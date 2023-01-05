THE BOYZ reportedly set for a comeback in February 2023

On January 5, 2023, it was officially announced that fourth-generation K-pop group, THE BOYZ, is set for a comeback in February this year.

The group is currently in preparations for their upcoming album, which will not only be their first album of 2023 but also their first album as a group following group member Eric's return from his hiatus. Their last comeback, Be Aware, almost six months ago, unfortunately didn't feature Eric, who was on a career pause due to health issues.

However, after a well-rested break, Eric resumed his activities as a K-pop idol with the release of a solo track for his birthday on December 22, called 4:03 (Jet Lag). Fans who missed seeing Eric along with the members and performing on stage are excited for the comeback, which holds one too many exciting events.

Kpop Charts @kchartsmaster THE BOYZ will reportedly make their comeback in February. THE BOYZ will reportedly make their comeback in February. https://t.co/450aYpDh1a

"HAPPY TEARS RN": Fans react to THE BOYZ comeback announcement and Eric's return

Following the announcement that THE BOYZ will roll out their comeback in February 2023 with all its 11 members, fans couldn't seem to contain their excitement. Eric, on his Bubble platform, also confirmed the news that he will be joining the members for a full-length album release after the last comeback, THRILL-ING, in 2021.

nika ◡̈ @palcheokkitty 🦄 hello

Though this is the K-pop idol's first comeback with THE BOYZ after his return, all 11 members previously participated in a winter single release, All About You, on December 6, 2022. However, getting to see the idol on stage definitely adds to fans' excitement, and many have been gushing about the same on social media.

june ✢ @JuneRightHere THE BOYZ OT11 COMEBACK IN FEBRUARY LET’S GOOOO THE BOYZ OT11 COMEBACK IN FEBRUARY LET’S GOOOO https://t.co/oKJNiaR1NM

bro sabr @GHOSTClTY the boyz’s energy maknae eric who will have a comeback in february the boyz’s energy maknae eric who will have a comeback in february https://t.co/X9B8DTRGJu

rhea pcd era @nostalgiakyu gOODMORNING?!?!?! THE BOYZ OT11 COMEBACK?!?!?! gOODMORNING?!?!?! THE BOYZ OT11 COMEBACK?!?!?!

bex 🥚 @deobimom ️ eng trans thread ️ 230104



We'll get to see each other often soon huh? #ERIC pm 🦄🪐 #에릭 ️ eng trans thread️ 230104HiYou can call me eric the boyz' energetic maknae who will make a comeback this februaryㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋWe'll get to see each other often soon huh? #ERIC pm 🦄🪐 #에릭 ✨️ eng trans thread ✨️ 230104HiYou can call me eric the boyz' energetic maknae who will make a comeback this februaryㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋWe'll get to see each other often soon huh? https://t.co/5vAed7rF3x

baepsae @hseojks nika ◡̈ @palcheokkitty 🦄 hello

While many fans are thrilled about the new album, some also brought back the unresolved plagiarism scandal that Eric, was under fire for. Despite enclosing enough proof that the song, 4:03 (Jet Lag) feat. DAVII unconsciously or consciously plagiarized B.A.P.'s Coffee Shop, neither the company nor the idol has officially addressed the same.

babyhyun_ @official_tsy31

@IST_THEBOYZ @ist_ent

#ApologizeToBAP Eric participated in the Boyz's comeback, but has not yet explained the problem with the plagiarism of his song. is he really that shameless? Eric participated in the Boyz's comeback, but has not yet explained the problem with the plagiarism of his song. is he really that shameless?@IST_THEBOYZ @ist_ent #ApologizeToBAP

Even THE B's (THE BOYZ fandom) agree that there needs to be a proper resolution to the issue in order to clear the air.

In other news, THE BOYZ's latest single, All About You, was collectively rejoiced by THE Bs. After Sunwoo and Eric's hiatus, seeing them resuming their activities had fans happy.

Moreover, the soft melodic tunes and nostalgic music video with all 11 members had fans going through quite an emotional roller coaster.

With a fresh comeback right around the corner, THE Bs are curious as to what the constantly-evolving K-pop boy group has in store for them. In particular, they are looking forward to stage performances, given that the group is best known for their creative and unique choreographies.

