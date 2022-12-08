BTS V’s Photo-folio “Me, Myself, And V ‘Veautiful Days’”: Pre-order details, what all it includes, and all you need to know

On December 8, BIG HIT MUSIC announced that the pre-orders for BTS V’s Special 8 Photo-Folio “Me, Myself, and V ‘Veautiful Days’” have begun.
After members, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and Jin, V is the fifth member of the group to release his own Photo-Folio series based on the concept of the 19th-century British era, known as the Victorian era. BTS V is evidently inspired by classic English literature, including Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice’s Fitzwilliam Darcy, also known as Mr. Darcy.
The photobook has 80 pages and a host of other things, including special surprises. The pre-orders for BTS V’s Special 8 Photo-Folio “Me, Myself, and V ‘Veautiful Days’” pre-orders begin on December 9 at 11 am KST (9 pm ET, the previous day) and will officially release on February 20, 2023.
BTS V’s special Photo-folio book series includes special items curated by him
BTS V has embodied a classic, vintage vibe for his upcoming Special 8 Photo-Folio series, “Me, Myself, and V ‘Veautiful Days’”. It is a witty wordplay on his screen name - V. According to BIG HIT MUSIC, the Christmas Tree singer draws on the “romanticism of gentlemen” in the Photo Folio series.
BIG HIT MUSIC specified that the Singularity singer enjoys jazz and classical music. He also personally participated in the Photo-folio series’ fashion and styling including well-tailored suits, pocket watches and canes that he sports in the series. Not only that, he also included special items curated by him in the Photo-folio series.
BTS V’s Special 8 Photo-Folio series is an 80-page photobook made of naturally dissolved paper, eco-friendly ink and biodegradable packaging to continue their commitment to protecting the environment.
The 80-page photobook is re-imagined through the singer’s vision and is 220 x 280mm in size. The photo book also has some special supplementary items specifically curated by BTS V, which include:
- A mini-poster - 150x200mm
- A foldable poster - 410x550mm
- A postage stamp - 150x200mm
- An official photocard - 55x85mm
- A random photocard - 55x85mm
- A set of a mini notebooks - 110x150mm
- Stickers - 50x50mm, 60x37mm and 37x60mm
The set of mini notebooks and stickers are the Singularity singer's contributions to his Photo-folio series.
ARMYs must note that there is an interesting hint at the end of the photobook, especially for fans. Interested ARMYs can pre-order their photobook set from December 9, Friday, 11 am KST. The official release date for the photobook is February 23, 2023.
BTS V looks like Mr Darcy according to ARMYs in his recent Photo-folio series
The concept film and teaser photos earned rave reviews from fans, making them incredibly excited for it.
For his solo concept, BTS V opted for an exemplary retro image of a British gentleman of the 19th century who is an old-soul romantic. However, the Sweet Night singer has reinterpreted the concept to his own taste.
It includes everything one sees in classic English books like Pride and Prejudice - riding a horse, having the quintessential cup of tea, soaking in the sun and a trip to tend to himself.
The Sweet Night singer wanted the Photo-folio series to play out like a silent film from the yesteryear era. Fans have declared that he looks like Mr Darcy of Pride and Prejudice and have taken to social media to share their reactions about the classic Photo-folio series.
In other news, V has been confirmed to star in the spin-off of Youn’s Kitchen and will be joining his Wooga Squad members Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-sik.
The spin-off is produced by PD Na Young-suk and is titled Seo Jin’s where V and his friends will be managing a Korean restaurant in a foreign country. The broadcast is expected to air sometime in 2023.