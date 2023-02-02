What time was Jungkook born? Birth chart explored as Weverse live sends fans into a frenzy

BTS’ Jungkook hosted a Weverse live on February 2 KST, his first live in a long time, divulging some exciting information about himself as well as sharing anecdotes and wholesome content for ARMYs.

In a sentimental revelation, Jungkook shared some details about one of his most beloved tattoos -- a giant alarm clock linked to the microphone and chain on his arm. According to the Euphoria singer, the time on the clock was intentional as it revealed the time of his birth.

Although Jungkook isn’t sure of the exact time, he thinks it is somewhere in the range of 3:23 and 3:25, and the clock is a depiction of his birth time, according to the singer:

“This clock! Do you see this clock? This clock shows the time I was born. If you see this, I was born around 3… 3:25? 23? I was born then.”

BTS’ Jungkook’s fans draw up his birth chart after the Euphoria singer revealed his birth time on Weverse Live

BTS Astrology ⁷ 🐋 @btstrology_



First impressions:

- Leo Moon AND Rising??! Not a Venusian but close enough bec he literally shines

- No more 12h planets is interesting then we have Jupiter in the 7h instead of Saturn 🤔

- Venus in 3h is suprising! FINAL CHART W JUNGKOOK’S CONFIRMED BIRTH TIME FROM HIS LIVEFirst impressions:- Leo Moon AND Rising??! Not a Venusian but close enough bec he literally shines- No more 12h planets is interesting then we have Jupiter in the 7h instead of Saturn 🤔- Venus in 3h is suprising! FINAL CHART W JUNGKOOK’S CONFIRMED BIRTH TIME FROM HIS LIVE 😭First impressions:- Leo Moon AND Rising??! Not a Venusian but close enough bec he literally shines- No more 12h planets is interesting then we have Jupiter in the 7h instead of Saturn 🤔- Venus in 3h is suprising! https://t.co/Q7lfwXf32K

The moment BTS’ Jungkook revealed his birth time and alarm clock tattoo, ARMYs got to work, drawing up his birth chart based on the information he provided. While his sun and moon signs are common knowledge to fans, knowing his birth time gave fans a clearer idea of how to best draw up the singer’s birth chart. The first impressions that ARMYs noted were:

Sun In Virgo

Moon in Leo

Rising in Leo

Mercury in Virgo

Venus in Libra

Mars In Scorpio

ARMYs have figured that those with Sun in Virgo are humble, down-to-earth and detail-oriented. Moon and Rising in Leo are intensely passionate towards their work, fun, and like to express themselves through their creative talent.

Additionally, BTS’ Jungkook also has Mercury in Virgo, which makes him sharp with a solid presence of mind. Notably, having Venus in Libra means having an impeccable sense of humor and a romantic disposition.

𝓳𝓾𝓵𝓲🪐 @juliphoria @btstrology_ the birth time could be in the afternoon too tho, has anyone who speaks korean confirmed he said 3AM or PM? anyway leo rising chart is extremely fitting @btstrology_ the birth time could be in the afternoon too tho, has anyone who speaks korean confirmed he said 3AM or PM? anyway leo rising chart is extremely fitting

Finally, those with a Mars in Scorpio love to take on a good challenge and are passionate about their work and can go to any extent to fulfill their commitments.

Other qualities that BTS’ Jungkook possesses is sensitivity to criticism, attention to detail, likeliness to achieve whatever he sets his mind to, pride in what he does and owns, intense emotional disposition, love for being in the spotlight, and the ability to be a good friend who rarely lets anybody down.

Bringer of Chaos ✨ ☀️💜🎡 ✨ @theprtyrckmnstr @btstrology_ As a fellow Leo rising I had a feeling because if there’s one thing Leo risings are known for is either our smiles and our hair and JK? He’s the whole package but especially his very big smile. @btstrology_ As a fellow Leo rising I had a feeling because if there’s one thing Leo risings are known for is either our smiles and our hair and JK? He’s the whole package but especially his very big smile.

