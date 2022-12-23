The Boyz Eric's new solo under fire for plagiarizing B.A.P.'s Coffee Shop

After a brief hiatus pertaining to his health issues, The Boyz Eric finally resumed his activities as a K-pop idol on December 22 (his birthday) with the release of his new solo song, 4:03 (Jet Lag) featuring DAVII. While many fans celebrated his return, several netizens found that the melodies sound a lot like B.A.P.'s Coffee Shop.

Given Eric's participation as the lyricist and composer for the song, netizens find it fit to hold the idol accountable for the mishap. The song's producer, Dyan, also confessed that he had unintentionally seemed to have plagiarized B.A.P.'s Coffee Shop, which was released in 2013.

Fans take to Twitter urging an apology from The Boyz Eric for plagiarism

After the song was released on SoundCloud, many The Bs (The Boyz's fandom name) rushed to listen to the birthday present that Eric had put out for them. However, many listeners noticed that the two songs, 4:03 (Jet Lag) and Coffee Shop, sounded similar, especially at the beginning of the song.

Despite being The Boyz Eric's fans, some Twitteratis believed that holding him accountable for such a mistake was the right thing to do. On the other hand, there were also fans who defended him by arguing that the idol wasn't the producer. They further suggested that given Eric just returned from his hiatus, an awaiting scandal is not what he needed.

Artemis ✨ @ArtemisM822 @IST_THEBOYZ Hey Eric. Your producer just admitted to stealing that beat from B.A.P. Since you are the composer, you may want to take the song down now. Apologize to B.A.P and please do better in the future. @IST_THEBOYZ Hey Eric. Your producer just admitted to stealing that beat from B.A.P. Since you are the composer, you may want to take the song down now. Apologize to B.A.P and please do better in the future. https://t.co/Uo7UDFx0ee

♥*♡∞:｡.amelia .｡:∞♡*♥ @onlyjunhong ♥*♡∞:｡.amelia .｡:∞♡*♥ @onlyjunhong Anyways shouldnt a big company atleast check the source of the beat credibility and making sure theres no wrong with it.. before releasing it to public even though its on sc..(?) and a "fansong" at that Anyways shouldnt a big company atleast check the source of the beat credibility and making sure theres no wrong with it.. before releasing it to public even though its on sc..(?) and a "fansong" at that Dont tell me the agency/company isnt at fault here, someone like me whos not even in the industry can find out about the song being stolen from B.A.P, its literally in the comments of that very "prod by dyan" video 🙄🤡 twitter.com/onlyjunhong/st… Dont tell me the agency/company isnt at fault here, someone like me whos not even in the industry can find out about the song being stolen from B.A.P, its literally in the comments of that very "prod by dyan" video 🙄🤡 twitter.com/onlyjunhong/st… https://t.co/B59uWSP8qr

Arslight_333 @Ichaaaa333 @allkpop its not that people hating him they just dont want him to promote something plagiarize like do you want ur idol sing something out of other people hard work n they other way around if tbz songs got plagiarize u all will trow hands too sooo lets just respect each other n say sorry @allkpop its not that people hating him they just dont want him to promote something plagiarize like do you want ur idol sing something out of other people hard work n they other way around if tbz songs got plagiarize u all will trow hands too sooo lets just respect each other n say sorry

The Starcatcher @Star_Catcher96 @allkpop Even though he didn't do anything wrong, since he's listed as the composer, he should still make a statement or apologize. Composer implies he wrote the music, which he didn't. The producer provided it, and the producer stole it. @allkpop Even though he didn't do anything wrong, since he's listed as the composer, he should still make a statement or apologize. Composer implies he wrote the music, which he didn't. The producer provided it, and the producer stole it.

사누키 ✨ @CupcakeDae

For Someone else’s birthday gift?

Lol yeah we don’t want that!

Neither you! Especially from BAP, who had such a hard career with all the mistreatments & abuse @allkpop Yes he might come back from hiatus, but isn’t he’s the listed composer??? DO YOU WANT YOUR IDOL’s HARDWORK TO BE STOLEN?For Someone else’s birthday gift?Lol yeah we don’t want that!Neither you! Especially from BAP, who had such a hard career with all the mistreatments & abuse @allkpop Yes he might come back from hiatus, but isn’t he’s the listed composer??? DO YOU WANT YOUR IDOL’s HARDWORK TO BE STOLEN? For Someone else’s birthday gift?Lol yeah we don’t want that!Neither you! Especially from BAP, who had such a hard career with all the mistreatments & abuse

Dearest 💙 Chedia @chepalettes it's eric himself- so they both are partly to blame to miss in re-checking the beats @onlyjunhong But honestly i think eric is partly wrong too- he's involved in the production process so he's also sloppy in checking it. It's not ist that chooses the beat i betit's eric himself- so they both are partly to blame to miss in re-checking the beats @onlyjunhong But honestly i think eric is partly wrong too- he's involved in the production process so he's also sloppy in checking it. It's not ist that chooses the beat i bet😭 it's eric himself- so they both are partly to blame to miss in re-checking the beats

Regardless, the internet has been filled with theories, proof, and opinions about the situation, and netizens aren't looking forward to let the plagiarism slide without a proper apology to B.A.P.

Eric's fellow band member Kevin created the cover of 4:03 (feat. DAVII)

The Boyz Eric, who has released many solo tracks on SoundCloud, is back with another song to not just celebrate the return from his hiatus but also to present The Bs with a gift on his birthday. After months of the idol's absence and a whole comeback without him, fans celebrated his return with much pomp and joy.

The song is both written and composed by the idol himself. Moreover, to make things more sentimental, his fellow member Kevin designed the song's cover. Kevin, who's known for his artistic skills, has participated in creating many of The Boyz's album covers, and he's sure not to let his band member down with his design this time either.

Earlier this year, in March, IST Entertainment announced that The Boyz Eric will be taking time off from his schedule to focus on his health. The idol went back home to the US to get ample rest and returned to Korea in September. Following him, his fellow member Sunwoo had also gone into a hiatus corresponding to the same reasons. The two idols finally returned back to the schedules this December.

While many fans are sad that the events surrounding The Boyz Eric's return aren't the best, they still hope for an ease in the situation and an apology from all artists involved on the resulting plagiarism of B.A.P.'s Coffee Shop.

Poll : 0 votes