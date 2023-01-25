“Congratulations Jimin”: ARMYs congratulate BTS star for his first entry as a soloist on Billboard Hot 100

On Tuesday, January 24, Billboard announced that BTS’ Jimin and BIGBANG’s Taeyang’s collab track VIBE has officially made its debut entry on Billboard Hot 100 at number 76. This marks their first entry on the aforementioned chart as soloists.

BIGBANG’s Taeyang released his collab track VIBE in collaboration with BTS member Jimin on January 13. The song is Jimin’s first collab as a soloist and Taeyang’s comeback to the music scene after six years.

VIBE is a groovy dance track composed by Jimin, Taeyang, TEDDY, KUSH, Vince, and 24. The peppy track expresses the vibe one feels when they are in a relationship and currently has 59 million views on YouTube.

BTS’ Jimin’s fans celebrate his first Billboard Hot 100 achievement with celebratory tweets

BTS’ Jimin’s fans took to social media to celebrate his first solo charting on Billboard Hot 100. With Jimin, all seven members have officially charted on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. BTS has now become the first K-pop group in history to chart on Billboard Hot 100 with their solo music projects.

Jimin’s fans have taken to social media to post congratulatory messages for the singer.

JIMIN ON THE BILLBOARD HOT 100 Congratulations Jimin & Taeyang

This is Jimin's second entry on the chart after "With You"



PROUD OF YOU JIMIN This is Jimin's second entry on the chart after "With You"
#14 With You
#16 VIBE
Congratulations Jimin!!

"VIBE" feat Jimin debuts at #76 on Billboard Hot100. Congratulations Jimin!!

JIMIN ON THE BILLBOARD HOT 100
CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN So proud of our self made artist Jimin

VIBE has also debuted at number 9 on Billboard’s Global Excl. US chart, which ranks songs from 200 territories based on their streaming and sales activity around the world, excluding the United States.

Notably, this is the first time the VIBE crooners are entering Billboard’s Global Excl. US chart as soloists.

Last week, the song marked their first-ever solo entries on the United Kingdom’s Official Singles Chart and the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) ’s Singles Chart. These music charts are the Billboard equivalent in different countries.

VIBE debuted at 96 on United Kingdom’s Official Singles Chart, the Promise singer’s second solo entry after his OST With You from Our Blues. It landed at number 48 on the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA)’s Singles Chart, which was released last week.

All seven BTS members have ranked on Billboard Hot 100

j-hope (Chicken Noodle Soup, More, Arson)

SUGA/Agust D (Daechwita, Girl of My Dreams, That That)

V (Christmas Tree)

Jung Kook (Stay Alive, Left And Right)

JIN (The Astronaut)

RM (Wild Flower)

Bangtan has joined the ranks of international artists like One Direction, Wu Tang Clan, and The Beatles, who have at least three members landing on the same chart.

Jin got his first solo hot 100 with The Astronaut ranked at number 51. SUGA achieved this with multiple tracks and albums - Daechwita at number 76, Girl of my Dreams featuring Juice WRLD at number 29, and That That in collaboration with PSY ranking at number 80 on the Hot 100.

J-hope too boasts multiple ranks on Billboard Hot 100, with Chicken Noodle Soup ranked at 81, pre-release track MORE at 82, and title track Arson from Jack in the Box at 96. BTS’ leader RM’s title track Wild Flower is at number 83 on the Hot 100.

JIMIN ON THE BILLBOARD HOT 100
CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN
SO PROUD OF YOU JIMIN
JIMIN THE LEGEND

VIBE featuring BIGBANG’s Taeyang landed at number 76, and V’s OST Christmas Tree for K-drama Our Beloved Summer debuted at 79th place.

Finally, the septet’s youngest member Jung Kook has multiple rankings on Billboard Hot 100, with Stay Alive debuting at 95th and Left and Right ranking at 22 on the Hot 100.

Notably, it is believed that Jimin will be the next member in line after J-hope, Jin, and RM to make his solo debut in February. When asked, BIG HIT MUSIC revealed that it was hard for them to confirm the news.

In other news, the Serendipity singer was chosen as the global brand ambassador for Dior and attended the Paris Fashion Week in the French capital on behalf of the global brand.

He also hung out with some of the biggest international celebrities, including Dior Men’s artistic director Kim Jones, footballer David Beckham, his son Cruz Beckham, supermodel Naomi Campbell, Batman actor Robert Pattinson, and Colombian rapper and producer J Balvin, among others.

