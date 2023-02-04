On February 3, 2023, THE BOYZ's official YouTube Channel uploaded a vlog featuring members Juyeon, Hyeunjae, and Eric documenting their visit to Tokyo. At one point in the video, Hyunjae was seen wearing a headdress with the Rising Sun flag on its side, and fans were shocked to see the symbol of Japanese imperialism pop up in the group's vlog.

Though many Asian countries don't find it offensive anymore, South Korea still attaches negative values to the Rising Sun flag in the context of the Japanese colonization. Although THE BOYZ members were in Japan, such a representation was felt inappropriate by many Korean netizens, and naturally, the members received much backlash for it.

Since the video spiked in negative popularity, risking the group's representation due to the miscommunication of their political stances, the video was removed, edited, and reuploaded later to avoid further misunderstandings and controversies. Furthermore, THE BOYZ's agency also released an official statement of apology and explained the situation to clarify the issue, stating:

"We will be more cautious"

Fans commend THE BOYZ's agency for quickly clarifying the issue regarding the members wearing a hat with the Rising Sun flag

Following the vlog's release, fans took notice of the appearance of a controversial symbol, the Rising Sun flag. Since it wasn't just a distant image and Hyunjae was seen wearing it in the vlog, fans were further concerned and wondered why the agency hadn't noticed prior to releasing the vlog or while editing it.

However, on realization, THE BOYZ's agency, IST Entertainment felt it was necessary to explain the situation to protect their idols. The agency's stated:

"The members tried on the hat without realizing the pattern in question and this problem arose as we uploaded this content without recognizing it ourselves. In the future we will be more cautious to ensure that this kind of issue is not repeated. We apologize for causing concern."

Furthermore, the context of the vlog further proves the innocence of Hyunjae, Eric, and Juyeon in regards to the situation. As they wandered around the streets of Tokyo, the members stopped at a store to try on funny hats. Here, THE BOYZ Hyunjae, who was unaware of the controversial political symbol, tried the hat that sparked concerns within the fandom.

However, since IST Entertainment has also apologized on behalf of THE BOYZ, fans hope that further controversies or hate directed towards the members by Korean netizens doesn't resurface. Fans are also happy and proud of the agency for taking quick action upon realizing the unintended offenses they've made. The vlog was taken down within ten minutes of its release, and the apology statement soon followed.

In other news, THE BOYZ will have a comeback on February 20 with their eighth mini-album, for which they are currently preparing. It's been a while since fans have seen all eleven members on screen for a full-fledged comeback, and they are excited to celebrate the return of Eric and the OT11 comeback.

