BTS’ Jungkook has been featured in ELLE France’s "Best of 2022: The Most Striking Photos of the year" list, making him the only Asian and K-Pop star to be included in it.

The list had 13 entries of iconic moments from 2022, featuring some of the world’s most famous personalities. It includes tennis star Serena Williams' retirement, Kim Kardashian in Marilyn Monroe’s slip dress at the MET Gala, the royal family at the Queen’s funeral, the long-awaited reconciliation between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber, and Rihanna's pregnancy reveal, among others.

Golden Times✨ @JJK_Times Fashion Magazine Elle France included Jungkook performing at World Cup among the 13 best photos of 2022, the only kpop act in the list! Fashion Magazine Elle France included Jungkook performing at World Cup among the 13 best photos of 2022, the only kpop act in the list! https://t.co/uLFuIqTGdv

The popular ELLE magazine is a worldwide women's magazine of French origin that shares content on fashion, beauty, culture, society, and lifestyle. It is also considered to be the world's largest fashion magazine with 45 editions globally and 46 local websites. It has around 21 million readers and 100 million unique visitors per month.

Needless to say, the BTS fandom, ARMY, shared their enthusiasm on social media as soon as Golden Maknae Jungkook created history with his performance at the FIFA World Cup’s opening ceremony included on the list.

BTS fans flood social media with congratulatory posts as Jungkook's Dreamers performance gets featured in Elle France

The artist’s Dreamers music video was released on FIFA's official YouTube channel on November 22, 2022. The Dreamers' World Cup opening ceremony performance and music video held the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd ranks on YouTube's most popular videos globally.

The track has had over 100 million streams in 35 days since its release on Spotify. Jungkook himself also set a record of having over 100 million streams in the shortest time for a K-pop singer's solo track. Dreamers was the 1st official World Cup track to top Billboard's Digital Song Sales Chart and also peaked at the World Digital Song Sales Chart for two weeks in a row.

With his Dreamers performance, the artist also became the first South Korean singer to publish a track for the FIFA World Cup.

Ever since Elle France's list of striking photos for 2022 was published, BTS fans have shared their heartwarming reactions to Jungkook’s achievement.

(FAN) 나비ᴰʳᵉᵃᵐᵉʳˢ @smiiliingkookie As the end of the year is getting closer, so many articles are coming with tittles related to the most epic moments of 2022 and notice how Jungkook with Dreamers has already been mentioned by ELLE FRANCE, which is so popular. Jungkook is such an icon, you can’t doubt about it. As the end of the year is getting closer, so many articles are coming with tittles related to the most epic moments of 2022 and notice how Jungkook with Dreamers has already been mentioned by ELLE FRANCE, which is so popular. Jungkook is such an icon, you can’t doubt about it.

(FAN) 나비ᴰʳᵉᵃᵐᵉʳˢ @smiiliingkookie notice how Jungkook has been trending with more than one topic related to his own name.. with euphoria achievements, his tittle as the most famous musician, and ELLE FRANCE mentioning to his Dreamers performance. The main character energy notice how Jungkook has been trending with more than one topic related to his own name.. with euphoria achievements, his tittle as the most famous musician, and ELLE FRANCE mentioning to his Dreamers performance. The main character energy✨ https://t.co/SOQebHVJGP

Aniika @Touchmyblood03 @Daily_JK97 At the CENTER where he belongs @Daily_JK97 At the CENTER where he belongs 😌

More on BTS member Jungkook

South Korean artist Jungkook, also known as Jeon Jung-kook, is the youngest member of world-famous boy group BTS. The artist is known for several of his tracks, including Euphoria, which was released in 2018 and charted on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart.

The idol is also known for BTS-based webtoon 7Fates: Chakho’s OST, titled Stay Alive. In 2022, he collaborated with American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth for Left and Right, which ranked at 22 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

국 • @jungkooktrends Jungkook and IU are named the Greatest Korean Singers of All Time by Rolling Stone. Jungkook and IU are named the Greatest Korean Singers of All Time by Rolling Stone. https://t.co/nAWyohBe1P

His tracks have been a massive success on the Spotify charts with Dreamers, Stay Alive, and Left and Right, as the highest-debuted tracks by a Korean soloist on the global streaming platform.

The idol was also recently featured on the list of The 200 Greatest Singers of All Time by Rolling Stone, alongside another popular Korean soloist, IU. This is the first time that a Korean artist has been featured in the rankings. IU and Jungkook were ranked 135th and 191st, respectively.

Poll : 0 votes