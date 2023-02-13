On February 12, 2023, BTS Jungkook went live on Weverse, where he flaunted not only his new wolf-cut hair, but also his boxing skills.

Within minutes of the reveal, fans went feral over the idol's stunning new haircut, and flooded Twitter with their reactions and opinions on the same.

Given that it hasn't been long since they saw BTS Jungkook live with a different haircut, the new style came as even more of a surprise.

Given that it hasn't been long since they saw BTS Jungkook live with a different haircut, the new style came as even more of a surprise. As a result, Jungkook's hair began trending under several keywords like Jungkook, Jungkook Live, His Hair, OMG Jungkook, etc.

Though the live stream was barely over 30 minutes, the idol trended in around 84 countries for his new look, and also took the throne of #1 on Twitter worldwide and in the U.S.

Even after the live stream ended, fans continued to swoon over Jungkook's new look.

Some of the trending keywords during live:



Some of the trending keywords during live:

— JUNGKOOK

— JUNGKOOK LIVE

— JUNGKOOKS

— HIS HAIR

— JEON JUNGKOOK

— OMG JUNGKOOK

— JK LIVE

— MOVE THE CHAIR

Fans swoon over BTS Jungkook during his Weverse live stream

Following BTS Jungkook's Weverse live, fans couldn't stop talking about how good the idol looked with his new hair. While Jungkook has been known for his gorgeous long hair for years now, his experimental hairstyles have always been a hit among fans.

Other than his fresh cut, fans were also excited to see Jungkook boxing, as it has been a while since he has put forth content about him boxing with his trainer.

In addition to that, fans also got to see glimpses of interactions between the BTS members.

I can't say if anyone understands but I LOVE how real and pure Jungkook is like

most celebrities care about being prim and proper all the time (which is completely fine) but Jungkook lets us see the most true unadulterated Jungkook with his messy hair

დ @97SARCHIVES jungkook tying his hair up 🥹 jungkook tying his hair up 🥹 https://t.co/C0SdVAk1SX

jungkook loops @jeonjkloops HIS SMILE AND FLUFFY HAIR DODGING THE PUNCHES MY BABY HIS SMILE AND FLUFFY HAIR DODGING THE PUNCHES MY BABY😭 https://t.co/HG4UwlSh2v

As Jungkook took breaks between his boxing sessions to chat with his fans, many BTS members popped up in the comments too. The first member was RM who started off by confessing that he was drunk and left after a very brief conversation with Jungkook.

Soon after RM left, j-hope and Jimin joined the comments to shower him with compliments on his new haircut and impressive boxing skills. j-hope commented:

"JJyayekei (Jungkook's nickname), your hair has gotten cuter."

Jimin followed up on j-hope's compliment and added:

"That's right, good. Grow up well and protect your hyung... Hahaha, I want to neatly tie his hair behind."

Given that it's been weeks since fans have seen the members interact with each other, they naturally cherished the brief conversations the members had.

"i've never seen anyone who looks better with long hair than jungkook"

230212

230212



🐿Boxing one two

I miss you

🐿jjyayekei your hair has gotten cuter

🐿Boxing one two

🐥I miss you

🐿jjyayekei your hair has gotten cuter

🐥that's right good grow up like that and protect hyung

Under Jungkook's live

미니융 🧸 @miiniyoongs



im a bit drunk..

🏻‍♂️ 🏻‍♂️



i should cut my hair



lets be happy always

im saying i love you, kid

im going to go sleep





contact me

🐨 im a bit drunk..

🐨 🙇🏻‍♂️❤🙇🏻‍♂️

🐨 i should cut my hair

🐨 lets be happy always

🐨 im saying i love you, kid

🐨 im going to go sleep

🐨 ❤❤❤

🐨 contact me

🐨 ❤❤🙇🏻‍♂️❤

In other news, BTS member Jimin has finally revealed details of his much-awaited solo album. In his Weverse live stream on February 10, he revealed that the album will most likely be released in March. He also stated:

"I'm currently preparing lots of things that I can do together with you guys around that time. I'm planning lots of different kinds of things we can do to have fun together and enjoy ourselves, so I think you can safely look forward to it."

Fans are also hoping to see more content featuring BTS Jungkook in his new wolf-cut hair.