ARMYs can attest that the Begin singer has all the above-mentioned qualities. The talented BTS member was born on September 1, 1997, at 3:23 in Busan, South Korea. He left home at a young age to pursue his dreams of being a K-pop idol.

The idol debuted with BTS as the group’s lead vocalist, center, and ARMY’s favorite golden maknae. He became the youngest K-pop idol to earn a Grammy nomination, be invited as a presenter, and also perform at the awards ceremony.

In November last year, the Dreamers singer became the first K-pop idol to perform at the opening ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Al-Bayt stadium in Qatar.

BTS’ Jungkook’s fans react to his birth chart reveal

cass @firesunairmoon jungkook gave us his birth time, so u know i had to do his birth chart. here’s the whole thing for our virgo sun leo moon leo rising baby jungkook gave us his birth time, so u know i had to do his birth chart. here’s the whole thing for our virgo sun leo moon leo rising baby https://t.co/AGSsC5ntBM

BTS fans took to social media to react to his birth chart revelations with excitement. Check out some fan reactions below:

house of aydian @residentkingjaz me and jungkook have pretty similar birth charts and that makes me pretty happy me and jungkook have pretty similar birth charts and that makes me pretty happy

kyky ! @kyreenalyn jungkook’s birth chart is insane jungkook’s birth chart is insane 😭

nat^777 @babystardevil now that we have jungkook's full birth chart can the other members please reveal their birth times thank you very much @bts_twt now that we have jungkook's full birth chart can the other members please reveal their birth times thank you very much @bts_twt

BIGMOUSE @jeikeianae @btstrology_ HE'S LITERALLY BORN TO BE FAMOUS OMG @btstrology_ HE'S LITERALLY BORN TO BE FAMOUS OMG

Tata🍸💙 @theaphroditae Jungkook birth chart if he was born at 3:25 p.m. Jungkook birth chart if he was born at 3:25 p.m. https://t.co/HksqGq814s

anna @astroseptem jungkook birth chart



he was born on september 1st, 1997 at 03:23am



sun: virgo

rising: leo

moon: leo

venus: libra

mercury: virgo

mars: scorpio

jupiter: aquarius

saturn: aries

uranus: aquarius

neptune: capricorn

pluto: sagittarius

chiron: libra jungkook birth charthe was born on september 1st, 1997 at 03:23amsun: virgorising: leomoon: leovenus: libra mercury: virgomars: scorpiojupiter: aquarius saturn: aries uranus: aquariusneptune: capricornpluto: sagittarius chiron: libra https://t.co/gd87dy44eP

anna @astroseptem jungkook birth chart



he was born on september 1st, 1997 at 03:23am



sun: virgo

rising: leo

moon: leo

venus: libra

mercury: virgo

mars: scorpio

jupiter: aquarius

saturn: aries

uranus: aquarius

neptune: capricorn

pluto: sagittarius

chiron: libra jungkook birth charthe was born on september 1st, 1997 at 03:23amsun: virgorising: leomoon: leovenus: libra mercury: virgomars: scorpiojupiter: aquarius saturn: aries uranus: aquariusneptune: capricornpluto: sagittarius chiron: libra https://t.co/gd87dy44eP

Notably, BTS’ Jungkook’s Weverse Live accumulated a staggering 16.2 million views, a record for any artist’s solo live in the platform’s history.

Fans were excited to witness BTS’ youngest member after a long time as he sang songs, replied to fan comments, and collaborated with member V for a 10-minute Instagram live that amassed 900k real-time viewers, setting a new record for the Top 5 most viewed in the platform’s history.

The Euphoria singer ended his Weverse Live at 6:13 am on February 2. Fans were quick to note that he also has a 6:13 tattoo, which is also BTS’ debut date.

Poll : 0 votes