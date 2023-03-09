“I think BTS will make it”: Leader RM dishes on the Proof singers’ future post-military enlistment

In a recent interview with the Spanish media outlet EFE, BTS’ leader RM talked about Bangtan’s future post-military enlistment.

The Indigo singer traveled to Spain after attending the Milan Fashion Week, representing the Italian luxury brand Bottega Veneta. Shortly after completing his professional commitments, he flew to Spain for a family vacation with his parents and sister.

Despite being on holiday, he took some time to do a few interviews with Spanish media outlets. In one such interview with EFE, he discussed his role in BTS and what the group's future will look like as they embark on the second chapter of their careers and discography.

He confessed that staying on top is more difficult than getting there, but he thinks BTS will make it and survive the challenges. Once they finish their military service and reconvene as a group in 2025, they will look for "new synergies" among themselves to enter a second phase.

"When you are famous, staying on top is very difficult, but I think BTS will make it. It will come together again when we finish our military service, and we will look for new synergies between us to enter a second phase. But, in any case, nothing lasts forever.”

BTS’ RM dishes on his current stance with Bangtan and future plans with the group

In the same interview with EFE, RM talked about his current stance with BTS and future plans with the group. He confessed that after 10 years of a successful stint as Bangtan’s leader, he was at a loss about his musical identity and felt the need to take a break from group activities to figure out what holds for him as a solo artist.

He started out as an underground teenage rapper and joined BIG HIT MUSIC as a trainee, eventually debuting as the leader and member of BTS. However, now that BTS is inactive as a group, RM is thinking about his beginnings and the real reason why he joined the group in the first place.

BTS’ RM also confessed that it has not been easy with the intense pressure they have to deal with as cultural ambassadors and pride of South Korea. However, he and the members are trying to keep a positive attitude towards their work.

Additionally, the Indigo singer revealed that he is not so affected by the harsh realities of K-pop and band breakups. He, in fact, thinks that a break could do wonders for BTS, as “some great work is born in personally chaotic moments.”

Notably, BTS’ oldest member, Jin, was the first member of the famed K-pop septet to enlist in the military on December 13, 2022, in the presence of his other six members. Jin recently graduated to the rank of private first class after serving in the 5th Infantry Division Recruit Training Center as an active-duty soldier.

A month back, BTS’ J-hope applied for the cancelation of his military postponement. This means he is eligible and available to be called to serve in the military anytime soon.

Furthermore, when asked about a potential collaboration with Spanish singer Rosalia, BTS' frontman revealed that if she was willing to collaborate, he would be game for it as well.

Shortly after the interview went public, fans noted that Rosalia has started following him on Instagram.

BTS’ RM will release his new collab song, Smoke Sprite, with Soyoon

BTS’ leader will be releasing a new collab song called Smoke Sprite with Soyoon, the leader of SE SO NEON. The song will appear on her upcoming second studio album, Episode 1: Love.

The Indigo singer released a teaser video with rapid, flash-like shots of images, which were unclear. However, eagle-eyed ARMYs spotted BTS’ leader in the teaser video, confirming his participation in the song.

This is his second collaboration, three months after the release of his debut solo album Indigo, which was released in December 2022. For the album, he collaborated with several talented Korean and international artists like Erykah Badu, Anderson Paak and Youjeen of Cherry Filter.

Smoke Sprite will be released on March 14, 2023, at 6 pm KST.

