaraBangtan07 Well said!!! RM really enlightened us! The history of South Korea is young! Look at how much South Korea has done to improve the lives of their citizens! But it took the work of every member OF BTS TO PUT SOUTH KOREA ON OUR RADAR!!!!☮️

✨AcrosstheYoongiVerse🐋✨ @OneYoong1vers @SaraBangtan07 During my non army days, I realized that BTS were unique when I saw how Joon set the tone in the US interviews ig the 2nd time around? Dismantling the power structures so artfully, taking control of the narrative with confidence, charisma & a smile. The interviewers were floored. @SaraBangtan07 During my non army days, I realized that BTS were unique when I saw how Joon set the tone in the US interviews ig the 2nd time around? Dismantling the power structures so artfully, taking control of the narrative with confidence, charisma & a smile. The interviewers were floored. https://t.co/aIjADsW4JC

In the same interview, he dispelled the idea that the stratospheric success of K-pop dehumanizes an artist. BTS’ RM revealed that because you start your career in your early twenties and try to make things happen, it is what makes K-pop shine. Because an individual can only have such an insatiable hunger and zest for performance in their youth.

Furthermore, he revealed that as BTS, the members invested all their time and energy into making good music and perfecting their choreography.

He also admitted that things have improved for the better in the K-pop industry in terms of money, contracts, and education, and now K-pop companies have mental health professionals to help K-pop idols deal with stress and anxiety as well.

KNJ Fanpage @Joonfanpage



A. My mom spent two years, "Go back to school, you were so good at it, go your way, go to college, make music a hobby!"... But there was no turning back.



#BTSRM

#Namjoon [...] You lived with your peers from 16 to 19 before your debut as BTS in 2013. What did your parents say?A. My mom spent two years, "Go back to school, you were so good at it, go your way, go to college, make music a hobby!"... But there was no turning back. [...] You lived with your peers from 16 to 19 before your debut as BTS in 2013. What did your parents say?A. My mom spent two years, "Go back to school, you were so good at it, go your way, go to college, make music a hobby!"... But there was no turning back.#BTSRM#Namjoon https://t.co/DgfuO1mLPg

BTS’ RM attends singer Younha’s Seoul concert

BTS’ leader RM attended Korean singer Younha’s Seoul encore concert C/2023YH. He shared a photo posing with the Winter Flower singer via his personal Instagram account and another photo on the stage screen that read "C/2023YH".

The talented Korean idols previously collaborated in 2020 on the song Winter Flower, part of her album Unstable Mind, which received a lot of love from fans across the world. BTS’ RM has stated in numerous interviews that Younha is his favorite Korean singer.

In other news, Bangtan’s leader is all set to release his collab song Smoke Sprite with SE SO NEON’s Hwang So Yeon (So!YoON!) which is all set to be released on March 14. Notably, this is his first release after Indigo, his debut solo album which was released in December.

