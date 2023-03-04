On March 3, 2023, BTS' Jungkook went live on Weverse to check in with his fans as he usually does. Much like his previous live streams, Jungkook turned on a karaoke session where he sang several iconic songs to keep his fans entertained. Towards the end of his live stream, however, the idol sat down to talk to fans through the comments and answer their questions.

Jungkook was asked a question about his schedule for the following day. While answering the same, he brought up an important issue that he has been waiting to address.

He replied:

"I don't have anything tomorrow. I'm just going to work out."

Following this, BTS' Jungkook talked about how many fans have been invading his personal space at the gym and how they have come to watch him work out, which is uncomfortable for him. Jungkook continued to explain that ARMYs aren't like this and only some fans get themselves involved in the idol's personal schedules.

Fans angered over sasaengs showing up at BTS' Jungkook's gym

During the idol's speech, fans realized that Jungkook was referring to sasaengs and burst with anger and concern for him.

Jungkook explained the specificities of the situation and shed light on the matter as he said:

"I finished working out and I had to go home. That time when we did that live broadcast. It was about 20 or 30 minutes before going home, and I turined on the live stream. I was going to go home, but there were people there. I'm really thnakful for the interst you show me, but this was not an official schedule."

This was where fans knew that he was particularly referring to sasaengs and not talking about ARMYs in general.

He mentioned:

"Our other ARMYs can come if they wanted to, but they don't, and they maintain the boundaries. It's been a while since I saw ARMYs in my personal space. I am thankful, but in its entirety, those actions aren't right. That is what I want to say."

As BTS' Jungkook continued his confession, many fans were upset and angered by the fact that the idol was deeply affected by the issue. The conclusion of his speech left many fans teary-eyed.

He said:

"Whether I am home or exercising, during those times when I think of ARMYs, I turn on a live stream because I want to share it. But then, when you guys come while I'm live streaming, it would make it hard for me because I am human too."

Following his confession, fans flooded Twitter with a bunch of their opinions and reactions to the same. They were saddened by how scary and intimidating the incident might have felt for BTS' Jungkook.

While it's true that he's an idol, they expressed how his privacy needn't always be at stake. Fans also talked about how BTS members have always been very open and honest with ARMYs. While they've invited them to every official event, they've continuously requested that people respect their personal space.

Fans were glad that BTS' Jungkook called out the individuals who were invading his personal space and were also proud that he put forth the same in such a calm and collected manner.

