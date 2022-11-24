Former LE SSERAFIM member Kim Garam was earlier spotted posing for a photo while in a school uniform. A netizen recently posted the picture on an online community platform on November 20, updating everyone about the idol who was supposed to make her debut with the group.

“Former LE SSERAFIM’s member Kim Garam’s recent whereabouts.”

They also shared two photos where Kim Garam was standing among the other students, who were cropped out of the picture.

Whenever something concerning the idol occurs in the entertainment industry, it becomes a trending topic as she is one of the former members of HYBE Labels' female K-pop group, LE SSERAFIM.

While it’s not yet known whether the idol will return to the industry or not, she continues to captivate the attention of the media and netizens.

Fans wish for Kim Garam to be healthy and happy

Even before making her debut, the idol had gathered some loyal fans through her beautiful vocals and dance skills. She has made guest appearances on many television shows including, Weekly Idol, Knowing Bros, Idol Human Theater, and others.

Many fans have tweeted out wishing the best for Kim Garam and are happy to see that she's surrounded by good people. They are also happy that she is continuing her studies even after the troubles she's been through.

feu⁷ 🖇 세린 ಇ THX🤍 @no_feu kim garam you will always be famous kim garam you will always be famous

garam pics @kimgarampics_



#김가람 #가람 #KimGaram #Garam Let’s continue to cheer her on as she will be graduating soon! Garam has always been an amazing student and i’m so glad that SOPA recognizes her as such Let’s continue to cheer her on as she will be graduating soon! Garam has always been an amazing student and i’m so glad that SOPA recognizes her as such#김가람 #가람 #KimGaram #Garam https://t.co/clzAQPHhu7

🖇️ @hyerinnpics ! This doesn't have much to do with ygngg but I want to share my happiness, Kim Garam is back, I missed her This doesn't have much to do with ygngg but I want to share my happiness, Kim Garam is back, I missed her😭! https://t.co/blgutiIxVV

🐻 ⁷ ಇ @tokkiga



Talented and hard working girl Kim Garam is still enrolled in (SOPA) the acting department of Seoul Performing Arts High School.Talented and hard working girl Kim Garam is still enrolled in (SOPA) the acting department of Seoul Performing Arts High School.Talented and hard working girl ⭐️ https://t.co/gR8Uh2dyY8

Fans were elated to see the idol surrounded by supportive and caring people.

ಇ @garamfile just hope she's being surrounded by people who are supportive and a healthy environment and living her life normally again, enjoy school life kim garam 🤍 just hope she's being surrounded by people who are supportive and a healthy environment and living her life normally again, enjoy school life kim garam 🤍 https://t.co/0wpWx746dn

soosy ಇ @6GARAM kim garam you will always be famous kim garam you will always be famous https://t.co/5BCx69INrY

While Kim Garam continues to prepare herself for future endeavors, fans continue to pray for her comeback to the entertainment world.

Kim Garam was accused of bullying and violence in school

A former classmate of the singer, named Yoo Eun-seo, accused her of school violence and requested sincere apologies from HYBE Lables on May 19 earlier this year.

In response to Eun-seo's accusations and demands, HYBE released an official statement in which they elaborated on the entire situation clearly. The agency reported that Eun-seo secretly captured an inappropriate picture of a close friend of Kim Garam and circulated it throughout the school.

Following the widespread inappropriate pictures of her friend, Kim Garam and her friends tried to talk confront Eun-seo. However, there was no violence involved. On the contrary, she accepted her wrongdoing and later reported the singer and her friends to the school's violence committee.

Following this, she transferred out to another school. Subsequently, the singer and her friends were punished by the committee.

Later, HYBE terminated her contract in July, following which the idol decided to take a hiatus from the K-pop industry and decided to continue her studies.

The following month, on August 10, she informed the public through her friend’s Instagram account that she wasn’t involved in any school bullying or violence. She was just chasing her dreams of becoming an Idol which were taken away from her.

