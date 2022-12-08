BTS V’s Photo-folio “Me, Myself, And V ‘Veautiful Days’”: Pre-order details, what all it includes, and all you need to know

On December 8, BIG HIT MUSIC announced that the pre-orders for BTS V’s Special 8 Photo-Folio “Me, Myself, and V ‘Veautiful Days’” have begun.

After members, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and Jin, V is the fifth member of the group to release his own Photo-Folio series based on the concept of the 19th-century British era, known as the Victorian era. BTS V is evidently inspired by classic English literature, including Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice’s Fitzwilliam Darcy, also known as Mr. Darcy.

The photobook has 80 pages and a host of other things, including special surprises. The pre-orders for BTS V’s Special 8 Photo-Folio “Me, Myself, and V ‘Veautiful Days’” pre-orders begin on December 9 at 11 am KST (9 pm ET, the previous day) and will officially release on February 20, 2023.

BTS V’s special Photo-folio book series includes special items curated by him

BTS V has embodied a classic, vintage vibe for his upcoming Special 8 Photo-Folio series, “Me, Myself, and V ‘Veautiful Days’”. It is a witty wordplay on his screen name - V. According to BIG HIT MUSIC, the Christmas Tree singer draws on the “romanticism of gentlemen” in the Photo Folio series.

BIG HIT MUSIC specified that the Singularity singer enjoys jazz and classical music. He also personally participated in the Photo-folio series’ fashion and styling including well-tailored suits, pocket watches and canes that he sports in the series. Not only that, he also included special items curated by him in the Photo-folio series.

BTS V’s Special 8 Photo-Folio series is an 80-page photobook made of naturally dissolved paper, eco-friendly ink and biodegradable packaging to continue their commitment to protecting the environment.

The 80-page photobook is re-imagined through the singer’s vision and is 220 x 280mm in size. The photo book also has some special supplementary items specifically curated by BTS V, which include:

A mini-poster - 150x200mm

A foldable poster - 410x550mm

A postage stamp - 150x200mm

An official photocard - 55x85mm

A random photocard - 55x85mm

A set of a mini notebooks - 110x150mm

Stickers - 50x50mm, 60x37mm and 37x60mm

The set of mini notebooks and stickers are the Singularity singer's contributions to his Photo-folio series.

ARMYs must note that there is an interesting hint at the end of the photobook, especially for fans. Interested ARMYs can pre-order their photobook set from December 9, Friday, 11 am KST. The official release date for the photobook is February 23, 2023.

BTS V looks like Mr Darcy according to ARMYs in his recent Photo-folio series

𝑛𝑒𝑙𝑙𝑖𝑒 ✌︎ @yourstrulytkk



FILM MAKER V

DIRECTOR V



If this is the EFFORT and RESULT for a photofolio then let me just say that we are NOT ready for KTH1 and the MVs that will go along with it. Kim Taehyung is a cinematic genius oh godFILM MAKER VDIRECTOR V If this is the EFFORT and RESULT for a photofolio then let me just say that we are NOT ready for KTH1 and the MVs that will go along with it. Kim Taehyung is a cinematic genius oh god 😭😭 FILM MAKER V DIRECTOR V https://t.co/BI2iNMm9Bf

The concept film and teaser photos earned rave reviews from fans, making them incredibly excited for it.

For his solo concept, BTS V opted for an exemplary retro image of a British gentleman of the 19th century who is an old-soul romantic. However, the Sweet Night singer has reinterpreted the concept to his own taste.

It includes everything one sees in classic English books like Pride and Prejudice - riding a horse, having the quintessential cup of tea, soaking in the sun and a trip to tend to himself.

The Sweet Night singer wanted the Photo-folio series to play out like a silent film from the yesteryear era. Fans have declared that he looks like Mr Darcy of Pride and Prejudice and have taken to social media to share their reactions about the classic Photo-folio series.

🌙𝙹𝙸𝙽•𝙳𝙰𝚈🐹ᴮᴱ𝓜𝓪𝓻𝓬𝔂⁷💜 @lamarsluvs_92 Kim Taehyung straight up portraying the 21st century Mr. Darcy & like...HOW AM I SUPPOSED TO DEAL WITH THIS???!!!!! Kim Taehyung straight up portraying the 21st century Mr. Darcy & like...HOW AM I SUPPOSED TO DEAL WITH THIS???!!!!! https://t.co/SRQPM9kKtv

gintonic lvs taegi @taegintonic



"l would have to tell you, you have bewitched me, body and soul, and I love you, I love you, I love you. I never wish to be parted from you from this day on" #TAEHYUNG as Mr. Darcy"l would have to tell you, you have bewitched me, body and soul, and I love you, I love you, I love you. I never wish to be parted from you from this day on" #TAEHYUNG as Mr. Darcy"l would have to tell you, you have bewitched me, body and soul, and I love you, I love you, I love you. I never wish to be parted from you from this day on" https://t.co/0S5GXQQ70X

Mon⁷Joon @ger_anium Him Taehyung is the Mr Darcy of our generation Him Taehyung is the Mr Darcy of our generation https://t.co/78dwDFDfRx

kiki 🧑‍🚀 @literakiphany taehyung is so mr darcy-laurie coded im so.

taehyung is so mr darcy-laurie coded im so.https://t.co/QIdm1IXwtv

In other news, V has been confirmed to star in the spin-off of Youn’s Kitchen and will be joining his Wooga Squad members Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-sik.

The spin-off is produced by PD Na Young-suk and is titled Seo Jin’s where V and his friends will be managing a Korean restaurant in a foreign country. The broadcast is expected to air sometime in 2023.

