On Monday, January 30, BTS Jimin attended the 2023 Paris Men's Fashion Week as Dior's new global brand ambassador. Following this, the brand's marketing platform, Lefty, has revealed that Jimin was the biggest influencer during the entirety of Paris Fashion Week.

Additionally, Jimin's Instagram posts for Dior created an EMV (Earned Media Value) of $17M, roughly covering 54% of Dior's total EMV.

After BTS Jimin's presence at Paris Fashion Week as a Dior representative, Dior's EMV rose massively by 370% by about $35.1M, which is twice as much as their nearest competitor, Yves Saint Laurent.

Naturally, Dior bagged first place in the list of Top 50 brands. Another fact to account for Jimin's extremely influential presence was W Korea ranking ninth in the list of top influencers. The magazine showcased Jimin's special photographs that announced his new embarkation as Dior's new global ambassador.

Fans shower BTS Jimin with praise after his influential presence became a commercial success

In addition to the already impressive effects of BTS Jimin, Vogue Business also shared a couple more facts. On January 25, the magazine wrote about Jimin's successful presence at Dior's Winter 2023 Fashion Show and the peak in Dior EMV it created.

Ramos from Lefty shared that his post on the Dior show generated about $1.6M EMV at the particular time when they hit the internet. Here's how netizens reacted to Jimin's recent feat:

After Jimin was appointed Dior's first male brand ambassador, every post created by the french luxury brand's Instagram and Twitter received a lot of attention, naturally trending both Dior and Jimin with respect to each other.

He dominated WW trends so much that he became the only individual to sit on the popular lists of Related Queries and Related Topics under Dior's keyword. Additionally, his becoming Dior's global ambassador spiked the stock rates of the luxury fashion brand.

Following his appearance at the 2023 Paris Fashion Week, BTS Jimin was showered with praise from not just his fans but also significant figures from the fashion industry.

Many were stocking up on Dior products to support Jimin's new achievement as their ambassador, and the idol also received a lot of attention from the media. Notable designers and executives from the fashion industry, like Alexandre Arnault, Donatella Versace, and Marc Jacobs, posted about Jimin at Paris Fashion Week.

Additionally, when Jimin attended Paris Fashion Week along with BTS j-hope, the news became the talk of the town. From millions of fans waiting outside for the idols to the BTS members crossing paths with celebrities like Robert Pattinson, it was quite a monumental experience for Jimin, his fandom, and the K-pop industry.

As fans continued to shower him with praise and love, Jimin proved his ever-growing gravitating influence.

As BTS Jimin continues to roll out his events and activities as a Dior global ambassador, there's no doubt that his influence will create another touchstone mark in his career. Naturally, fans are excited to see everything he has in store for them, be it his schedule with Dior or his first solo album.

