BTS’ Jimin tops the Individual Idol Brand Reputation for the month of January

BTS’ Jimin topped the Individual Idol Brand Reputation rankings for the month of January.

On January 24, 2033, The Korean Business Research Institute announced January’s brand reputation rankings for individual idols, and BTS’ Jimin topped the list, followed by Minji from NewJeans, whereas Jungkook ranked in third position. `

For the month of January, the artist topped the list with a brand reputation index of 4,607,152. The idol has been in the limelight since his collab with BIGBANG’s Taeyang for the song VIBE. BTS' Jimin has also recently been appointed as the brand ambassador for the luxorious brand Dior. The high-ranking phrases in Jimin’s keyword analysis were "VIBE", "Paris Fashion Week", and "BIGBANG’s Taeyang."

Jimin is the first and only idol to rank first for twenty-two consecutive months in the Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings.

BTS’ Jimin is followed by many other popular idols including Minji from New Jeans, BTS’ Jungkook, ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo,and others. These idols have also secured the top positions on the list.

Top 30 for January’s Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings: BTS’ Jimin, Minji, Jungkook, Cha Eun-woo, and more

Korean Business Research Institutes Rankings are usually determined through an overall analysis of media coverage, consumer participation, community awareness indexes of 1,590 idols, and the online presence of the idols on several social media sites.

The results and outcomes for January’s Individual Idol Brand Ranking Reputations have been arrived at by analyzing and examining the data recorded from December 24, 2022 to January 24, 2023. The data collected from the mentioned dates includes a list of the top 30 idols who have ranked in January’s Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings. Check them out here:

1. BTS’ Jimin

2. NewJeans’ Minji

3. BTS’ Jungkook

4. ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo

5. NewJeans’ Hanni

6. NewJeans’ Haerin

7. BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung

8. BTS’ Kim Seok-jin

9. BLACKPINK’s Jennie

10. BLACKPINK’s Jisso

11. BIGBANG’s Taeyang

12. Wanna One’s Kang Daniel

13. NewJeans’ Hyein

14. Wanna One’s Park Ji-hoon

15. NU’EST and Wanna One’s Hwang Min-hyun

16. BIGBANG’s G-Dragon

17. Girl’s Generation’s Taeyeon

18. BTS’ Suga

19. BTS’ RM

20. BTS’ J-hope

21. Girls’ Generation’ YoonA

22. Red Velvet’s Joy

23. NCT’s Mark

24. Girls’ Generation’ Seohyun

25. Oh My Girl’s Arin

26. LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Chae-won

27. WINNER’s Song Mino

28. aespa’s Karina

29. LE SSERAFIM’s Kazhua

30. aespa’s Winter

BTS’ Jimin once again won the hearts of ARMYs with his newly released collab song VIBE. The highest-ranking related terms for the idol were "collaboration," "recording," and "participation." His positivity-negativity analysis revealed an overall score of 90.76 positive reactions.

Meanwhile, NewJeans’ Minji’s brand reputation index for the month of January stands at 3,978,087, ranking at the second position in January’s Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings.

Meanwhile, Jungkook and ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo ranked third and fourth respectively in January’s Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings with a brand reputation index of 3,887,118 and 3,457,094. NewJeans’ Hanni made it to the top five on the brand reputation index for the month of January with a total score of an overall 2,878,097.

Latest updates on BTS’Jimin

BTS’ Jimin’s collaboration with BIGBANG’s Taeyang for the song VIBE broke many records by achieving over 4.5 million streams on Spotify on the first day of its release. Since then, fans have been streaming the song with a lot of patience and dedication.

Meanwhile, the idol was announced as the global brand ambassador for the well-known international brand Dior. In fact, stocks of the brand rose drastically when Jimin was announced as the global ambassador for the same, which is the highest for the brand till now.

BTS’ Jimin recently attended the Dior fashion show that was held in Paris. He was spotted having a conversation with fellow BTS member J-Hope. The idol was welcomed by a huge crowd chanting his name.

