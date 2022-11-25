BTS’s Jungkook stunned fans with his stardom by creating history at the 2022 FIFA World Cup as the first Korean artist to perform at the Opening Ceremony. Fans have shared their reactions on social media, and they praised the grand and warm welcome of the global star in Qatar.
Photos of the royal stay shared by the artist's staff have captivated fans of BTS’ Jungkook. The hotel was luxurious, and many claimed that it looked more like a palace. The capital, Doha, is known for its futuristic skyscrapers and extremely modern architecture inspired by ancient Islamic design.
The artist got to take in the scenery of Qatar during his stay, with private beaches, pools, and more.
Fans share their reactions to BTS’ Jungkook’s royal and grand welcome in Qatar
Fans shared their excitement as soon as the beautiful photos of Jungkook's stay in Qatar were posted on online forums. Here's what they had to say:
Fans were delighted to see their idol receiving a warm welcome. Jungkook is known for his work as a singer and producer. The global star is also known as 'golden maknae' due to him being the youngest member of the K-pop group BTS.
With such an enormous welcome and a smash-hit performance during this year's 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony, Jungkook has proved once again that he is indeed a golden maknae.
The artist was also spotted posing with hotel and restaurant staff from Qatar. Fans admired his generous nature and were excited to see him make time for photos and videos with hotel staff.
Meanwhile, the singer has been trending worldwide after his performance of Dreamers during the 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony was published on FIFA’s official YouTube channel. BTS ARMY and even other non-fans acknowledged Jungkoook's incredible performance.
The video of the artist’s performance garnered over 25 million views within three days and is currently at Rank 9 on the list of trending videos on YouTube. The official music video for the song had a whopping 20 million views in just two days and is Rank 12 on the list of trending videos.
It was also revealed in other reports that the singer’s FIFA performance was the top news on Korean television. Another video of the artist’s full performance was shared on the BANGTAN TV YouTube channel and had 19 million views in just three days. The video is currently trending and is Rank 23 in the music category on YouTube.