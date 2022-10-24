Watch: BTS release an emotional concept film for Special 8 Photo-Folio

On Sunday, October 23, 2022, BTS released an emotional concept film and teaser image for their forthcoming Photo-Folio, "Us, Ourselves, and BTS!"

The concept film is a nostalgia-driven video infused with emotions as BTS members can be seen in high school, scribbling “ARMY” and “I love you” on the chalkboard and running around the soccer field, resembling a bunch of high-school boys as compared to the global superstars they are known to be.

Additionally, BTS’ official Twitter account also released two concept photos, a Korean-style lunchbox (doshirak) and a big thermos bottle, and a wooden stool with a shutter controller.

The concept film and teaser photos have generated discussions on social media on what this could be about. More about this in the coming paragraph.

BTS fans react to the septet’s surprise drop of Special 8 Photo-Folio

BTS fans are aware of the group’s penchant for surprises and hence were left pleasantly surprised when they dropped the teaser video for their Special 8 Photo-Folio unannounced.

The video titled “Us, Ourselves, and BTS 'We' Concept Film Short ver.” opens with a glimpse of the wooden stool with a shutter recorder before it starts showing rapid images of Bangtan members.

The video shares a quick glance at the members standing together doodling something on the chalkboard, with words like “ARMY” and “I love you” prominent. Finally, the video slows down to show an empty classroom with wooden benches labeled "Special 8 Photo-Folio" and "Us, Ourselves, and BTS" in white font.

While the 30 second video is too short to decipher anything significant, ARMYs have taken it upon themselves to deconstruct theories and create their own analogies.

“Reminds one of 2017 season’s greetings”, pens down @GirlWithLuv_24 drawing parallels between the two images of the past and the present.

s⁷👩‍🚀 @ot7enthusiast @prodK0YA @bts_bighit It's like awards,them playing games,having food together, clicking and recording each other and army??? @prodK0YA @bts_bighit It's like awards,them playing games,having food together, clicking and recording each other and army???

ARMYs understand this is a continuation of their Photo-Folio series, previously featuring members RM, Jimin and Jung Kook. This is their group Photo-Folio series and and based on the video, it's full of heartfelt emotions, designed to take fans down memory lane with many hidden easter eggs.

Fans are also certain that 8 is dedicated to the septet’s fandom, ARMY, because they are the group’s 8th member, as said by the members in the past.

s⁷👩‍🚀 @ot7enthusiast @sugatradamus

“We'll always win at the “game of life, we’re gonna always be together while also keeping all those memories captured together, BORAHAE”

🥇🤹‍♀️🍽

🎞

🖨 🎞 @bts_bighit It's like“We'll always win at the “game of life, we’re gonna always be together while also keeping all those memories captured together, BORAHAE”🥇🤹‍♀️🍽 @sugatradamus @bts_bighit It's like“We'll always win at the “game of life, we’re gonna always be together while also keeping all those memories captured together, BORAHAE”🏆🥇🤹‍♀️🍽🍚🙎👬📷🎞💜🎥🖨📷🎞💜 https://t.co/7ZJ4SsqMYf

nady⁷ 🦕 @jeonvias if you think about it the solar system has 8 planets, bts are 7 members but they said that army's are their 8th member and joon once told us we are their universe.... listen to me if you think about it the solar system has 8 planets, bts are 7 members but they said that army's are their 8th member and joon once told us we are their universe.... listen to me😭😭

According to fan tweets, Bangtan members will recreate their old concept photos, beginning with their debut Skool Luv Affair, in which they wore school uniforms, and ending with Proof, their anniversary-anthology album.

In fact, an eagle-eyed ARMY noticed that the classroom is called 6-13, which is also their debut date, June 13th.

Fans have also noticed that WE and ME together form the septet's logo and fans are overwhelmed with emotions and tears.

BTS’ RM, Jimin and Jung Kook have already released their individual Photo-Folio

The group's youngest member, Jung Kook, was the first to release his Photo-Folio series titled “Time Difference”.

The photo concept attempts to demonstrate the difference between vulnerability during the day and resilience and toughness during the night, with Kook looking as beautiful and pure as the sun during the day and dark and devilish at night.

The next member to release his Photo-Folio series was leader RM in the series titled “Entirety”.

The photo concept showcases the versatile versions of the multi-talented band leader. RM is a young man in his late twenties, group leader, an artist and a role model and “Entirety” captures all of it.

Finally, Jimin was the third member to release his Photo-Folio series titled “ID: Chaos”.

The series showcases his duality, he is famous for amongst members.

Bangtan members announced they will be enlisting in the military, starting with oldest member Jin, who is in the process of releasing his solo album The Astronaut in collaboration with Coldplay.

Poll : 0 votes