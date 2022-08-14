Kim Garam’s unseen photos take over the internet leaving netizens perplexed

Former K-pop idol and LE SSERAFIM member Kim Garam has become a topic of intense discussion and subject of scrutiny amongst fans and netizens. It has been about a month since Source Music officially announced that the label has decided to terminate its exclusive contract with Kim Garam.

A few days ago, Kim Garam spoke up for the first time since the controversy, to detail her side of the story through her friend’s SNS account, which quickly gained traction on the internet.

Now, in a fresh update, an anonymous netizen who goes by the name @iTct4RDJy0KCVnT has posted pictures of the former idol, leaving netizens surprised.

. @iTct4RDJy0KCVnT



#kimgaram #garam #김가람 더 불쌍하게 표현하는사람이 피해자가 되고 같이 놀다 싸우고 안놀아서 신고를 해도 처분을 주는 학교 더 불쌍하게 표현하는사람이 피해자가 되고 같이 놀다 싸우고 안놀아서 신고를 해도 처분을 주는 학교#kimgaram #garam #김가람 https://t.co/hKqtGZLqJI

The photos show her as a regular school student in her uniform, alongside her classmates. The Korean netizens who discovered the photos circulating online, explained that these are personal photos of the former idol that only she and her friends would have access to. They wondered why they were being released now.

Kim Garam’s fans leave thoughtful messages for the former idol under the “leaked photos”

While some fans may question the veracity of these photos, others have shown their sweet and thoughtful support for the idol.

Fans are hoping the ex–LE SSERFIM member finds the strength in herself to put her past behind her and move on to finding a brighter and happier future for herself.

Kecap pedas @Ketchuppedase @iTct4RDJy0KCVnT I hope you become a better, brighter person in your life journey @iTct4RDJy0KCVnT I hope you become a better, brighter person in your life journey

Fans are also hoping she returns to being an idol someday and does not dissociate herself from the music industry.

Vanessa_thv @Vanessa_ty111 Is it THAT hard to accept!? @iTct4RDJy0KCVnT She is already kicked out of the group, netizens hate her already, soo whyy bringing her topic back again. Leave the girl alone bruhh! She is a human tooIs it THAT hard to accept!? @iTct4RDJy0KCVnT She is already kicked out of the group, netizens hate her already, soo whyy bringing her topic back again. Leave the girl alone bruhh! She is a human too☕ Is it THAT hard to accept!?

Purple Flower @PurpleFlower_89 @iTct4RDJy0KCVnT Garam is cute and innocent. I hope she will return to kpop someday @iTct4RDJy0KCVnT Garam is cute and innocent. I hope she will return to kpop someday😘

Considering the difficulties that she had to endure, her fans are also hoping that the ex-idol is taking care of her mental health.

Ry @xxxy_art @iTct4RDJy0KCVnT I hope Garam's doing okay because mental health is important right now. @iTct4RDJy0KCVnT I hope Garam's doing okay because mental health is important right now.

On August 10, the Fearless singer uploaded a statement to her friend’s Instagram account, sharing her side of the story for the first time since leaving LE SSERAFIM. She apologized for causing her fans concern and revealed that she was not involved in any school violence.

She explained that she was trying to protect her friend from a certain “Yoo” and while doing so she used improper and harsh language, but only as self-defence, not as a means to abuse anyone. The idol also confessed that, on looking back, she realized she was immature and hasty in her actions, but urged that her heart was in the right place.

ً @TEAMGARAMGLOBAL Her parents must've felt so proud to her, they raised a very responsible child. Kim Garam is so pure, She's just a youth, I never thought that the world didn't give exceptions to its cruelty. Her parents must've felt so proud to her, they raised a very responsible child. Kim Garam is so pure, She's just a youth, I never thought that the world didn't give exceptions to its cruelty. https://t.co/CfaxfVLDEP

Kim Garam finally reflected on her two weeks of promotions with LE SSERAFIM as a dream-like and unforgettable time before adding:

“I am working hard to become a better person. I’m endlessly thankful to my precious fans who love and support me.”

Kim Garam had a difficult time re-adjusting to school life post HYBE contract termination

It was reported that after returning to school post her exclusive contract was terminated by HYBE, the ex-idol was bullied in school with students scribbling insults and profanities on her desk.

While it is not confirmed if it is the ex-idol's desk that carried the harsh comments, it is quite evident that the former K-pop idol will have difficulty readjusting to regular life post her ouster from LE SSERAFIM.

In response to the idol's latest post where she addressed the controversy leading to her removal from the group, her former agency HYBE, stated that:

“Due to the termination of Kim Garam’s contract, further comments are inappropriate so there is nothing for us to say.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Susrita Das