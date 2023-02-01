On January 31, BTS' j-hope released a few teaser images that showed fans a glimpse of his upcoming photo folio -- Me, Myself, and j-hope: All New Hope. As soon as the four images hit the internet, netizens went crazy over how good the idol looked along with the new and unique concept he's adopted for his photo folio.

The images came in two genres: one where BTS' j-hope was dressed in white with his light purple hair flowing long and the other with a gothic edge, where the idol was dressed in an all-black outfit paired with shiny jewelry.

What shook fans the most was j-hope's long purple hair; many were taken aback so much to the point where phrases like "long hair" and "his hair" were trending on Twitter.

The photo folio series, where each member of the hit septet releases a series of images to express a concept that best represents them, has been one of the favorite content of ARMYs put forth by BTS.

While most members' photo folios, including BTS' V, Jungkook, RM, etc., have already reached fans, fans eagerly look forward to what the members have in store for them, especially given that the pictures easily dominate the internet.

sen⁷ @sugatradamus LONG HAIR GREEK GOD HOSEOK LONG HAIR GREEK GOD HOSEOK https://t.co/uzjqi0Zkwu

Fans left in a frenzy over the glimpses of BTS' j-hope's photo folio, titled Me, Myself, and, j-hope: All New Hope

As soon as the images reached the internet, fans expressed their massive excitement over the unique and intriguing concept that BTS' j-Hope has taken for his upcoming photo folio in many ways.

From trending the recent news under many keywords on Twitter to creating a mountain of appreciative posts, fans couldn't quite help but talk about the impressive shots from his upcoming photo folio, All New Hope.

Naturally, fans also tracked back the search for spoilers and hints that ARMYs were given earlier, and to many's surprise they found the idol hinting about his photo folio over a year ago. On October 8, 2021, BTS' j-hope posted a selca on his Weverse account in the exact same outfit that turned up in the photo folio teasers.

In another Weverse instance, a fan asked BTS' j-hope of any particular costume he'd like to try, to which replied with Legolas, the Lord of the Rings character. Given that the character, too, has a long slicked back similar to what we see in the photo folio glimpses, it has become clear that j-hope has been planning out his photo folio neatly and hinting at the same for several months.

Rena⁷∞ @borahae_4_life LEMME JUST GO PASS OUT RN HOSEOK IN LEATHER, CHAINS, PURPLE HAIR, FIRE??!!! LEMME JUST GO PASS OUT RN HOSEOK IN LEATHER, CHAINS, PURPLE HAIR, FIRE??!!! https://t.co/Stz4aKL7jE

hani⁷ ♡ @itsbtszone jung hoseok pulling off both the concepts like this is just crazy jung hoseok pulling off both the concepts like this is just crazy https://t.co/873uhNock0

◡̈ @taebokkiii Now i truly understand their reactions because JUNG HOSEOK??!!?!? twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Now i truly understand their reactions because JUNG HOSEOK??!!?!? twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/E7cDcCes67

As fans continued to freak out over the four teaser images of j-hope's All New Hope photo folio, they finally associated with the BTS members and their reaction to the idol's photo folio previously. Back in November, the septet revealed their reactions to all eight photo folios (including group one) without revealing what the images looked like, which only further triggered fans' excitement and anticipation for their releases.

When it came to the Chicken Noodle Soup artist's pictures, the members had noticeably shocking reactions, which left the fans all the more intrigued about what his concept was. Upon finally getting a glimpse of BTS' j-hope's photo folio, fans are undoubtedly impressed by his unique take and all the more excited for its official release, though the exact dates on the same haven't been revealed yet.

With BTS SUGA being the only member left to roll out his photo folio, fans are eager to know what the idol has showcased on the same, especially given his recent peaking charisma and experimental photoshoots on Instagram.

