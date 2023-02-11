News of BTS’ Jimin solo debut in March sends fans into frenzy

BTS’ internationally adored idol Jimin announced that he plans on making his official solo debut in March 2023. He announced the news on February 10, during a Weverse live broadcast as he mentioned he was looking to release his debut solo album next month.

He said:

"I think the album I’ve been working on is going to drop in around March."

In June 2022, the Grammy-winning K-Pop boy band announced that the group will be taking a hiatus to enable each member to focus on their solo endeavors. While the news came as a bitter shock to ARMY, their apprehension soon turned to joy when the idols began to launch their debut solo albums.

Fans began to speculate that Jimin was set to make his solo debut after BIG HIT Entertainment's ambiguous statement about the release in January. Their doubts were heightened after keen fans noted that the idol had dyed his hair blonde, which has been a major indicator of new music being released by the group and its idols.

“I’m planning lots of different kinds of things” - BTS’ Jimin shares his plans for March

K-Pop heartthrob BTS’ Jimin sent fans into a frenzy with the surprise announcement of his much-awaited solo debut in March. In addition to announcing the month of the release of his album, Jimin also revealed his plans for the month.

The idol said that he is currently working on various interactive activities that he wants to do with his fans. He expressed his affection and care for his fans by stating that he looks forward to having lots of fun with them in the coming months.

He said:

“I’m currently preparing lots of things that I can do together with you guys around that time. I’m planning lots of different kinds of things we can do to have fun together and enjoy ourselves, so I think you can safely look forward to it.”

Jimin also shared that he made the announcement as soon as possible to ensure that his fans are kept in the loop and are not made to wait any longer.

He continued:

“You’ve been waiting for such a long time that I wanted to quickly announce this news first before starting the rest of the broadcast.”

The news made ARMY ecstatic as they took to social media to express their excitement for the much-awaited album.

Jimin will be the fourth BTS idol to release his debut solo album after j-hope, Jin, and RM, and fans can't wait to see what he has in store for them.

